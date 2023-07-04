Grab early Prime Day deals on games and gaming gear

Prime Day falls on July 11 and 12 this year, and it marks the perfect opportunity to stock up on games and gaming gear. Whether you’re a keen gamer yourself or you’re hoping to pick up a bargain for a gamer in your life, you’ll find some excellent deals.

There are early Prime Day deals galore on everything from games and consoles to gaming laptops and gaming chairs, so whatever you’re in the market for, you’re bound to find it. You can even pick up free digital games as part of Prime Gaming.

The deals below were last updated on July 3, 2023, at 10 a.m. EST.

Shop this article: Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop, Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset and Official Luna Wireless Controller

How to get free games on and around Prime Day

You might expect discounts around Prime Day, but how about getting something for nothing? Prime Gaming is one of the offerings you get with Amazon Prime membership (which you’ll need in order to take advantage of many Prime Day deals).

On Prime Day and in the lead-up to the event, you’ll find some extra games for free. Titles vary across the sale period and new ones are likely to be added on Prime Day itself. But at present, you can get several free full games with Prime Gaming, including Prey and Baldur’s Gate II.

What gaming deals are available on Prime Day?

If you’re still wondering what gaming deals you might find this Prime Day — and early deals leading up to the event — be prepared for a range of options. You’ll find many games at a discount for PC and all popular consoles. As for consoles themselves, there are usually discounts on the Nintendo Switch on Prime Day. Now that their stock levels are reliable, you may also find reductions on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X and Series S.

Then there are all kinds of gaming peripherals, including gaming mice and keyboards, gaming chairs and gaming desks. Basically, if it has anything to do with gaming, you’ll probably find a discount on or before Prime Day.

Best early Prime Day gaming deals

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 17% OFF

Link is back for a new adventure, this time with the ability to soar the skies above Hyrule, as well as having the freedom to explore the depths below the surface. You can combine and fuse objects to create new weapons, vehicles and more, so let your imagination run wild.

Sold by Amazon

“Star Wars” Jedi: Survivor UP TO 21% OFF

This stunning game from the “Star Wars” universe is available at a discounted price for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. You play as a Jedi Knight called Cal, exploring the galaxy and fighting on the side of the light. The graphics are stunning, and it’s a must for “Star Wars” fans who love gaming.

Sold by Amazon

Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop 22% OFF

If you’re looking for a powerful gaming laptop, this one has a super-fast six-core processor and an impressive graphics card with 6 gigabytes of dedicated video RAM. This means it can keep up with even the most power-hungry games without noticeable blur or lag.

Sold by Amazon

Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset 35% OFF

Although you have to deal with wires, you get much more for your money with this wired gaming headset than you would with a wireless equivalent. It offers crisp, clear sound to help you immerse yourself in the gaming world, plus a handy flip-to-mute mic. It’s light and comfortable to wear.

Sold by Amazon

Logitech G Cloud Handheld Portable Gaming Console 14% OFF

This handheld cloud gaming console lets you take your favorite titles on the road. It’s compatible with a number of cloud gaming services, including Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now. You can also download and play Android games from the Google Play Store.

Sold by Amazon

Official Luna Wireless Controller 43% OFF

If you use Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service, you might be interested in the official Luna controller. It’s designed to give you the best possible gaming experience on Luna and also integrates Alexa to let you open games hands-free. It connects via Bluetooth and is compatible with any Bluetooth device, including Windows laptops, MacBooks, Android phones, iPhones and Fire TV.

Sold by Amazon

Logitech G703 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse 37% OFF

When you use a standard mouse for gaming, you can be plagued by latency and responsiveness issues. This super-fast gaming mouse solves that problem. You can also buy it with a wireless charging system so it doesn’t run out of battery while you play.

Sold by Amazon

SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB Gaming Keyboard 50% OFF

With its whisper-quiet keys, it’s the ideal keyboard for anyone who gets annoyed with keyboard clicking or wants to be considerate of household members during late-night gaming sessions. It also has backlit keys and a wrist rest for ergonomic support to minimize the risk of repetitive strain injury.

Sold by Amazon

Dowinx Gaming Chair 6% OFF and $20 COUPON

If you’re sick to death of back pain or other discomfort from gaming, you might need to invest in a gaming chair. This chair features moveable lumbar support and a headrest to customize your experience and keep you comfortable. The mesh fabric is breathable, so you won’t feel sticky on hot days.

Sold by Amazon

Homall L-Shaped Gaming Desk $15 COUPON

Anyone serious about PC gaming knows the importance of a quality gaming desk. Thanks to its L-shaped design, this one gives you plenty of room for both work and play. The large surface means there’s room for a desktop computer, multiple monitors and even consoles if you want to create a single gaming zone.

Sold by Amazon

Products to watch this Prime Day

Check out Prime Day deals here and be sure to bookmark this page to shop smart and stay in the loop on the best gaming discounts of the Prime Day sale. Visit our Prime Day sale hub for more deals.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.