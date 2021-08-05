Children with autism respond well to puppets, Yale study finds

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new Yale study finds that children with autism respond well to puppets.

Yale Child Study Center researchers say puppets can attract and hold the attention of kids with Autism Spectrum Disorder. This means they could work towards developing more engaging therapies for stronger engagement and better learning.

The daughter of ‘Muppets’ creator Jim Henson collaborated with Yale researchers on the project.

Results of the study are published in the journal ‘Autism Research.’