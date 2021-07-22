Best bridal hair accessories

A bridal hair and makeup trial run is a great way to see your look and make changes before the big day, but make sure you bring any hair accessories with you so you can include them in the overall look.

Which bridal hair accessories are best?

You have the perfect spouse, the perfect outfit and everything planned to have the perfect day, but you still have to find the final touch to take your bridal look to the next level. Finding the perfect hair accessory can feel like a massive undertaking, with innumerable unique hairstyles available for every bride. This traditional lace veil is a top pick for its intricate and delicate look.

What to consider before buying a bridal hair accessory

Hairstyle

When preparing to purchase an accessory, keep your planned hairstyle in mind. If you prefer your hair down, you may not be able to place small pins and embellishments as easily as you would a veil. You want your accessories to complement your hair without competing.

Wedding theme

If you have a forest or bohemian theme, you may not want an elegant birdcage accessory. Of course, these choices are up to you, but keeping your overall wedding theme and vibe in mind is a helpful way to narrow down accessory choices.

Outfit components and accessories

Naturally, you want your hair accessory to match your dress, but you also need to keep in mind the other accessories you’ll be wearing. Do you have an heirloom necklace that you want to wear? Are you sporting a colorful pair of heels? Do you have diamond earrings that you want to show off? Keeping your whole ensemble in mind when selecting an accessory can help ensure that your entire look comes together seamlessly.

What to look for in a quality bridal hair accessory

There are as many unique hair accessories as there are brides, so selecting top features will be very different depending on the accessory in which you’re interested.

Security

When you’re walking down the aisle, the last thing you want to feel your hair fall from a loose bobby pin. You’ll want to look for a hair accessory that will stay in place amidst all the festivities, especially if you plan on dancing the night away. If you plan on letting it all out for the reception, then security might not be as much of a concern for you.

Versatility

Are you purchasing a piece that you can only wear one way? For brides who feel confident about their hair decisions, that may not be an issue. Brides with a tendency to change their minds may want to opt for a hair accessory that they can wear in various ways to adjust to changes in their hair, mood and weather.

Ease of use and removal

Many brides forget that your look created with a team of bridesmaids and stylists will be undone by just you and your new spouse at the end of the night. When you get to your evening destination after the whirlwind of your wedding, you may wish you had chosen a more simple hairstyle or accessory. Keep removal in mind when selecting your accessory.

How much you can expect to spend on a bridal hair accessory

Many accessories are less than $20, but you can easily spend much more than that on a bridal hair accessory. For example, if you want a custom veil or a tiara with real jewels or sterling silver, you’ll be paying top dollar.

Bridal hair accessory FAQ

Do I need a hair accessory for my wedding?

A. The answer, like with most wedding-related questions, depends entirely on you. There is no obligation to adorn your locks with a veil or tiara, but it can be an excellent addition to your ensemble. A good rule of thumb is that you want to look your best, but you still want to look like yourself. An accessory may or may not help with that.

When should I purchase my hair accessory?

A. Generally speaking, the earlier, the better when it comes to wedding plans. However, it is typically best to wait until you have your dress entirely picked out before moving on to accessories, including hair accessories. But, you may want to plan around a great hair accessory, in which case, you should purchase it first.

What’s the best bridal hair accessory to buy?

Top bridal hair accessory

Yalice Sequins Edge Bride Wedding Veil

What you need to know: This intricate, traditional veil is a simple piece with a significant impact.

What you’ll love: It has soft tulle with embellished edging and a plastic comb sewn on for easy use. It’s available in both white and ivory so that you can match it to your dress, and it is a solid size for maximum impact and an elevated look without being bulky and impractical.

What you should consider: There are higher-quality veils on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bridal hair accessory for the money

Eboot Flower Crystal Rhinestone Hair Pins

What you need to know: These hairpins are a beautiful accessory that is fully personalizable and subject to your creativity.

What you’ll love: This 40-pack set includes a storage bag for ease of transportation and reuse. These pins made of metal alloy and adorned with rhinestones are customizable and you can style them in countless ways for a look specific to you or a unified accessory to tie your bridal party together. They work for any hairstyle.

What you should consider: The small individual pins are easy to lose.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Most stylish

Yean Bridal Birdcage with Comb Fascinator

What you need to know: This is a stylish choice for an old-school bridal charm and an articulate look.

What you’ll love: This less-obvious choice is reminiscent of royalty, with a birdcage made of white tulle attached to a comb for easy use, complete with rhinestone and pearl embellishments for a glamorous look. It is completely handmade.

What you should consider: Some buyers found it a bit stiff.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best for royal themes

Makone Crystal Crown with Comb

What you need to know: This is a classic crown for those who want to feel like royalty on the big day.

What you’ll love: Made of durable metal alloy and rhinestones, this one-size-fits-all crown is suitable for all head sizes. Handcrafted to guarantee top quality, it comes in a beautiful gift box for the whole crowning experience.

What you should consider: This crown can feel a bit heavy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best pin

Hapibuy Crystal Wedding Bridal Hair Comb

What you need to know: This simple yet solid hair comb is a great option for weddings and other elegant events and is durable enough to use throughout your life.

What you’ll love: Versatile and useful for various hairstyles, this pin also comes in a rose gold color option.

What you should consider: It weighs 35 grams.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

