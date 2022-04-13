Which TV mount is best?

Swapping a bulky entertainment center for a slim TV wall mount frees up floor space and lightens the look of any room. It also gives your TV tilt and swivel functionality for multiple viewing angles.

Choosing the right wall mount comes down to compatibility, materials and size. If you’re looking for an affordable and versatile TV wall mount, the Mounting Dream MD2268-LK TV Mount is easy to use and supports most TV sizes.

What to know before you buy a TV mount

Along with the wall material, the wall mount and TV screen size impact which TV mount will work best for your space.

Types of wall mounts

There are three main types of TV mounts: the tilt and swivel mount, the tilt-only mount and the fixed mount.

The tilt and swivel mount is the most versatile, offering a customizable viewing experience. You can tilt these mounts up or down and swivel left and right. These mounts are typically more expensive with such a flexible range of motion.

is the most versatile, offering a customizable viewing experience. You can tilt these mounts up or down and swivel left and right. These mounts are typically more expensive with such a flexible range of motion. The tiltable TV mount is ideal if you only need to adjust the screen a few degrees downward to avoid glare.

is ideal if you only need to adjust the screen a few degrees downward to avoid glare. A fixed mount remains in one position after it’s attached to the wall. These mounts are cheaper and easier to install, and they’re ideal if you don’t need to adjust the TV.

Wall material

For a safe and secure mount, attach the mounting bracket to wooden studs. Plain drywall will not hold the TV’s weight for long, and it’s not a safe surface to use for your brackets. Use a stud finder to find studs and locate drywall screws. Keep in mind that the location of your studs will dictate the general location of your TV, even if it means your TV is slightly off-center.

If you want to attach your mounting bracket to brick, stone or concrete, use concrete anchors. If you’re not sure how to mount your TV safely, you may want to hire a professional to help.

Screen size

Your TV’s screen size will determine what kind of mounts you can use. While it’s best to use the manufacturer’s measurements, you can estimate by measuring diagonally across your TV with a measuring tape.

What to look for in a quality TV mount

High-quality TV mounts use strong materials and allow you to easily access the cables either from the back or the side.

Materials

TV mounts are often either plastic, aluminum, steel or a combination of materials. Plastic mounts are cheaper and lighter, but they aren’t as sturdy. An all-steel mount will be heavier, but it will offer the strongest support.

Some mounts use aluminum or combined materials to create a sturdy, midweight option. If the mount is mostly plastic, it’s best to pair it with a lightweight TV.

Compatibility

Make sure your TV mount is compatible with your TV’s make, model and size. Look for a TV mount approved by the Video Electronics Standards Association, and find out what sizes your mount supports on their website. Then, cross-check the VESA size with the size of your TV to confirm they will work together. Only use a VESA-compliant mount that matches the size of your TV.

Cable hookups

When you use a TV mount, you have a few options for cable management. Instead of letting cables dangle from your TV mount, use a cable organizer to hide them against the wall or floor. You can even find paintable covers, so you can paint them to match your walls.

How much you can expect to spend on a TV mount

Pricing for TV wall mounts varies and can cost between $20-$500. The pricing depends on the size, brand and materials. Adjustable mounts are at the higher end of the price range.

TV mount FAQ

Why do I need a VESA-compliant TV mount?

A. Every TV mount comes with a VESA size. The rating refers to the screw hole pattern on the mounting bracket and TV. This rating determines if you can safely use the mount with your TV. It also ensures the screw holes on the mount and your TV will align properly.

How do I know if the mount will support my TV’s weight?

A. The most important part of choosing a TV mount is making sure it’s compatible with your TV. The mount manufacturer should list what TVs it is compatible with, as will your TV’s manual. Cross-reference these lists to ensure both pieces are compatible, and mount the bracket as instructed for the safest, sturdiest TV display.

What’s the best TV mount to buy?

Top TV mount

Mounting Dream MD2268-LK TV Mount

What you need to know: This mount works with several TV brands and sizes. It also has a high weight capacity.

What you’ll love: You can install this mount on 16- to 24-inch stud measurements, and it holds TVs up to 132 pounds. The 1.5-inch profile is slim and sleek, and it has the ability to tilt forward to reduce glare.

What you should consider: You should use your own level instead of the one provided in the mounting kit. Additionally, it’s best to plug in your cords before mounting the brackets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top TV mount for the money

VideoSecu ML531BE2 TV Wall Mount Kit

What you need to know: This versatile mount tilts and swivels for easy viewing.

What you’ll love: The mount holds a decent range of TV models and offers 20 inches of swivel extension for an excellent range of motion. The mounting kit includes a level, a 6-foot long HDMI cable and a magnetic stud finder.

What you should consider: The weight limit is 88 pounds, and you have to install it on a stud or another solid surface, such as brick concrete or stone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

AENTGIU Studless TV Wall Mount

What you need to know: This TV wall mount doesn’t require any studs or power tools to install.

What you’ll love: The mount is compatible with most TVs between 16 and 55 inches. It is made of heavy-duty steel and can support up to 110 pounds if installed in wood or concrete.

What you should consider: You may need to use larger nails than what’s included in the mounting kit to add stability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

