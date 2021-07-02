If you opt for a budget Tempur-Pedic mattress model that sleeps a little warmer, add a cooling mattress topper.

Which Tempur-Pedic mattress is the best?

Sealy’s Tempur-Pedic mattress is the easy choice for many customers since it’s the only memory foam mattress brand that offers the unique viscoelastic foam created at NASA. However, choosing from among the different Tempur-Pedic models isn’t quite as simple.

Factors such as your sleep preferences, budget, and bed frame will help determine the best Tempur-Pedic mattress for you. In this buying guide, we’ll help you understand the key differences between mattress models and offer our top recommendations, like the cool, comfortable Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-breeze°, which provides excellent breathability for a good night’s rest.

Tempur-Pedic mattress considerations

Foam type, mattress firmness, base and bed frame requirements, and manufacturing are the first factors you should consider when deciding which Tempur-Pedic model is right for you.

Foam type

Tempur foam is made of polyurethane-silicone and was originally created in NASA’s labs in the 1970s to offer astronauts a more comfortable experience in space shuttles. Unlike other kinds of memory foam, Tempur foam won’t sag or trap heat, making for a significantly more supportive and comfortable night’s sleep. Tempur foam is also extraordinarily durable, lasting for many years.

Mattress firmness

You’ll have three choices in mattress firmness: soft, medium, and firm. This consideration is mostly a matter of personal preference and sleep style. Softer mattresses are usually ideal for side sleepers, while medium mattresses are well suited to back sleepers and combination sleepers. Firm mattresses are best for stomach sleepers.

Base and bed frame requirements

Before you purchase your Tempur-Pedic mattress, check Sealy’s base and bed frame guidelines for your chosen model. While most bases and bed frames are compatible with a Tempur-Pedic mattress, Sealy still recommends purchasing a Tempur-Pedic mattress platform for an optimal fit. Box springs aren’t recommended (Tempur-Pedic mattresses provide enough support on their own).

Manufacturing

If an American-made mattress is important to you, you’re in luck! All of Sealy’s Tempur-Pedic mattress models are manufactured in Kentucky (Sealy’s headquarters).

Tempur-Pedic mattress features

Support layer

All Tempur-Pedic models come standard with an adaptive support layer, a firm layer of Tempur foam that supports the body without creating pressure points or sagging.

Comfort layer

All Tempur-Pedic models come standard with a comfort layer, a very soft layer of Tempur foam that conforms to the body for maximum comfort.

Heat-reduction layer

Like other memory foam brands, Tempur-Pedic memory foam mattresses sleep warmer. Some mattress models come with an extra layer of foam that helps regulate temperature by redirecting and releasing body heat.

Hybrid coil upgrade

Heavier sleepers may want to choose a model that offers an upgrade to cloth-wrapped innerspring coils, which provide additional comfort and support.

Knit cover

All Tempur-Pedic models come with a water-resistant, washable knit cover that helps keep the mattress free of stains. The knit cover also helps play a role in temperature regulation and moisture-wicking for a cool, comfortable sleep.

How much can you expect to spend on a Tempur-Pedic mattress?

All Tempur-Pedic mattress models sit at the more expensive end of the price spectrum for memory foam mattresses. Budget-conscious buyers can get a queen-size basic TEMPUR-adapt model for around $2,500, while the premium TEMPUR-breeze° with its superior temperature control will run closer to $4,000 for a queen.

Tempur-Pedic mattress FAQ

Q. What kind of warranty do Tempur-Pedic mattresses offer?

A. All Tempur-Pedic mattresses come with an impressive warranty and trial period: 90 nights to try out the mattress, and a 10-year replacement guarantee.

Q. Should I regularly flip or rotate my Tempur-Pedic mattress?

A. Unlike other mattresses, your Tempur-Pedic mattress won’t need to be flipped or rotated regularly. In fact, the manufacturer claims the mattress never needs to be flipped or rotated because it is designed to return to its original shape.

The best Tempur-Pedic mattresses

Best of the best

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-breeze°

Our take: Top-of-the-line model with rave reviews, excellent cooling, and comfort.

What we like: Sleeps 8 degrees cooler than other models. Superior breathability and ventilation. Includes cooling cover. Excellent motion control and support. Comes in soft and firm.

What we dislike: The most expensive model available.

Where to buy: Sold by Tempur-Pedic

Best bang for your buck

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt

Our take: Top-selling, affordable option — the original Tempur-Pedic mattress.

What we like: High-quality construction and mid-level support. Option for cloth-wrapped hybrid coils for individuals who need extra support. Comes with a cooling cover.

What we dislike: Doesn’t sleep as cool as more expensive models. Softer model that won’t appeal to those who like firm support.

Where to buy: Sold by Tempur-Pedic

Worth checking out

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-ProAdapt

Our take: Versatile, midrange model with four different firmness options.

What we like: Many firmness options for many sleep styles (soft, medium, hybrid medium, and firm). Extra support layer. Includes cooling cover.

What we dislike: Soft option in this style is very soft with minimal support, while the firm option is quite firm and will need to be broken in.

Where to buy: Sold by Tempur-Pedic

