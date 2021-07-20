The best portable misting fan

Handheld portable misting fans have seen a rise in popularity thanks to theme parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios.

Which portable misting fan is the best?

Misting fans work to cool air by blowing mist through fan blades and out into the surrounding area, all without getting those in its proximity wet. Nowadays, these kinds of fans can be incredibly effective against combatting the summer heat, some even dropping the temperature up to 20 degrees. Having a portable misting fan can turn even the most sweltering summer days into a relaxing, leisurely time.

These types of fans combine the capabilities of a regular blowing fan with a water supply and pump. As water pumps through the misting nozzle, the combination creates a fine spray that disperses into the air with the aid of the fan’s blades.

What to look for when buying a portable misting fan

Flash evaporation

When looking for misting fans, it is essential to look for fans with a flash evaporation setting for water droplets, meaning that the fan will produce minuscule-sized droplets. Many fans that do not have a flash evaporate function create larger water droplets and, as a result, may make things wet.

Water pressure

Depending on your needs, different misting fans have different kinds of nozzles that determine the amount of water that comes out and the rate at which the water pumps. More expensive misting systems have pumps that help increase the water pressure and features that allow a user to control the amount of water pumped. It is important to note that misters at lower pressures result in larger water droplets and create a fine spray that will get you wet.

Size

The larger the fan, the higher the area in which the water droplets hit. Generally, giant fans can operate faster than smaller ones. The smallest of these fans are handheld, and you can conveniently carry them in a bag or backpack. However, there are also portable misting units for bedrooms and your backyard, capable of creating cool spaces for any kind of environment.

The best portable misting fans

Handheld misting fans

O2COOL Deluxe Misting Personal Fan

Our take: Simple and portable, this misting fan is excellent for any and every outdoor occasion, from the local game to a morning hike.

What we like: Creates a strong stream of cool misting air in various colors, including blue, green, purple, red and black.

What we dislike: Requires two AA batteries to function, which are not included with the purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Handheld Misting Fan Portable Fan Facial Steamer-Rechargeable Battery Operated Fan

Our take: This versatile misting fan can act as a fan, facial steamer and nightlight, making it perfect for various occasions.

What we like: It has an adjustable fan head and three adjustable fan speeds for added maneuverability. Additionally can be charged with rechargeable batteries that are compatible with USB power sources.

What we dislike: Some users mentioned that the mist droplets are too tiny for noticeable misting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

KOODER Handheld Fan, Mini Fan, Portable Misting Fan, USB Rechargeable Fan

Our take: This handheld fan is perfect for resting on a desk or table to provide cooling relief during the hot summer months.

What we like: The rechargeable battery is USB compatible and provides 6 hours of continuous usage.

What we dislike: The battery life outlives the water container and will require constant refilling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

O2COOL Elite Water Misting Fan

Our take: Another O2COOL model, this elite misting fan provides a more powerful breeze than previous models.

What we like: Bulky enough to handle being dropped a few times and comes in four vibrant colors.

What we dislike: Requires two AA batteries to operate, not included with purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Outdoor misting fans

XPOWER FM-48 Heavy-Duty 3-Speed Misting and Cooling Utility Fan

Our take: Uses four misting nozzles to provide a fine mist at an even distribution, making it great for outdoor areas like pools and patios.

What we like: Small and lightweight enough to take anywhere, with a versatile mover that provides 135 degrees of rotation.

What we dislike: It comes with a hose for the misters, but some users suggested investing in your own to provide better misting coverage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

RYOBI 18-Volt ONE 2-Speed Bucket Top Misting Fan

Our take: This quiet yet high-performing misting fan can be attached to a bucket to provide cool misting.

What we like: When plugged in, you can use this fan anywhere to provide an excellent cooling breeze.

What we dislike: The battery and charger are not included with the initial purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

iLIVING Wall Mounted Variable 18 Inches Speed Indoor/Outdoor Weatherproof Fan

Our take: This wall-mounted fan is perfect for outdoor decks and patio, whether you want it to hang down or stand on its own.

What we like: It has a metal pull chain to provide different fan speeds and can last all year round with its weatherproof design.

What we dislike: Requires the iLIVING ILG-250 misting kit to transform into a full-fledged misting fan. Said kit is not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

HOMENOTE Fan Misting Kit for a Cool Patio Breeze

Our take: This misting kit can turn any traditional rotational fan into a misting fan by quickly securing a small mist hose to the outside of the fan cage.

What we like: It can work on any size fan, from small desktop fans to large patio fans.

What we dislike: It only comes with the kit to make a fan into a misting one; it must require having a fan first to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jared Lindsay writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.