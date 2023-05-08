If you’re looking for an outfit for your little one that’s cute and practical, baby overalls should be on your radar. You can find them in a range of fabrics and designs, with some great for cool weather and others for warm weather.

The trouble is finding ones worth buying. These 20 pairs of overalls all have excellent reviews from other parents and caregivers, so you can trust they’ll stand up to wear and tear.

In this article: John Deere Baby Denim Overalls, Carhartt Baby Bib Overall and Levi’s Baby Denim Overall.

What to look for in baby overalls

The right baby overalls for your little one will depend on a range of factors, but these are some features to look out for.

The smallest baby overalls are for newborns, but you can also find them for older babies, toddlers and little kids. Adjustability: Adjustable straps on overalls let you get a better fit. You can also adjust the length of the legs by cuffing them.

Best baby overalls

John Deere Baby Denim Overalls

These are classic John Deere overalls made in smaller sizes for babies and toddlers, from 6 to 12 months to 18 to 24 months. They’re machine-washable and made from hard-wearing denim with a John Deere logo on the chest pocket.

Sold by Amazon

Lvyinli Cute Baby Overalls Set

In this set, you get a long-sleeved T-shirt and a pair of soft denim overalls that are perfect for babies, with sizes 3 to 8 months and 9 to 14 months available. There are four color combinations to choose from and both the overalls and T-shirt are made from cotton

Sold by Amazon

The Children’s Place Baby and Toddler Boys Denim Shortalls

These shortalls are great for spring and summer wear due to their short-style legs. They come in two hues, blake wash and wheatley wash, and in sizes from 6 to 9 months to 4T, for babies through to little kids.

Sold by Amazon

Kidscool Place Baby Jean Overalls

Available in a total of five designs and color combinations in light blue and deep blue, these overalls are made from a soft but durable denim fabric. They come in sizes 6 to 12 months to 4 to 5T.

Sold by Amazon

Bonangber Baby and Toddler Overalls

Thanks to their corduroy material, these overalls are warm and durable yet soft to the touch, so your baby stays comfortable. They come in green, blue, khaki and apricot and in sizes from 0 to 3 months to 18 to 24 months.

Sold by Amazon

Carhartt Baby Bib Overall

As rugged and hard wearing as you’d expect from Carhartt clothing, these baby overalls are great for babies who are on the move and tough on their clothes. They come in classic Carhartt brown and in sizes from 3 months to 24 months.

Sold by Amazon

Little Co. by Lauren Conrad Organic Corduroy Baby and Toddler Overalls

These cute overalls are made from organic corduroy that’s warm, durable and soft against babies’ skin. You can choose from charcoal and caramel hues and sizes from newborn to 5T to fit babies, toddlers and little kids.

Sold by Kohl’s

Levi’s Baby Denim Shortalls

Perfect for warmer weather, these shortalls are made from the high-quality denim you’d expect from Levi’s and come in blue, white, pink and a multicolored tie-dye pattern. Sizes start at 3 months, but larger sizes are also available for children up to 6 years.

Sold by Amazon

Levi’s Baby Logo Strap Denim Shortalls

These dark blue denim shortalls have some cute details, such as straps featuring the brand’s logo and a heart-shaped chest pocket. The straps are easily adjustable to get a good fit and they’re available in 6-month and 12-month sizes.

Sold by Target

Levi’s Baby Denim Overall

Made from a denim that’s both soft and durable, these full-length overalls are tough and rugged yet comfortable for little ones to wear. They’re available in baby sizes from 3 months, as well as larger sizes for toddlers and little kids up to 4T.

Sold by Amazon

Little Planet by Carter’s Organic Cotton Gauze Baby Overalls

The lightweight, soft organic cotton fabric is perfect for spring and summer wear and you can be sure it wasn’t processed with harsh chemicals, so it’s gentle on young skin. They come in newborn size and are available in three colors: prairie grass, blue creek and brown.

Sold by Amazon

Little Planet by Carter’s Organic Sweater Baby Overalls

Thanks to the knit fabric, these cozy overalls are good for cooler weather wear. They come in either gray or green and are available in a range of sizes from newborn to 24 months.

Sold by Kohl’s

OshKosh B’gosh Solid Denim Overalls

Great for older babies, toddlers and little kids, these quality denim overalls are rugged enough to stand up to the rigorous wear that kids put clothes through. They have a relaxed fit and adjustable straps for a good fit, plus the legs can easily be cuffed if they’re too long.

Sold by Target

Mud Kingdom Baby and Toddler Overalls

These soft, comfortable overalls come in a choice of five colors and prints, including navy with white stars and beige with yellow stars. They’re machine-washable and easy to care for and come in sizes 6 to 9 months to 6 years.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

