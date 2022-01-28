Best fitted crib sheet

Remember to always check that your mattress is lying flat horizontally after you change a fitted sheet to make sure your baby isn’t sleeping at an uncomfortable angle.

Which fitted crib sheet is best?

High-quality crib sheets are essential for parents as they care for their little ones. Crib sheets protect the mattress from messes and provide comfort for your baby as they fall asleep. Fitted crib sheets ensure that the sheets will stay securely on the mattress even as your baby wriggles and shifts throughout the night or naptime. There are different styles and materials for fitted crib sheets, but for its extra soft feel and trusted brand quality, the top choice is Burt’s Bees Baby Solid Fitted Crib Sheet.

What to know before you buy a fitted crib sheet

What makes crib sheets comfortable

The more comfortable a fitted crib sheet is, the more likely your baby will fall asleep. Crib sheet comfort is more than simply how it feels to your hand. Two key factors are thread count and weaving. Thread count is the number of threads that cross vertically and horizontally per square inch of fabric. Higher thread counts of about 300-400 make sheets softer, but they also cost a bit more than lower thread count sheets.

There are both standard and sateen weaves, which represent the stitch pattern. Sateen is considered a silkier feel with a four-stitch-over/one-stitch-under pattern. Consider both factors when purchasing fitted crib sheets.

Common crib sheet materials

There are numerous materials from which fitted crib sheets are made. Cotton is easily washed and stays cool, but it can wrinkle and it costs a little more. Polyester is comfortable too but can pill. Flannel is great for cold nights but can be a bit rough on sensitive skin and should be avoided in warm environments. Fleece sheets are also good for cold nights but they can absorb smells and need frequent washing. Organic materials like bamboo are growing in popularity. They are excellent for sensitive skin and the environment, but they are usually not as durable as other materials.

How crib sheets fit mattresses

Ideally, the tighter the crib sheet fits, the better. Most fitted crib sheets have been measured to standard-size mattresses, but some brands and styles may fit tighter or looser. It may take some experimentation to find the fitted crib sheet best for your mattress at home.

What to look for in a quality fitted crib sheet

Hypoallergenic

If your baby has sensitive skin, you may want to consider hypoallergenic crib sheets. These sheets have been manufactured with as few allergens as possible in the material. Organic materials, in particular, tend to have high hypoallergenic properties.

Waterproof

Some fitted crib sheets come with a waterproof application that protects the mattress from urine and anything else that might get on the sheets. Since babies are known for unexpected accidents while they sleep, having waterproof crib sheets is an important consideration.

Design

Fitted crib sheets come in many colors and patterns. If you are interested in matching the crib sheets to your nursery, you should be able to find a set of sheets that does just that. Many crib sheets are also made in neutral colors that fit just about any bedroom motif. If you anticipate changing the design of your child’s room at any point, neutral-colored designs may be the best choice. These colors will match pretty much anything.

How much you can expect to spend on a fitted crib sheet

The price range for fitted crib sheets runs from $5-$30 depending on the thread count and material used. Higher thread count sheets run $20-$30, while lower thread counts and less organic materials are $10-$20 and sometimes cheaper.

Fitted crib sheet FAQ

Should I wash fitted crib sheets before using them?

A. Yes, you should always wash new fitted crib sheets before they are first used. Some crib sheets have a noticeable factory smell when opened so this initial washing should eliminate the odor going forward.

Why are fitted crib sheets sold in multipacks?

A. Most fitted crib sheets come in packages that include two or four sets of sheets. This common style of packaging is so you can have an extra set handy when the inevitable overnight accident happens. This way you won’t have to wait for the washing machine to replace them.

What are the best fitted crib sheets to buy?

Top fitted crib sheets

Burt’s Bees Baby Solid Fitted Crib Sheet

What you need to know: Organic cotton makes these fitted crib sheets extra soft for babies with sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: Fully elasticized, these crib sheets fit mattresses up to 6 inches deep. They are 100% organic cotton, which is perfect for sleeping and sensitive skin alike. They are machine washable.

What you should consider: The sheets can be extra tight for some cribs, but tighter is better for young children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Top fitted crib sheets for money

Jomolly Two-Pack Crib Sheets

What you need to know: There are two sets of crib sheets made from 100% cotton for a baby’s sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: These fitted crib sheets fit standard crib mattresses with an elastic band around all sides. They are machine washable and very durable. The designs are neutral colors and come with a satisfaction promise.

What you should consider: There is an initial odor upon opening the sheets but it goes away once they are washed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cuddly Cubs Two-Pack Jersey Cotton Crib Sheets

What you need to know: These fitted crib sheets are 100% cotton and have cute designs that inspire serenity.

What you’ll love: These extra soft sheets won’t slip off and are easy to put on mattresses with extra deep pockets. They are certified tested for safety and are machine washable. They come with a replacement guarantee.

What you should consider: There is a slight odor at first, but it goes away after the first machine washing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

