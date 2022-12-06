Instead of traditional toy presents, consider gifting your child an experience, such as a seasonal zoo pass, a cooking class or music lessons.

Which gifts for 6 year olds are best?

Christmas will be here before you know it, and some kids probably already have a wishlist full of items they’ve seen on TV or played with at their friend’s houses. Now comes the hard part: deciding what are appropriate gifts for your 6 year old and crossing off items you think will end up collecting dust at the bottom of the toy bin.

Every child has different interests and development levels, making it difficult to choose the perfect gift. Whether you’re looking for the best gifts for 6-year-old girls or gifts for 6-year-old boys, here are ideas your child is sure to love.

How to choose the best gifts for 6 year olds

Here are some tips to help choose the best gifts for 6 year olds.

Areas to consider

Age and development: The most important area to consider when choosing gifts for 6 year olds is a child’s age and development. Age recommendations are usually printed on most toys. However, since kids all learn and develop at different rates, you can’t rely solely on the age recommendation. Take that age recommendation as a guideline, but also think about their fundamental life skills.

Categories

To ensure your child receives well-rounded gifts, many parents try to get their children gifts from different categories. Here are a few types to consider.

Something they want – This could be your child’s main gift for Christmas or something they’ve been asking for all year.

– This could be your child’s main gift for Christmas or something they’ve been asking for all year. Something they need – Christmas gifts can be something they need like winter boots, a bat and glove for their baseball season or new luggage for your upcoming vacation.

– Christmas gifts can be something they need like winter boots, a bat and glove for their baseball season or new luggage for your upcoming vacation. Something to wear – While clothes might not always be fun, they’re practical and necessary. You could still make it a fun gift by choosing something with your child’s favorite color or TV character.

– While clothes might not always be fun, they’re practical and necessary. You could still make it a fun gift by choosing something with your child’s favorite color or TV character. Something to read – Books are always an excellent gift for other children on your Christmas list or your own 6 year old. It can include a smaller book they can read independently or a series you plan to read together.

– Books are always an excellent gift for other children on your Christmas list or your own 6 year old. It can include a smaller book they can read independently or a series you plan to read together. Something to educate – Educational gifts don’t have to be boring. The best learning is when kids have fun, so gifts like a science experiment kit or a spelling game are great ideas.

Best gifts for 6 year olds

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet

Parental controls allow adults to set educational goals, create time limits and filter content so kids can focus on having fun. This tablet includes a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and comes with one year of Amazon Kids+.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

PicassoTiles 100-Piece Magnet Building Tiles

With these magnetic building tiles, kids can let their creativity run wild and learn while they’re having fun. Kids can stack them as tall as they want and even form them into 3D geometric shapes and designs.

Sold by Amazon

Sunnyglade 185-Piece Art Set

Easy to carry and equipped with a built-in, dual-side pop-up easel, kids can bring out their creative side anywhere they want with this 185-piece art set. This set includes oil pastels, crayons, colored pencils, watercolor cakes, markers, drawing papers and more.

Sold by Amazon

Walkie-Talkies for Kids

Not only are these walkie-talkies entertaining for kids, but they also allow parents to communicate with their kids when they’re in the backyard or at a neighbor’s house. They’re rechargeable, so you don’t have to purchase a ton of batteries, and they’re capable of long-range communication.

Sold by Amazon

Best gifts for 6-year-old boys

Obuby Kids Fort-Building Kit

You won’t have to worry about kids taking all the blankets and chairs to build a fort once they have this fort-building kit. With 120-pieces, kids can build their fort into any shape or size they want. A blanket or sheet to cover the fort is not included.

Sold by Amazon

Vatos Laser Tag Set

If you’re tired of continually buying foam darts for other toy guns, this laser tag set is the ideal gift. The range is fairly long so that kids can play indoors or outdoors, and it comes with four vests and guns.

Sold by Amazon

Remote Control Monster Truck

Kids will love being in control of their own realistic-looking monster truck with working lights. It can go up to 20 km an hour at full speed and is suitable for all different types of terrain. The truck uses a rechargeable battery, so you don’t need to buy disposable batteries continually.

Sold by Amazon

Best gifts for 6-year-old girls

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

This polaroid camera doesn’t have a ton of settings, so younger kids will be able to use it all on their own. It also features a selfie mirror for the perfect selfie photo every time. One downside is that the price of film is on the expensive side.

Sold by Amazon

KidKraft Majestic Mansion Wooden Dollhouse

Standing over 50 inches tall, this four-story dollhouse is the perfect size for young kids. It includes 34 pieces of furniture and accessories and fits all fashion dolls up to 12 inches, such as Barbie, L.O.L. Surprise! and Disney princesses.

Sold by Amazon

Disney Princess Royal Collection Fashion Dolls

If your child loves Disney princesses, this royal collection of fashion dolls is an ideal gift. The set includes 12 dolls, each with its own signature dress and fashion accessory. Some included dolls include Ariel, Mulan, Rapunzel, Tiana and Cinderella.

Sold by Amazon

