Which tablets for NFT collectors and creators are best?

Non-fungible tokens are great ways to own digital art, video game accessories and more. If you want to collect or even create NFTs, you’ve likely wondered which tablet you should buy. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch Android Tablet has an incredible high-definition screen, an edge-to-edge display and the ability to display your NFTs directly from the blockchain—and it’s not the only great tablet for NFT collectors and creators.

What to consider before you buy a tablet for NFT collectors and creators

Creating NFTs

You can create an NFT from essentially any digital file, including images, videos and music. Realistically, any software you can use to create a digital file can be used for NFTs. Many creators make image-based NFTs using digital-art software such as Photoshop and Procreate, although free software such as Autodesk Sketchbook also works. Adobe Premiere and Pinnacle Studio are top-notch video production software, although you also can use a video recorded on your phone or camera for MP4-based NFTs.

Once you’ve created a digital file, “mint” the NFT using an NFT marketplace such as OpenSea, Rarible, SuperRare or Hic Et Nunc.

Collecting NFTs

Once you’ve selected an NFT marketplace, create a cryptocurrency wallet and buy the cryptocurrency used on your marketplace of choice.

OpenSea requires a MetaMask wallet and Ethereum cryptocurrency to use. If you decide to use Hic Et Nunc, you need to download the Temple wallet and fund it with Tezos. The Atomic Hub marketplace has its own cloud wallet and uses WAX cryptocurrency for transactions.

Displaying NFTs

If your NFT is a still image, one of the easiest ways to display it on your tablet is to download the image and set it as your wallpaper. Some NFT collectors want to display video-based NFTs, interactive NFTs and other types of NFT directly from the blockchain. If you’re using an Android tablet, the Nifty Gateway app allows you to display NFTs from its marketplace directly from the blockchain.

In some cases, the NFT you purchase might include a physical print or painting you can hang on your wall.

What to look for in a quality tablet for NFT collectors and creators

HD screen

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7’s 2560×1600 (WQXGA) TFT screen is a jaw-dropping upgrade to a standard HD screen. Any tablet with a screen resolution of at least 1920×1080 technically is high-definition, but some NFT fans may want even more out of their devices. Regardless of which resolution you decide on, you want a brightly lit screen with robust color contrast.

Powerful RAM

Getting a tablet with a lot of RAM is ideal for NFT collectors and creators since you’ll likely have several applications and browser tabs simultaneously open. Four GB of RAM is enough for casual collectors, but if you’re a serious collector or intend to use your device for creating NFTs, get a device with 6GB-8GB of RAM.

Various pressure levels

If you intend to use your tablet for digital art, get a device that responds to various levels of pressure sensitivity. Getting a tablet that responds to pressure allows you to vary your brushstrokes and create unique textures in your art.

How much you can expect to spend on a tablet for NFT collectors and creators

Expect to spend $400-$600 on a tablet if you’re a collector. Tablets that recognize various pressure levels and come with preinstalled design software can run you up to $1,200 or more.

Tablet for NFT creators and collectors FAQ

Does your tablet need a lot of storage for NFTs?

A. NFTs are stored online on the blockchain, so your device’s storage doesn’t need to be immense.

Which NFT marketplace should I use?

A. It depends on your personal preference. Many users gravitate toward OpenSea, and there are benefits to using the most popular site since there are so many creators listing their content there. On the other hand, sites such as Hic Et Nunc and Atomic Hub tend to be better for the environment because the blockchains they use are less energy intensive.

What’s the best tablet to buy for NFT collectors and creators?

Top tablet for NFT creators and collectors

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch Android Tablet

What you need to know: This advanced tablet comes with up to 512GB of storage and one of the best-looking screens out there.

What you’ll love: The 11-inch HD screen is perfect for viewing NFTs or creating them. This tablet comes with a stylus you can store in a hidden compartment on the back. Because this device works on the Android operating system, you’ll be able to use the Nifty Gateway app to display your NFTs.

What you should consider: There are some reports of devices being shipped with faulty screens.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top budget tablet for NFT creators and collectors

2019 Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB)

What you need to know: The Apple iPad is an affordable fan-favorite tablet great for NFTs.

What you’ll love: The 7.9-inch screen may not be huge, but the Retina Display with True Tone makes NFTs look great. The iPad’s 8MP camera is more than enough for quality video recordings and photographs.

What you should consider: The 7.9-inch screen is quite small compared to other tablets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wacom Cintiq 22 Drawing Tablet

What you need to know: This 21.5-inch drawing tablet has an HD screen that features 8,192 pressure levels.

What you’ll love: The tablet’s robust pressure-sensing capabilities make it perfect for digital artists. This tablet has an enormous screen and it’s built to last. The 1920×1080 full HD screen makes your NFTs and artwork stand out.

What you should consider: Photoshop users may have issues using it on the Wacom Cintiq.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

