Best fishing rod rack

If you use your rods in saltwater, it is important to rinse them off with fresh water when done fishing for the day. Afterward, make sure they fully dry before placing them in the storage rack to reduce the chances of corrosion.

Which fishing rod racks are the best?

If you are tired of keeping your rods in a jumbled-up mess in the corner or have simply watched them get knocked over by a clumsy child, pet or friend one too many times, it’s probably time to get yourself a fishing rod rack. They come in free-standing and mountable options and various sizes.

Quality racks, such as the KastKing Fishing Rod Rack, are stable, crafted from durable, corrosion-resistant materials and keep your rods safe but easily retrievable when needed. This model is available in 12 and 24-rod options, making it suitable for serious anglers with large collections.

What to know before you buy a fishing rod rack

Capacity

The first thing to consider when buying a fishing rod rack is how much capacity you need. If you only have two or three rods, there is no reason to buy a 12 or 24-rod rack, as these will simply be overkill for your needs. Instead, you may want to look for a six-rod rack. This way, it won’t take up too much space but will still leave you with room to expand your collection.

Freestanding or mounted

Fishing rod racks come in freestanding and mounted options. Freestanding racks are convenient because they don’t require any installation and can easily be moved from one spot to another as needed. Some even have casters. They come in several shapes, including circular, square and rectangular models, as well as L-shaped options designed for corner placement.

Mounted options are ideal for people who don’t want to waste any floor space for their rod rack. Depending on the model, it will be suitable for wall mounting, ceiling mounting or both.

Vertical vs. horizontal storage

If choosing a wall-mounted fishing rod rack, you’ll need to decide if you prefer one that holds your rods vertically or horizontally. Some prefer vertical rod racks because they feel they are easier to retrieve the rods. Also, if you have older fiberglass or a hefty rod, storing them vertically eliminates the potential for rod set, which is when the spine loses its straight alignment.

Horizontal storage may be a better choice for those with kids or pets because it allows you to keep your rods out of their reach. It also means you can store your rods on the ceiling to not take up wall or floor space. However, if storing rods horizontally, it is a good idea to rotate them periodically to keep them true, especially if you leave the reels on them.

Features to look for in a quality fishing rod rack

Stability

Any rack must be stable enough that it won’t potentially tip over or fall off the wall when loaded up with rods. When it comes to freestanding models, this means having a wide base. For wall and ceiling-mounted models, it means having sturdy mounting hardware.

Padded slots or clips

Most likely, you’ll regularly be putting your rods into and removing them from the rack. The last thing you want is for this constant abrasion to cause damage to the rods, so it is best to choose a model that features foam or rubber padding in the slots or on the clips. These slots should be tight enough to hold the rods firmly in place but not so tight that it becomes overly difficult to get them in and out.

Additional storage space

Some floor-standing models incorporate one or several shelves you can use to store your tackle or other fishing gear. While this can be very convenient, it will add to the rack’s overall footprint.

How much you can expect to spend on a fishing rod rack

The most basic fishing rod racks may cost as little as $10. These will often be made from plastic and have a low rod capacity. Those made from stronger or more attractive materials and with a higher capacity may cost up to $75 or more.

Fishing rod rack FAQ

Can fishing rod racks be used on a boat?

A. You can install some fishing rod racks on boats. These will use corrosion-resistant materials that can withstand constant exposure to the elements. They will also have hooks or clips that hold rods securely in place even as a boat gets knocked around by the waves.

What is the best material for a fishing rod rack?

A. There is no singular material that is best for fishing rod racks. You’ll need to consider both the durability and the appearance of any rack you are planning on buying, and then choose one that offers the right balance of these two features for your needs. For example, wood is often one of the most aesthetically-pleasing materials for rod racks, but it isn’t suitable for placement anywhere it could be exposed to the elements. Conversely, plastic might not look great but can withstand getting wet and isn’t prone to rusting or rotting.

What is the best fishing rod rack to buy?

Top fishing rod rack

KastKing Fishing Rod Rack

What you need to know: This sturdy, freestanding rack has a wide stance for stability and accommodates rods of all sizes.

What you’ll love: The aluminum construction won’t rust, even when kept in humid environments, and, despite its size and capacity, it’s lightweight and easy to move.

What you should consider: The floor-protecting leg caps tend to fall off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fishing rod rack for the money

Berkley BAVRR Vertical Rod Rack

What you need to know: A straightforward and budget-friendly option that mounts to the wall, this rack is a good choice for someone who needs something affordable that won’t take up much space.

What you’ll love: The slots are well padded and hold rods securely in place without damaging them.

What you should consider: The tight slots are not ideal for thick rods.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rack’em Overhead Fishing Rod Rack

What you need to know: A versatile rack, the Rack’em Overhead is just as suitable for use indoors as outside, so you can mount it to the Bimini top on your boat if needed.

What you’ll love: It accommodates rods of all diameters and lengths, and it is coated with soft plastic to ensure it never scratches them.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with mounting instructions, complicating the installation process for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brett Dvoretz writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.