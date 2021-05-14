Computer Components

Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Destination New England
Cannabis in Connecticut
Hurricane Preparedness
Connecticut
Health
Politics
Crime
Live Traffic Map
Newsfeed Now
Latest News Videos
¿Qué Pasa?
Top Stories
Tears, prayers mark end to search for Miami condo survivors
Top Stories
EXPLAINER: Assassination threatens more chaos for Haiti
Haiti’s future uncertain after brazen slaying of president
Eric Adams wins Democratic nomination for NYC mayor: AP
Video
Summer Saturdays are back in downtown New Haven this month
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Connecticut 8 Day Forecast
Connecticut Weather Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
On-Air
Meet the Team
Television Schedule
This Week in Connecticut
Capitol Report
8 Things To Do
Connecticut Families
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Whats Right With Schools
Wednesday’s Warrior
Pet of the Week
At the Movies
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Sign-Up for Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Hartford Athletic
Japan 2020
High School
UConn Huskies
New England Patriots
NY Giants
NBA
NHL
MLB
Top Stories
Cubs top Phillies, Wheeler 8-3 to end 11-game slide
Top Stories
Vasilevskiy wins Conn Smythe Trophy as NHL playoff MVP
Lightning strikes twice: Tampa Bay repeats as Cup champion
LEADING OFF: Clayton Kershaw, Jake Arrieta to injured list
Dodgers cancel Bauer’s bobblehead night, pull merchandise
CT Style
Law Down
Health Matters
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
Ryders Health offers advanced Heart Failure Program, reduces hospital time for patients
Video
Top Stories
Money Wisdom: How Will The Biden Presidency Effect the Markets?
Video
Top Stories
Aerus shares Activepure Technology benefits
Video
Pilgrim Furniture City shares American made products
Video
Soar into Summer at the New England Air Museum
Video
New outdoor bar with live music opens at Bishop’s Orchards
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Computer Components
The best motherboard
Trending Stories
CT man invents device to help manage pain that is used by most major sports teams
Video
I-91 south in Wallingford closed due to tractor-trailer crash, fire
Video
For the second night in a row, thunderstorms cause damage across CT; thousands without power
Video
EXCLUSIVE: New Haven firefighter Lt. Samod Rankins discusses his recovery
Video
Two people in hospital after car crashes into duplex on Diamond Street in New Haven; police investigating
Video
Don't Miss
News 8 sponsors long-anticipated New Haven 2021 fireworks display
Video
Visit regional tourist attractions reopening for business in ‘Destination New England’
Video
News 8 gives back to Boys & Girls Club of New Haven for Nexstar ‘Founder’s Day of Caring’
Video
News 8 presents Hurricane Season 2021: Prediction and Preparedness
Video
More Don't Miss