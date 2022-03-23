Which LG monitor is best?

Whether you use a computer monitor for work, video games or watching films, there are a lot of models to choose from. The wide range of brands, display types, and connections methods can quickly become overwhelming. But LG has an extensive range of monitors to suit every activity, whether it’s for work or pleasure. The LG Curved UltraWide 38-Inch Monitor is an excellent choice if you need more screen space but have limited desk real estate.

What to know before you buy an LG monitor

Decide on the screen size

Choosing a computer monitor often comes down to the size of the display. This can depend on what you mostly want to use the monitor for. For video games, a larger display can show you graphics in better detail. But you probably don’t need a massive screen for office work or browsing online.

The connection method is important

The most common form of connecting a monitor to a computer or laptop is through an HDMI port. But that only works if your device has that. Other monitors can connect through a DisplayPort, which is often faster and produces better visual quality. Some monitors have Thunderbolt 3 connections.

Resolution impacts clarity

The display size goes hand-in-hand with the resolution. You can have a large display but if the resolution is below HD, you’ll be very disappointed with the quality. Consider, again, the use for the screen. For playing video games, look for a monitor that has a resolution of full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) or 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels).

What to look for in a quality LG monitor

Compatibility with Nvidia and AMD

Especially for video games, a good-quality LG monitor is compatible with Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync technology. Together with a powerful graphics card, the technology works to reduce screen tearing and artifacts when the monitor can’t keep up with the game’s frame rate. Screen tearing and artifacts are out-of-focus and discolored lines or blocks across the screen where the pixels failed to render properly.

A high refresh rate for smooth gaming

While the additional components from Nvidia or AMD work hard to reduce screen tearing, a good-quality LG monitor can also get the job done effectively. A monitor with a high refresh rate such as 120 or 144 hertz can display more frames per second. This improves the visuals’ clarity, stability and overall quality. For the best on-screen color, an excellent monitor will have a fast response time of around 1 millisecond — the time it takes for an individual pixel to change color.

Different display modes

No two activities are the same, and sometimes you need to make adjustments to reduce eye strain. Where regular monitors might have only one display mode, a good-quality LG monitor has several. Video games are best displayed with HDR, while office work or a lot of reading will be easier on the eyes when switching over to Reader Mode.

How much you can expect to spend on an LG monitor

An entry-level monitor with an HD display can retail for $200-$250, while a widescreen monitor sells for more than $1,000.

LG monitors FAQ

Is it worth getting an 8K monitor?

A. A 4K monitor for video games can greatly improve your experience. But 8K isn’t ideal for most situations. There is only a little 8K content available, and the monitors are more expensive than any others.

Can you mount an LG monitor?

A. Yes — as long as the monitor is compatible with the industry standard VESA mount, which most manufacturers have adopted. The standard aims to have the holes in the backplate at a universal dimension and measurement.

What’s the best LG monitor to buy?

Top LG monitor

LG Curved UltraWide 38-Inch Monitor

What you need to know: If you want the convenience of two screens but only have desk space for one, this monitor will be for you.

What you’ll love: The ultrawide LED 38-inch monitor features a curved display with a maximum resolution of 3840 x 1600 — an excellent aspect ratio of 12:5. It incorporates Nano IPS technology for crystal-clear graphics and has a refresh rate of 144 hertz. It’s also compatible with AMD and Nvidia’s smoothing technology and can be mounted onto a wall through the VESA-compatible backplate. Its best feature is that it is compatible with Thunderbolt 3 products, letting you connect it to Apple devices that don’t have DisplayPort or HDMI connections.

What you should consider: The price is rather steep and an UltraWide isn’t suitable for most people, but it is worth the investment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LG monitor for the money

LG UltraGear 27-Inch Gaming Monitor

What you need to know: An affordable option, this gaming monitor has a high refresh rate and great resolution.

What you’ll love: This 27-inch gaming monitor has an IPS LED display that is capable of a 2560 x 1440 maximum resolution (2K). It has a refresh rate of 144 hertz and a 1-millisecond response time. The monitor is compatible with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium.

What you should consider: Some users say that even on the highest setting, the monitor isn’t bright enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LG 32-Inch QHD 144Hz Refresh Rate Monitor

What you need to know: For smooth and fast action, this monitor is an excellent choice for action-packed activities.

What you’ll love: With an LCD display of a maximum 2560 x 1440 (2K) resolution, this monitor is perfect for gamers. The 32-inch monitor has a 144-hertz refresh rate, compatible with AMD’s FreeSync to reduce screen tearing, and a black stabilizer to enhance dark scenes. The thin bezel on three sides gives the illusion of a borderless screen. It is compatible with VESA mounts and ships with a DisplayPort cable.

What you should consider: The 144-hertz refresh rate only works with DisplayPort and not the HDMI connection.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

