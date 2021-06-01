How to shop for the best biotin shampoo

Biotin, also called vitamin B7, is integral to many metabolic processes in humans and is essential in the organization of amino acids into proteins such as keratin, a fibrous and protective structural protein that makes up hair, skin and nails.

Best biotin shampoo

Biotin is a popular natural health and beauty supplement used to support healthy hair, skin and nails. When used in hair growth shampoos, biotin promotes vibrant, shinier, healthier and stronger hair. While more research is needed to determine the clinical efficacy of biotin used topically for hair regrowth, the before-and-after pictures posted by biotin shampoo users are often stunning and speak for themselves.

Read on to learn more about what to consider when shopping for a biotin shampoo to meet your hair goals. Check out this top recommendation for biotin shampoo, HairGenics Pronexa Clinical Strength Hair Regrowth Therapy Shampoo With Biotin, which nourishes your hair and promotes thickness and growth with all-natural ingredients.

What to know before you buy a biotin shampoo

What is biotin?

Biotin is a B vitamin that occurs naturally in foods like eggs, meats and whole grains and plays an important role in your metabolism. Biotin supports your body’s production of keratin, which is the basic protein that makes up your hair, nails and skin. This is why biotin is a popular supplement for clearer skin, stronger nails and thicker hair.

Hair type

While biotin shampoo is made to increase the health and thickness of all hair types, specific formulas work better than others for various types of hair. When selecting the right biotin shampoo for you, consider the current state of your hair. What are your desired results?

If you’re looking for a volumizing shampoo, select a biotin shampoo formulated for volumizing. Take special caution if your hair is thinning. Volumizing shampoos are not recommended for thinning hair, as they may make your hair appear thinner.

Scent

Scent is an important consideration when selecting a shampoo because the fragrance in your shampoo will stick in your hair throughout the day.

If you tend to avoid fragrances in your health and beauty products due to a sensitivity to scents, select an unscented biotin shampoo or one scented with essential oils rather than synthetic fragrances.

Sulfate-free

You should avoid sulfates when selecting any shampoo or conditioner. According to Healthline, sulfates may strip your hair of healthy oils and lead to dullness and frizz.

Sulfates may be listed in the ingredients of your shampoo as sodium laureth sulfate, ammonium lauryl sulfate or sodium lauryl ether sulfate, so watch out for all three of these when selecting a sulfate-free biotin shampoo.

All-natural ingredients

Look for biotin shampoo certified organic by the USDA.

Some consumers choose to avoid parabens, a preservative found in many shampoos and other products, in order to avoid their alleged adverse effects on hormones. While the Center for Disease Control and Prevention indicates no known risks associated with the use of parabens in cosmetics, you can easily avoid this ingredient, if you choose, by looking for a paraben-free biotin shampoo.

Lastly, you should always check the ingredients of any hair product for formaldehyde, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Formaldehyde is also listed as formalin or as methylene glycol, so watch out for this toxic ingredient under any of these names.

What to look for in a quality biotin shampoo

Ingredients to look for

Collagen: Collagen is a protein made up of amino acids which build keratin, the major building block of hair, skin and nails. Collagen is often used in conjunction with biotin in hair growth formulas because it’s believed to increase hair elasticity and prevent thinning.

Aloe vera: Aloe vera is a natural botanical ingredient that is used in a variety of both natural and over-the-counter health and beauty products. Aloe vera shampoo soothes itchy scalps and cleanses excess oil and residue from other products.

Argan oil: Argan oil is a moisturizing and reparative natural health and beauty ingredient from the fruit of the Argan tree in Morocco. According to Healthline, argan oil has many moisturizing and restorative benefits. Argan oil contains vitamin E, which has also been shown to increase hair growth.

Saw palmetto: Many biotin shampoos also include saw palmetto. Saw palmetto may relieve hair loss because it blocks 5-alpha-reductase, an enzyme responsible for converting testosterone to DHT, the molecule responsible for hair loss, according to Healthline.

How much you can expect to spend on biotin shampoo

Biotin shampoo costs anywhere from $5 a bottle for drugstore brands to $60 for salon-quality formulas with concentrated natural ingredients. A mid-range biotin shampoo costs around $20 and should include biotin alongside other natural growth-promoting ingredients.

Biotin shampoo FAQ

How often should I use a biotin shampoo?

A. You should follow the manufacturer’s instructions on your biotin shampoo. While some formulas are only intended to be used once or twice a week, some are indicated for use up to every day.

Does biotin shampoo work?

A. According to Healthline, biotin may assist in the regrowth of thinning hair, but how well biotin shampoos work for you depends on the reason for your hair loss, and there isn’t conclusive evidence as to whether biotin used topically thickens hair. When taken orally, biotin has been shown to combat thinning hair. Your best bet is to select a biotin shampoo that contains an array of nourishing and restorative natural ingredients and to select a biotin shampoo with a money-back guarantee if you’re concerned about whether biotin will work for you.

What’s the best biotin shampoo to buy?

Top biotin shampoo

HairGenics Pronexa Clinical Strength Hair Regrowth Therapy Shampoo With Biotin

What you need to know: A nourishing and restorative regrowth formula with growth vitamins such as biotin, B5 and collagen formulated to banish dryness and promote shinier, thicker and healthier hair.

What you’ll love: Certified organic ingredients including aloe vera, collagen and saw palmetto provide a holistic approach to hair regrowth.

What you should consider: This shampoo costs a bit more than other biotin shampoos, and Hairgenics suggests using it for at least 6 months for best results, which could add up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top biotin shampoo for the money

Maple Holistics Honeydew Biotin Shampoo

What you need to know: Featuring a host of botanical ingredients like coconut and rosemary, this all-natural shampoo treats thinning or damaged hair without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: Contains nourishing zinc, coconut oil and other natural ingredients that work in conjunction with biotin to promote healthy, thick hair. Includes a money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: Some users didn’t see satisfactory results.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Avalon Organics Therapy Biotin B-Complex Thickening Shampoo

What you need to know: A biotin shampoo designed for all hair types and infused with all-natural botanical ingredients.

What you’ll love: Vegan and free from harsh chemicals and potentially undesirable ingredients like parabens.

What you should consider: Some users have found this shampoo drying.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Evelyn Waugh is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.