Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Destination New England
Cannabis in Connecticut
Hurricane Preparedness
Connecticut
Health
Politics
Crime
Live Traffic Map
Newsfeed Now
Latest News Videos
¿Qué Pasa?
Top Stories
¿Qué Pasa? 2 de Agosto de 2021: Titulares populares del día
Video
Top Stories
US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated
Homes for the Brave announces annual Step OUT for the Brave Challenge
Video
Olympic inspiration: Local sports camps report record participation due to summer games
Video
Are we headed for a four-day workweek? New congress legislation gaining steam
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Connecticut 8 Day Forecast
Connecticut Weather Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
On-Air
Meet the Team
Television Schedule
This Week in Connecticut
Capitol Report
8 Things To Do
Connecticut Families
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Whats Right With Schools
Wednesday’s Warrior
Pet of the Week
At the Movies
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Sign-Up for Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Hartford Athletic
Japan 2020
High School
UConn Huskies
New England Patriots
NY Giants
NBA
NHL
MLB
Top Stories
Colts’ QB Carson Wentz out 5-12 weeks with broken foot
Top Stories
Biles set to return to competition for balance beam final
Got next: US draws Australia in women’s hoops quarterfinals
Running mates: Chubb, Browns sign 3-year extension
Transgender weightlifter Hubbard makes history at Olympics
CT Style
Law Down
Yale New Haven Health Check
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
Money Wisdom: Surviving a Divorce
Video
Top Stories
American Eagle Financial Credit Union offers tips, resources for first-time homebuyers
Video
Top Stories
Caccie’s Bridal Closet: Bridal gowns for full figured brides to be
Video
ACES: Treatment and Learning Center
Video
BHcare shares children’s mental health and services available
Video
Money Wisdom: Maximize Your Retirement Income
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Clocks
The best clock radio
Trending Stories
American star Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals
Are we headed for a four-day workweek? New congress legislation gaining steam
Video
Yale Health expert and Middletown locals react to COVID spread in the state
Video
News 8 Newscasts
CT Dept. of Public Health ‘strongly recommends’ residents over the age of 2 to wear masks indoors
Video
Don't Miss
Visit regional tourist attractions reopening for business in ‘Destination New England’
Video
Japan 2020: Counting down to the Olympics as CT natives vying for the gold
Video
More Don't Miss