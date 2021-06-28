The best towel warmer

Towel warmers with lower wattage are cheaper to run but will not reach as high a working temperature.

Which towel warmer is best?

Having a warm towel at hand when you finish bathing is a luxury everyone can appreciate. Towel warmers, in their various forms, are not only a great addition to a bathroom, but they can also be useful in laundry rooms and kitchens. They provide a convenient place to store towels and ensure they are in easy reach when needed.

There are many different styles of towel warmers available to suit modern, contemporary or traditional bathrooms. The Ancona Amplia Dual 12-Bar Towel Warmer is an excellent choice made from high-grade stainless steel. It is designed to be mounted on a wall and needs a permanent electricity supply or it can be plugged in. However, there are many other options that may suit your needs more appropriately.

What to know before buying a towel warmer

Towel warmer types

There are several styles of towel warmer, each with its own benefits and drawbacks. The most common is a rail, which has a number of horizontal bars for hanging towels. These can either be electrically heated or connected to your central heating system. Additionally, electric options can be wall-mounted or freestanding, which allows them to be moved from room to room. Cabinet towel warmers can be plugged into any electrical outlet and have an air-tight compartment that heats up quickly.

Heat output

The amount of heat produced by a rail-style towel warmer depends on the amount of surface area. A model with many horizontal bars can provide enough heat to warm the room, especially if it’s connected to your central heating system. A model with fewer bars will only be sufficient to heat up the towels. A cabinet model warms up in around 10 minutes but does not provide any ambient heat.

Installation

Cabinet and freestanding electric rails require no installation as they simply plug into an electrical outlet. Wall-mounted options need to be fastened to the wall and this will entail drilling holes for the screws, which could be problematic in fully tiled bathrooms. Additionally, a water-filled heater will require plumbing connections, so it will need to be installed by a qualified professional.

What to look for in a quality towel warmer

Size

How many people there are in your household and how many towels you need to warm are important factors to consider. Smaller rails with fewer bars will only heat one or two towels at a time. For larger families, a wide rail that can accept several unfolded towels will be the best choice. Cabinet heaters are generally quite small and can hold a single bath towel or a few hand towels.

Design features

Towel warmers come in many shapes, sizes and materials. A bow-fronted rail has a nice aesthetic but does protrude further from the wall, making it a poor choice for compact bathrooms. They can usually be matched to your existing faucets and accessories, as most are available in a range of metallic finishes.

Timer

The option of a timer on a towel warmer allows you to set the operating hours, which will reduce the running costs. They can be programmed to turn on before you get up in the morning or before the kids’ bath time in the evening. Rails that are connected to the central heating system will generally follow the schedule of the rest of the house.

How much you can expect to spend on a towel warmer

Smaller, freestanding towel warmers are the cheapest and can be purchased for under $100. For a larger rail with a timer, or for a high-quality cabinet, expect to pay upwards of $300.

Towel warmer FAQ

Are towel warmers expensive to run?

A. For electric models, the power usage is measured in watts. The lower the wattage the less energy it will use. A water-filled rail is connected to the central heating system; therefore, once installed, it shouldn’t significantly increase the regular heating bill.

Will a towel warmer dry wet towels?

A. Larger warmers can dry wet towels given enough time; however, models with only a few bars generally won’t provide enough heat.

How long does it take to heat a towel?

A. Cabinet heaters have the quickest warmup time and will heat a large bath towel in about 10 minutes. Rails take somewhat longer, with an electric model needing around 30–40 minutes.

What’s the best towel warmer to buy?

Top towel warmer

Ancona Amplia Dual 12-Bar Towel Warmer

What you need to know: At 42 inches wide, it can easily accommodate several large bath towels.

What you’ll love: It has 12 horizontal bars, which are sufficient to heat the room. It’s made from stainless steel with a contemporary, matte black finish that is rust- and tarnish resistant.

What you should consider: The rail needs to be wall-mounted and can be connected to a permanent electric supply or an outlet.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top towel warmer for the money

Innoka 2-in-1 Towel Warmer

What you need to know: This versatile towel warmer can either be wall-mounted or freestanding. It is made from aluminum with a contemporary brushed finish.

What you’ll love: It has a low energy consumption and a built-in thermostat for safety. The illuminated power switch makes it easy to see when it’s on.

What you should consider: Its six horizontal bars don’t provide enough warmth to heat the room.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

WELLUR Towel Warmer Bucket

What you need to know: This is an extra-large cabinet-style warmer that can hold two bath towels and heat them for 15, 30, 45 or 60 minutes.

What you’ll love: It’s a modern design with a transparent lid. It has an auto shut-off feature for safety.

What you should consider: Some reviewers noted that the inside can heat up hot enough to burn your hand if not careful.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

