Which is best: Kate Spade or Kendra Scott earrings?

If you’re in the market for a new pair of earrings, Kate Spade and Kendra Scott are two brands to put on your radar. While the quality and price are similar, each has its own distinctive style. For example, Kate Spade has enamel designs and a signature spade logo while Kendra Scott earrings have oval shapes no other brand mirrors.

Kate Spade earrings

Kate Spade founded her brand in 1993 in an effort to design the best handbag. The company has grown and changed hands over the years and today, the brand is a global leader in lifestyle products, including jewelry. The company is a huge supporter of women’s mental health and is on a mission to “… provide 100,000 women and girls with empowerment and mental health support by 2025.”

If you love colorful enamel or pavé styles, Kate Spade may be perfect for you. There’s a lot of fun in Kate Spade earring designs, including hearts, flowers, animals, cute phrases and the signature spade logo, of course. It has more than 100 designs and 15 colors of dangle, stud and hoop earring styles in brass, enamel, metal, plated metal and resin. You’ll be tempted to shop with so much to choose from, so consider a solid jewelry organizer or holder while you’re at it.

Sold by Amazon

Each pair of Kate Spade earrings is packaged in a dust bag that protects the jewelry from damage. They can be delicate and should be handled with care, including getting a deep clean every two weeks to maintain their condition. A great way to do this is to soak them for a few minutes in warm water and soap (make it antibacterial so the chemicals don’t tarnish any metal plating). Wipe them down with a soft cloth to keep them shiny.

Kate Spade earrings cost up to $200 and are carried by retailers including Amazon and Macy’s.

Kate Spade earrings pros

Large selection of good-quality fashion earrings at affordable prices.

Unique styles, colors and patterns.

Despite plated metal material, many wearers found the earrings to last at least a year without tarnish or damage, even when worn frequently.

Wide availability, including more than 200 Kate Spade stores and multiple retailers.

Kate Spade earrings cons

Since most earrings are gold plated and those with gemstones are cheaper, such as colored glass or cubic zirconia, the earrings are likely equivalent to other nondescript or non-luxury brands.

The 10k gold-plated jewelry can look dull and cause allergies to those with skin sensitivities due to its high percentage of cheaper metals.

Kendra Scott earrings

Kendra Scott launched her jewelry business in 2002 with $500 in her spare bedroom because “… I was a woman who wanted beautiful jewelry at an affordable price. I’ve built this business over time, literally signed my life away and everything I own up for collateral for this to work. That is the core of my brand, and that will never change.”

Today, there are more than 100 Kendra Scott stores across the U.S. With more than 700 earrings to choose from in 10 broad categories and 11 types of gold, silver and other metals, there is no shortage of options. Whatever your style, taste and budget may be, Kendra Scott has the perfect pair of earrings for you to treat yourself with or send as a fabulous gift to a lucky someone. You can even get kits, findings and single earrings — ideal for asymmetrical styles, single piercings and replacing a lost mate.

Sold by Amazon

The brand makes a point of offering affordable prices, solid quality and a signature style that stands out among other fashion jewelry brands. Scott was quite drawn to color and semi-precious stones so to keep a handle on costs, quality and innovation, she opted to work directly with the source rather than importers.

Even celebrities endorse and wear the instantly recognizable earrings in their signature, copyrighted oval shapes, like Sofia Vergara and Mindy Kaling who wore the Danielle and Elle earrings (that go for under $100) on the red carpet.

Sold by Amazon

Kendra Scott earrings range in price from about $40-50 for simple studs to upward of $5,000 for fine gold jewelry with diamonds and other gemstones.

Kendra Scott earrings pros

Lightweight, sturdy, easy-to-wear earrings.

High-quality earrings at affordable prices.

Available at many stores, including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale’s and many other boutiques.

Philanthropy has always been a part of the brand. For example, the Kendra Cares program gave away $30 million to those in need from 2010-2019.

Kendra Scott earrings cons

Some wearers found their skin changed color in reaction to certain metals.

Certain items can be pricey.

Stone colors in online photos might look different than actual earrings.

Should you get Kate Spade earrings or Kendra Scott earrings?

It’s a tough call to say whether Kate Spade earrings or Kendra Scott earrings are the better purchase. Both brands offer similar quality fashion earrings at similar prices, with their own style and flair. If you’re looking for fine jewelry, you won’t find it at Kate Spade, so Kendra Scott’s line isn’t comparable. It comes down to your personal preference and which brand best represents that for you.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emma Caplan writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.