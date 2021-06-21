Charging & Power

Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Destination New England
Cannabis in Connecticut
Hurricane Preparedness
Connecticut
Health
Politics
Crime
Live Traffic Map
Newsfeed Now
Latest News Videos
¿Qué Pasa?
Top Stories
US consumer prices surged in past year the most since 2008
Top Stories
Unopened Super Mario 64 game from 1996 sells for record $1.56M
Stretch your Dollar: How working from home can actually help your bottom line
Video
J&J vaccine may pose ‘small’ risk of rare disorder, CDC says
Where to find free fries in CT for National French Fry Day
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Connecticut 8 Day Forecast
Connecticut Weather Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
On-Air
Meet the Team
Television Schedule
This Week in Connecticut
Capitol Report
8 Things To Do
Connecticut Families
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Whats Right With Schools
Wednesday’s Warrior
Pet of the Week
At the Movies
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Sign-Up for Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Hartford Athletic
Japan 2020
High School
UConn Huskies
New England Patriots
NY Giants
NBA
NHL
MLB
Top Stories
Jill Biden to attend Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
Top Stories
Year since Washington change, Native sports imagery evolving
Alonso bests Mancini, Ohtani for 2nd straight HR Derby title
USA Basketball falls again, this time 91-83 to Australia
The Latest: Mets’ Alonso repeats as HR Derby champion
CT Style
Law Down
Health Matters
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
JP Maguire Associates: Storm Damage & Mold removal
Video
Top Stories
Money Wisdom: What Women can do to Eliminate Financial Stress
Video
Top Stories
Elim Park launches new learning initiative for seniors
Video
Town of Windham shares upcoming concerts
Video
Ryders Health offers advanced Heart Failure Program, reduces hospital time for patients
Video
Money Wisdom: How Will The Biden Presidency Effect the Markets?
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Charging & Power
Best wireless car charger
Trending Stories
Salon owner sells New Haven business for $1 to ‘worthy’ employee
Man charged with murder in Bronson St. fatal shooting in Waterbury
Video
Man accused of killing Yale grad student facing judge in attempt to reduce $20-million bond Tuesday
Video
Famed Wade quadruplets graduate Yale
Video
News 8 Newscasts
Don't Miss
Visit regional tourist attractions reopening for business in ‘Destination New England’
Video
News 8 sponsors long-anticipated New Haven 2021 fireworks display
Video
News 8 gives back to Boys & Girls Club of New Haven for Nexstar ‘Founder’s Day of Caring’
Video
More Don't Miss