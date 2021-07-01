How to navigate 4th of July sales this weekend

4th of July deals

4th of July sales are well underway, and shoppers can find deep discounts on a wide range of products right now.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade a mattress or buy an air fryer, there are plenty of deals worth exploring during 4th of July sales events. Now is also a good time to scoop up early back-to-school essentials like backpacks, dorm bedding or school supplies.

To point you in the right direction, we’ve researched the best deals retailers have to offer during this year’s 4th of July sales events. Deals are organized by category so you can find exactly what you’re looking for.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

At 30% faster than previous models, this Amazon Fire tablet offers a superior media streaming experience. The device offers hands-free Alexa access, and you can pick it up today for only $124.99.

Sold by Amazon

TCL 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV

It’s easy to browse cable and streaming channels with this TCL smart TV. It offers high image clarity with lifelike contrast, color and detail. Originally priced at $349.99, it’s currently available for $261.14.

Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart Elemental Food Processor

This heavy-duty food processor makes quick work of chopping nuts, shredding cheese and puréeing soup. It has a wide-mouth feed tube that accommodates whole fruits and vegetables. Today, it’s a whopping 45% off, bringing the price to $149.

Sold by Amazon

Coleman Montana 6-Person Tent

Suitable for a small camping group, this tent can fit two queen-size air beds. It’s designed with Coleman’s patented WeatherTech system, which features corner welds and inverted seams to keep out moisture. It’s on sale for $149.99.

Sold by Amazon

Oster Pro 1200 Blender

From smoothies to salsa, there isn’t much the Oster Pro 1200 can’t handle. The blender has seven speeds and three preprogrammed settings, plus it comes with a 24-ounce smoothie cup. It’s currently 25% off and is available for $59.99.

Sold by Amazon

Tech

HP Laptop 15t-dw300

A versatile option, this 15-inch laptop is suitable for work, school or casual browsing. It’s appreciated for its quick boot-up and long-lasting battery. It’s on sale for $479.99 this week.

Sold by HP

Microsoft Office 2019 Home & Student

An essential software suite compatible with Windows 10 and Mac, it includes classic versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint. The suite comes with 60 days of Microsoft support, and it’s currently $30 off at $119.99.

Sold by HP

JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Touted as a “tiny but mighty” speaker, the JBL Clip 4 offers surprisingly robust sound. It has a portable design with a built-in clip, IP67 waterproof rating and rugged design. Scoop it up today for only $59.95.

Sold by Amazon

Anker PowerPort Cube with USB

Convenient and space-saving, this Anker power cube is handy for home or travel use. The device has three AC outlets and three USB ports for maximum charging versatility. At only $15.19, it’s a deal worth considering.

Sold by Amazon

Fitbit Charge 4

This mid-range Fitbit features built-in GPS, sleep tracking and comprehensive health and fitness monitoring. It’s user-friendly and is an excellent introductory fitness tracker. It’s discounted to $129.95.

Sold by Amazon

Kitchen gadgets

NutriBullet 1200W Blender

Known as a “countertop titan,” this combo blender comes with a 64-ounce jug as well as two on-the-go cups and lids. It’s praised for its easy-to-clean design. The high-speed blender is currently 42% off at only $99.99.

Sold by Macy’s

Anova Precision Cooker Nano

This smart sous vide lets users set it and forget it, thanks to the easy monitoring available through its companion app. The device is great for punching up flavor in meat, fish, chicken and a wealth of other dishes. Pick one up today for $99.

Sold by Amazon

Shark IX141 Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum

Pet hair can’t compete with this Shark cordless vacuum, which boasts powerful suction and up to 40 minutes of runtime. The lightweight design has an extra-large dust cup for less frequent emptying. It’s now 47% off, dropping the price down to $219.99.

Sold by Macy’s

BLACK+DECKER Toaster Oven

Toaster ovens like this Black+Decker model don’t heat up kitchens like regular ovens do, making them smart summertime appliances. Save a total of 41% when you apply FOURTH discount code at checkout, which drops the price to $34.99.

Sold by Macy’s

Bodum Bistro Burr Coffee Grinder

Transform your everyday cup of joe into a café-quality brew with freshly ground coffee beans. This popular burr grinder offers 12 adjustable settings and holds up to 7.75 ounces of beans. It’s currently available for $96.99.

Sold by Amazon

For the home

Saatva Classic Mattress

Saatva Classic Mattress cradles the body and delivers customized support and pressure point relief. It comes with a 180-night home trial with free delivery and setup. It’s an extra $200 off this week, dropping the price down to $1,299.

Sold by Saatva

Casper Original Mattress

Casper’s most popular mattress, the Original Mattress is on sale for 15% off. Designed to keep you cool and align your spine, this mattress is only $931 during their 4th of July sale.

Sold by Casper

Alen BreatheSmart 75i True HEPA Air Purifier

This high-end air purifier is equipped with an advanced particle sensor and intelligently adapts to improve air quality. Purchase it today for $621.77.

Sold by Amazon

Sun Joe Electric High-Pressure Washer

Blast away dirt and grime from siding, fences and patios with this pressure washer by Sun Joe. The wheeled design offers portable convenience. This week, it’s marked down to only $159.99.

Sold by Amazon

Oneida Michelangelo 45-Piece Flatware Set

This Oneida set boasts 18/10 stainless steel construction and comes with five serving utensils. All pieces are dishwasher-safe. It’s 40% off today at $249.99 when you apply FOURTH discount code.

Sold by Macy’s

Parents and kids

Graco Modes Pramette Travel System

A popular travel system, this Graco stroller and car seat will last from infancy through toddler years. The stroller has a one-handed folding mechanism for easy maneuvering. It’s on sale today for $239.99.

Sold by Amazon

Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush

This high-end electric toothbrush is equipped with artificial intelligence to deliver a comprehensive brushing experience. The device comes in a travel-friendly kit and just dropped in price down to $145.

Sold by Amazon

Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids

Easy and fun to use, this Fitbit for kids tracks steps and active minutes. The waterproof fitness tracker displays an on-screen celebration when kids meet their activity goals. At only $48.94 today, it’s a smart purchase.

Sold by Amazon

Crayola Ultra Clean Washable Markers

Crayola’s 40-pack of big markers are fun for arts and crafts, doodling or school projects. The updated ink formula is now washable from skin, clothing and painted walls. The box is currently on sale for $12.22, down from $18.49.

Sold by Amazon

Columbia Boys’ Glennaker Rain Jacket

This Columbia rain jacket is a crowd favorite for its lightweight, comfortable design. It’s comfortable for layering and has a spacious hood that slips over most hats. Pick it up today at its new low price of $29.99.

Sold by Amazon

