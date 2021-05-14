Camera & Photo

Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Puerto Rican Day Parade
Hurricane Preparedness
Connecticut
Health
Politics
Crime
Live Traffic Map
Newsfeed Now
Latest News Videos
The Agents of Change
¿Qué Pasa?
Video Game News
Top Stories
Impatient Democrats prepare to go-it-alone on infrastructure
Top Stories
Q&A: Rita Moreno on finding self-worth and never giving up
Federal judge blocks Biden’s pause on new oil, gas leases
AP says it will no longer name suspects in minor crimes
Fireworks coming back to New Haven 2021; News 8 proud media sponsor of July 4 display
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Connecticut 8 Day Forecast
Connecticut Weather Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
On-Air
Meet the Team
Television Schedule
This Week in Connecticut
Capitol Report
8 Things To Do
Connecticut Families
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Whats Right With Schools
Wednesday’s Warrior
Pet of the Week
At the Movies
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Sign-Up for Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Hartford Athletic
Japan 2020
High School
UConn Huskies
New England Patriots
NY Giants
NBA
NHL
MLB
Top Stories
76ers, Jazz head home in tied series with ailing stars
Top Stories
Jets’ Crowder ‘ready to rock out’ after settling contract
DeChambeau-Koepka spat overshadowing tough US Open course
The Latest: Yankee Stadium to resume 100% capacity on Friday
White Sox sparkplug Madrigal out for year after surgery
CT Style
Law Down
Health Matters
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
The Original Cast Iron Bar Pie!
Video
Top Stories
Jacobs & Jacobs Law Firm opens new location in Woodbridge
Video
Top Stories
The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services shares LGBTQ Family Building
Video
T&J IGA Supermarket celebrates 50 years in business
Video
2021 Summer Season at the Sharon Playhouse
Video
LynFit Nutrition: Healthy Hacks to Rev Up Your Fat Burning and Weight Loss
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Camera & Photo
The best body camera
Trending Stories
CDC calling emergency meeting over reports of heart inflammation in some adolescents after getting COVID vaccine
Video
State Senate passes recreational marijuana bill; House meeting Wednesday
Video
Connecticut DMV announces new online services
Video
Five teens arrested in connection to multiple attempted car thefts in Glastonbury
Video
Willington teen dead following crash into tree in Mansfield
Video
Don't Miss
WTNH presents: 2021 Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Caravan and Gathering: ‘Thank You Health and Essential Workers’
Video
News 8 presents Hurricane Season 2021: Prediction and Preparedness
Video
The Agents of Change: Turning Words into Action
Video
More Don't Miss