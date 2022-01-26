Best Huda Beauty foundation

Huda Beauty stick foundations also work well for contouring and highlighting. Go one or two shades darker than your skin tone for contouring or a shade or two lighter for highlighting.

Which Huda Beauty foundation is best?

Huda Beauty may be best known for its colorful, high-performing eyeshadow palettes, but the brand has built an impressive range that includes products for the entire face. Their foundations have earned rave reviews for providing a flawless complexion that’s always selfie-ready.

Huda Beauty foundations are available in several different formulas, so you can find an option that works for nearly any skin type. The brand also offers an impressive shade range, making it easy to find a perfect match for your skin tone. If you’re looking for a foundation that’s quick and easy to apply and offers a natural finish on the skin, Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Skin Finish Buildable Coverage Foundation Stick is the best option.

What to know before you buy a Huda Beauty foundation

Formula

Liquid: Huda Beauty liquid foundations are typically the most versatile. Depending on the finish and ingredients, they can work for normal, dry, oily and/or combination skin. In addition, liquid foundations are fairly easy to apply because you can use your fingers, a makeup brush or a sponge to blend it into the skin. It’s not the most travel-friendly option, because a bottle of liquid foundation can spill inside a bag and make a mess.

Skin type

If you have oily or combination skin, liquid formulas are usually the best option because they have a lighter texture that won’t clog the pores and cause breakouts. Stick formulas can work for oily skin, but you must set the foundation with powder to keep the makeup from melting off or looking too greasy.

Huda Beauty liquid foundations and stick foundations can work well for dry and normal skin.

Shade range

Huda Beauty foundations offer an impressive shade range, making it easy to find a match for your skin tone, though there’s some variation among formulas in how many shades they offer. For example, some have as few as 13, but others feature 39.

In most cases, formulas with less coverage typically have fewer shade options. They usually offer sheer to light coverage, so you don’t need an exact shade match for the makeup to look natural on the skin. If you want an exact shade match, you’ll have an easier time if you choose a Huda Beauty foundation formula with a more extensive shade range.

What to look for in a quality Huda Beauty foundation

Coverage

Sheer: These foundations don’t cover much, so they work best for evening out the skin tone. They don’t cover up blemishes and dark spots. Sheer coverage foundations are an excellent choice if you prefer a natural makeup look.

These foundations don’t cover much, so they work best for evening out the skin tone. They don’t cover up blemishes and dark spots. Sheer coverage foundations are an excellent choice if you prefer a natural makeup look. Light: These foundations can even out the skin tone and cover slight blemishes and dark spots. They also work well for more natural makeup looks and are perfect for everyday wear.

These foundations can even out the skin tone and cover slight blemishes and dark spots. They also work well for more natural makeup looks and are perfect for everyday wear. Full: These foundations can cover up nearly all blemishes and dark spots, so they provide an almost flawless look. While they can conceal most imperfections, they often look and feel somewhat heavy on the skin. They may not be the best option for daily wear, but they’re ideal for photos and special occasions.

These foundations can cover up nearly all blemishes and dark spots, so they provide an almost flawless look. While they can conceal most imperfections, they often look and feel somewhat heavy on the skin. They may not be the best option for daily wear, but they’re ideal for photos and special occasions. Buildable: These foundations offer light to medium coverage but can be layered to provide full coverage without looking too heavy or cakey.

Finish

Huda Beauty foundations offer a few different finishes, so you should choose an option that’s most flattering for your skin.

Matte: Matte finish foundations don’t create any shine or glow on the skin. They’re an excellent option for oily skin because they won’t make it look greasy. They aren’t the best choice for dry or mature skin, because they can make it look dry and dull.

Matte finish foundations don’t create any shine or glow on the skin. They’re an excellent option for oily skin because they won’t make it look greasy. They aren’t the best choice for dry or mature skin, because they can make it look dry and dull. Natural: Natural foundations have a finish that resembles natural skin. They aren’t completely flat like a matte foundation, but they don’t provide a noticeable sheen or glow, either. They work well for most skin types.

Natural foundations have a finish that resembles natural skin. They aren’t completely flat like a matte foundation, but they don’t provide a noticeable sheen or glow, either. They work well for most skin types. Radiant: Radiant foundations give a luminous glow to the skin. They’re a flattering option for dry or mature skin because they can make a dull complexion look healthy and dewy. However, if you have oily skin, these foundations can make your skin look shiny and greasy.

Wear time

Some Huda Beauty foundations are designed for all-day wear. They’re waterproof and humidity- and sweat-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about touching it up during your school or workday. Some formulas even boast 24-hour wear if you really need your foundation to stay in place for prolonged periods.

Vegan formula

If you prefer not to use makeup products that contain animal products, you can find some Huda Beauty foundations with a vegan formula. None of the ingredients in these foundations are animal-derived.

How much you can expect to spend on a Huda Beauty foundation

Huda Beauty foundations cost $36-$40. The light coverage formulas are the least expensive, ranging from $36-$38. Full or buildable coverage foundations cost $38-$40.

Huda Beauty foundation FAQ

Are Huda Beauty foundations good for oily skin?

A. Most Huda Beauty foundations are suitable for all skin types. If you have oily skin, you’re usually better off choosing a liquid formula with a matte finish. This provides the most flawless, natural look for your skin without making it look greasy or the makeup getting cakey. You may still need to set your foundation with powder.

What’s the best way to apply Huda Beauty foundation?

A. Huda Beauty foundations blend into the skin fairly easily, so you can apply them in a few different ways. Most people prefer to use a makeup brush or a sponge to blend the foundation into the skin, but you can use clean fingers if you prefer lighter coverage.

What’s the best Huda Beauty foundation to buy?

Top Huda Beauty foundation

Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Skin Finish Buildable Coverage Foundation Stick

What you need to know: This buildable cream stick foundation provides natural, long-wearing coverage that delivers a flawless finish and all-day wear.

What you’ll love: The buildable coverage starts light but can be layered for full coverage. It’s waterproof, humidity-resistant and sweat-resistant and can provide up to 10 hours of wear. The stick packaging allows you to apply it quickly and easily. It’s extremely travel-friendly.

What you should consider: Some users find that it doesn’t blend out as easily as other cream foundations.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Huda Beauty foundation for the money

Huda Beauty GloWish Multidew Vegan Skin Tint Foundation

What you need to know: This lightweight, hydrating formula delivers a healthy, radiant finish that blurs the pores for a “no-makeup” makeup look.

What you’ll love: It features plenty of hydrating ingredients to keep your skin moisturized. It has a pump applicator that dispenses the perfect amount of product every time. The light-reflective pearl pigments give the skin an illuminated glow. The formula is also vegan.

What you should consider: It may be too dewy for oily skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Foundation

What you need to know: A full-coverage foundation, this formula offers up to 24 hours of flawless wear with a natural matte finish that’s flattering for most skin types.

What you’ll love: It covers most imperfections and blurs the pores without looking too heavy on the skin. It’s transfer-proof, fade-proof, sweat-proof and humidity-proof, so it lasts all day. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free. It doesn’t contain any fragrance.

What you should consider: It can look cakey if you apply too much.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

