Winter coats use soft shell and hard shell fabrics. These types of fabrics include wool, fleece, nylon and polyester.

Which winter coat is best?

A coat that provides insulation and protection from the elements is essential in a winter wardrobe. But with thousands of options online and in stores, it can be tough deciding the right pick. Wearability, price and quality are important factors that exist in the decision-making process of this purchase.

Children’s coats require the same attention to detail, and the best quality girl’s coat is the Columbia Katelyn Crest Jacket. This coat has plenty of insulation for colder temperatures, an adjustable hood with removable faux fur trim, zipper closure and two front pockets.

What to know before you buy a winter coat

Type of climate near you

When shopping for a winter coat, you may want to consider how cold it is where you live or where you’re traveling to if this purchase is for an upcoming trip. Not all coats can handle sub-zero temperatures or mild to moderate winter weather, so researching the average cold weather near you and selecting the coats made for that area is recommended with this purchase.

What features you are looking for

Some coats have a hood, zipper closures and lots of pockets, while others may not have a hood or have buttons instead of a zipper. Knowing what features and accessories you want in a coat will help narrow down these options.

How it’s manufactured

Winter coats provide insulation to keep you warm and comfortable, but the type of insulation differs. Insulation can come in the form of down, feathers, fleece or other faux down material. Aside from warmth, winter coats should offer some outer protection from wind and rain, and choosing a coat that is weather resistant is a notable feature when purchasing.

What to look for in a quality winter coat

Extra features

Basic features like zippers and hoods are one thing, but you may find yourself wanting inside pockets or velcro adjustments at the wrists to help keep heat in and moisture out. These extras are usually noted in photos and written details about the product if you are shopping online.

Comfortability

Since you can wear these outdoors, movement and flexibility are a must. A good quality coat should move with you and form to your body shape without being too tight or snug.

Wind and water resistance

Not all winter coats protect you from harsh winds, rain or snow. If this is a feature you want, check the outer shell fabric. Cotton, for example, is not water-resistant, but fabrics like polyester are.

How much you can expect to spend on a winter coat

For purchasing a coat for adults, someone can expect to spend around $100-$200. Children’s coat costs can range from $47-$110.

Winter coat FAQ

How long should a winter coat last?

A. Coats made well with durable fabric and stitching can last you between an average of 3-6 years, but the length of wear also depends on how frequently you wear the item and what conditions you’re wearing it in. For example, if you live in a frigid climate and are often outdoors, your coat may see more signs of wear and damage in less time.

What type of insulation does it have?

A. Winter coats have an inner insulation filling. This insulation can be natural or synthetic materials like down feathers or faux fur. Both can provide various levels of warmth, so the filling type is up to your preference.

What’s the best winter coat to buy?

Top winter coat for men

Carhartt Arctic Quilt-Lined Duck Coat

What you need to know: This coat is made for rugged wear and durability, especially if working outdoors.

What you’ll love: The longer arm length in this coat adds to the roomy feel and comfortability, and the polyester insulation provides much-needed warmth in colder climates.

What you should consider: The outer shell of this coat is made with cotton, so it is not waterproof.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top winter coat for women

Michael Kors Down Coat with Chest Pockets

What you need to know: This coat encompasses comfort and style thanks to the extra length and faux fur trim hood.

What you’ll love: Not only does this coat have a zipper closure, it includes metal snaps to help secure and offer more protection. The outside chest pockets give you more space to store items and the mid-thigh length provides more warmth to the lower half of your body.

What you should consider: According to reviews, this coat runs small in size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top winter coat for boys

Carhartt Active Jac Quilt-Lined Coat

What you need to know: Similar to the Carhartt coat, this coat is well-insulated with a quilted polyester lining and zipper closure.

What you’ll love: This coat comes with a hood, front pockets and stretchy cuffs and waistband to help with warmth.

What you should consider: This coat is not waterproof and may not be suitable for rain or snowy weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top winter coat for girls

Columbia Katelyn Crest Jacket

What you need to know: Easy to wear and comes in many colors

What you’ll love: This coat comes with detachable faux fur trim on the hood, zip closure and a name tag spot on the inside lining.

What you should consider: Although this coat provides warmth and protection in cooler weather, you may need layering in colder temperatures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top winter coat for the money

London Fog Diamond Quilted Down Coat

What you need to know: This is a versatile and affordable coat that is both stylish and warm.

What you’ll love: This coat has a detachable hood, zipper closure with snaps and a drawstring waist for a custom fit.

What you should consider: According to customer reviews, most complaints are about the bulkiness and size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nautica Classic Double Breasted Peacoat

What you need to know: Go to coat for corporate business office attire that can easily dress up any outfit.

What you’ll love: This is a classic peacoat design made from a wool-blend with a polyester lining that includes pockets and button closures.

What you should consider: Not very warm and not ideal for wearing outdoors for long periods.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

