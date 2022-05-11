Which ergonomic mice are best?

Ergonomic mice put less stress on the user’s hands and wrists. This makes them more comfortable and helps prevent physical injury caused by repetitive motion or sustained use. Some of these mice are wireless, while others are wired. They also often have features such as programmable buttons or a special form factor that optimize their efficiency and precision. The best one is the Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse.

What to know before you buy ergonomic mice

Type

Most modern mice are for right-handed people, but there are also those for left-handed or ambidextrous users. Every mouse, including ergonomic ones, looks and feels different depending on the type and how you hold it.

Here are the most common types of ergonomic mice:

Horizontal: These are the most common type and have a rounded look with a few basic buttons.

DPI

DPI stands for dots per inch. It’s used to measure how fast the cursor moves when using a physical mouse. The higher the DPI, the more responsive and faster the cursor is. For example, if you have a gaming mouse with 20,000 DPI, even a slight movement can move the cursor far across the screen. This is especially important for professional gamers.

Even if you only want a mouse for casual or work purposes, the DPI matters as it affects how responsive the mouse is. For general use, a standard mouse with a DPI of around 800 to 1,600 is enough for most people.

Wired vs. wireless

Ergonomic mice can be either wireless or wired. Both have their pros and cons.

Wired: These come with a cord that can reach up to six feet, depending on the mouse. They’re convenient because you don’t need to charge them before use. All you need is to connect it to a USB port on your laptop or desktop. Wired mice are good for people who want to minimize lag and maximize responsiveness, such as gamers. However, the cord can become tangled or kinked.

What to look for in quality ergonomic mice

Build quality

Build quality refers to how sturdy a mouse looks and feels. Here’s how to determine the build quality before getting a mouse:

Materials used: Most mice have a hard plastic shell and metal or plastic components inside. Thinner plastic can mean lower durability.

Buttons

Standard ergonomic mice usually have two buttons and a scroll wheel. However, many innovative models have extra buttons, some of which are programmable.

The scroll wheel, for example, can often double as another button you can press. Many gaming mice feature additional buttons where the thumb rests, which is convenient for those who need to react quickly to something on the screen.

Extra programmable buttons along the sides of the mouse are also useful for work purposes. For instance, you can use them to move quickly between screens or while using complex computer programs.

Size and weight

When choosing an ergonomic mouse, the size matters. The best mouse is one that fits comfortably in your hand. If you choose one that’s too small or big, it can be challenging to use the buttons effectively.

The weight of the mouse also matters when it comes to being able to use it comfortably. If it’s too heavy, it can feel cumbersome to move. But if it’s too light, it might be tricky to use it with precision. Mice that use batteries usually weigh more than wireless ones.

Certain ergonomic mice, particularly gaming ones, let you add or reduce weight by adding or removing separate weights inside the mouse. This gives you a more customizable experience.

How much you can expect to spend on ergonomic mice

A basic ergonomic mouse with a low to medium DPI costs $10-$40. Gaming mice can cost up to $200. For a mid-range option with good build quality, expect to spend around $40-$100.

Ergonomic mice FAQ

Should I get an ergonomic wrist rest or mouse pad?

A. If you need additional padding or support around the wrists and heels of the hand, an ergonomic wrist rest or mouse pad can be helpful. However, if the mouse offers a lot of support, this isn’t necessary.

What other features do ergonomic mice have?

A. Some, especially gaming mice, often come with additional software that lets you program the buttons. They also sometimes have RGB lighting or a range of other settings you can customize for a tailored experience. Many of these mice also offer additional thumb and wrist support.

What are the best ergonomic mice to buy?

Top ergonomic mouse

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

What you need to know: This wireless ergonomic gaming mouse is sturdy, precise and lasts up to 100 hours at full charge.

What you’ll love: It comes with a 20,000 DPI optical sensor, RGB lights and a charging dock. It also has 11 programmable buttons and minimal latency.

What you should consider: It’s hefty and has a large scroll wheel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ergonomic mouse for the money

Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse

What you need to know: This ergonomic device is perfect for anyone who wants something simple, comfortable and effective for everyday or professional use.

What you’ll love: With a lightweight design, this mouse has a soft thumb rest and comes with side buttons that are easy to use. It also has a convenient scroll wheel for easy, precise navigation. It’s available in four colors, including glacier and matte black.

What you should consider: It’s somewhat large, so it’s not ideal for small hands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse

What you need to know: This vertical wireless mouse comes with advanced ergonomic features that help prevent muscle strain.

What you’ll love: Available in graphite, rose and white, this rechargeable mouse comes in either a left-handed or right-handed design. It also comes in four sizes. It’s compatible with Windows and Apple computers through USB or Bluetooth.

What you should consider: It takes some getting used to, especially if you’ve never used a vertical mouse before.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dell

