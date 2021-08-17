Best LG soundbar

LG’s soundbars are simple to upgrade, and the company even offers its own upgrade kits to add speakers and produce surround sound without purchasing the pricey home entertainment bundle all at once.

Which LG soundbar should I get?

When you’re looking for a soundbar for your home entertainment setup, it can be tricky to wade through all the options. However, going with a trusted company like LG is a great way to ensure that you get superior audio, at the very least. No matter your budget or the features you’re looking for, LG offers a wide range of options – so it’s hard to go wrong.

All in all, the LG GX 3.1 channel soundbar is a safe bet that comes with a subwoofer, and it also gives the user the ability to upgrade down the line.

What to know before you buy an LG soundbar

Soundbar audio formats

While soundbar and surround sound audio can be intimidating to get into, the audio formats they offer are actually more simple than most people think.

Dolby Digital: Dolby Digital is by far the most common audio format and offers support for up to eight speakers or as few as one.

Dolby Atmos: Dolby Atmos is a highly-coveted audio upgrade, offering Dolby’s best efforts towards “object-based audio.” The sound format is well-known for adding between two and four speakers to normal 7.1 surround sound setups, usually above the listener, to create an extra-dynamic height dimension in audio. While it’s typically reserved for Blu-Ray and 4K streaming, it’s worth investing in a soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos for the upgrade in sound quality.

DTS: Digital Theater Sound is a rivaling audio format to Dolby Digital, and it was particularly common during the DVD era. Despite being less common than Dolby Digital, it’s also a small step upward in audio quality from Dolby’s basic offering.

DTS-HD-MA: Digital Theater Sound High-Definition Master Audio, abbreviated as DTS-HD-MA, offers up to eight speakers’ worth of non-compressed audio, making it a big step up from DTS’ basic format.

DTS-X: Digital Theater Sound X is DTS’ highest-tier audio format. It allows users to manually adjust specific sound objects, making it a bit of a step up even from its rival Dolby Atmos.

TV size

One of the most important factors to consider before buying your soundbar is what size your TV, projector screen or entertainment system is. While it doesn’t particularly matter, it can seem a little silly to get a full-sized soundbar if you only have a 10-inch TV. Mostly, you’ll want to measure the overall width of your TV to compare it to whichever soundbar you choose.

Soundbar mounting options

Most soundbars are mounted to the wall beneath a TV, so it may be good to find the studs in your walls before you buy — in case you need to shift your setup to accommodate the soundbar.

What to look for in a quality LG soundbar

Audio formats

First and foremost, if you’re looking to get a full speaker setup in addition to your soundbar, your soundbar must offer the audio format you need. If you’re looking to purchase something with Dolby Atmos, for instance, you’ll want to make sure your soundbar supports it before leaping into buying the rest of your surround sound speakers.

Audio modes and equalization

Most LG soundbars feature various useful, preset audio modes, which can help the user tune their audio’s sound without having to be a sound technician or know exactly what they’re doing.

Remote or voice controls

Remote controls for a soundbar are useful to have unless you plan to get up and walk to the TV every time you need to adjust the volume or audio. While a classic remote control is offered with most soundbars, some also offer convenient voice control options, either through Alexa or Google Assistant — which subsequently makes them work great with other unified smart home devices.

How much you can expect to spend on an LG soundbar

LG soundbars offer a wide range of prices, which is a relief to buyers looking to stay within a certain budget. In general, cheap soundbars tend to cost between $100-$200, while mid-tier soundbars are usually between $200-$500, while some soundbars can be up to $1,000 on their own.

LG soundbar FAQ

Can you upgrade to surround sound after buying a soundbar?

A. Yes, and many people do! Still, in order to do so, you’ll want to make sure your soundbar supports the audio format you’re looking to purchase speakers for, or else you’ll be left with compatibility issues.

Do I need wired speakers or subwoofers?

A. Not necessarily! In fact, most LG soundbars you purchase today will come with a wireless subwoofer that offers just as good of sound as wired subwoofers, and many surround sound speakers today are wireless too.

What’s the best LG soundbar to buy?

Top LG soundbar

LG GX 3.1 Channel 420-Watt OLED Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Subwoofer

What you need to know: This soundbar not only offers superior sound but also features a subwoofer and eight sound modes for the ideal home watching experience.

What you’ll love: It has super-clear surround sound audio with eight different sound modes to pick from. It sports a subwoofer, a variety of ports and Bluetooth connectivity. Designed to be mounted on a wall. Sleek look that’s fitting for anyone’s home.

What you should consider: This model does not feature voice commands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LG soundbar for the money

LG SP7Y 5.1 Channel 440-Watt High-Resolution Audio Soundbar with Subwoofer

What you need to know: This super affordable LG soundbar offers the company’s same high-quality audio at just a fraction of the cost of other soundbars offering more features.

What you’ll love: The set has excellent audio quality for the price point. It offers virtual surround sound or the ability to add speakers for Dolby 5.1 surround sound, and 10 separate sound modes. Comes with remote control. Simple digital LED interface.

What you should consider: This model does not have Dolby Atmos like some higher-end models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LG SP8YA 3.1.2 Channel Soundbar with Subwoofer and Dolby Atmos

What you need to know: If not having Dolby Atmos is a dealbreaker, this mid-tier LG soundbar does feature Dolby Atmos, and it also works great with smart home systems.

What you’ll love: With this affordable soundbar that has the potential to pair with surround sound speakers, you get a premium home theater sound in no time. It features Dolby Atmos as well as Google and Alexa voice controls. 4K and HDR content passthrough to the soundbar.

What you should consider: Tuning this soundbar to a room must be done via the app.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

