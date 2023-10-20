How to create a reading nook you’ll never want to leave

When was the last time you got to settle in for an extended reading session? Most adult Americans read only 10 to 20 minutes each day, but reading more books has been shown to improve vocabulary, increase empathy, reduce stress and even improve career prospects. Whether you struggle to find time to read or you wish you never had to do anything else, a reading nook is an excellent way to slow down and enjoy a good story.

How to pick a reading nook spot

Maybe you’re fortunate enough to have a built-in space in your house that’s already perfect for a reading nook, such as a window seat or an upstairs landing. If space is tight, though, you can create a dedicated place to read by adding a comfy armchair to a corner of the living room or your bedroom. Just make sure it has good lighting, whether natural or from light fixtures, and that there’s enough room for a bookshelf or side table so you have somewhere to put your book, drink, glasses or other reading-time necessities.

Reading nook lighting

Natural daylight is wonderful for reading, but for comfortable reading no matter the time of day or the weather, you’ll want to equip your reading nook with good lighting. This can come in the form of a floor lamp, wall sconce or a gooseneck lamp that clips to your bookshelves. If permanent lighting isn’t feasible, make sure you have a book light stored nearby

Reading nook seating

The right chair is essential for comfortable reading. Whether you prefer a classic armchair, a window seat, or a rocking chair, make sure it’s comfortably padded and that it won’t cause back or neck pain. Rest your feet on a coordinating ottoman for even more relaxation.

Reading nook décor

For many readers, settling in with a book is only part of the joy: There’s also tea or coffee, a warm blanket, relaxing music and maybe a lit candle. Use baskets or decorative storage boxes to keep things like blankets, headphones or charger cables organized and easy to reach. Proper storage will also help keep your reading nook tidy and inviting for next time.

If you have room, you may wish to incorporate more furniture, such as a storage ottoman or side table to conceal essentials. Rolling utility carts are a great solution for smaller spaces since they can store plenty of books and necessities in a relatively small footprint, and when you’re done reading, they can be rolled into a closet if you need the floor space.

Best reading nook ideas

Kindle Paperwhite

The newest Kindle lets readers enjoy their favorite books in almost any conditions, from bed to bathtime. It boasts 16 gigabytes of storage and features a screen that’s IPX8-rated waterproof, glare-free and offers adjustable brightness and warmth.

Nasharia Wooden Book Light

This wood-covered “book” unfolds into an accordion-style LED lamp with adjustable brightness and five light colors. Simply plug it in to recharge its battery and use it anywhere.

Great Deal Furniture Clarice Wingback Chair

This chair looks elegant thanks to its turned wood legs and button-tufted upholstery, but it’s surprisingly comfortable and budget-friendly. Its neutral shades will fit in with a wide range of décor styles.

Westinghouse Electric Blanket

Stay warm and cozy through an afternoon of reading under this dual-sided heated blanket. It features warm sherpa fleece on one side and plush microfiber on the other, along with six heat level settings.

Knock Knock Personal Library Kit

Lend out your books with flair with this old-school kit. Stick the adhesive pockets to the inside front cover, then use the included pencil, date stamp and check-out card to track borrowers.

Flippy Tablet Pillow Stand

Rest your e-reader comfortably on this soft, multi-angle stand. Its plush cover comes in 12 colors and patterns and there’s a storage cubby in the middle for easy access to charging cables, earbuds and more.

Everly Quinn Legare 3-Piece Floating Shelf

Display your favorite books, candles and other décor on these Art Deco-inspired shelves. They’re available in black, white and faux marble and each shelf can hold up to 40 pounds.

Woptune Desk Clip-On Lamp

Enjoy bright light next to your bookshelves with this clip-on LED lamp. Its flexible gooseneck is about 15 inches long and its LED bulb can generate warm, natural or white light.

SunnyPoint Utility Cart with Wheels

Load this cute, compact cart with your books and use its top shelf to rest your phone or drink. It comes in five colors and each shelf can hold about 30 pounds.

For the Love of Books Reading Journal

Keep track of your to-be-read list, review your reads and keep track of books you lend out in this beautiful reading journal. Its linen-wrapped cover is gold-foil stamped and every book gets a two-page spread to capture all your thoughts.

17 Stories Concrete Non-Skid Bookends

These heavy, sturdy concrete bookends can keep even the biggest hardcovers organized. Their L-shaped industrial design makes them the perfect finishing touch to a modern book nook.

Gritin Rechargable LED Book Light

Customize your perfect reading conditions with this book light, which has three color temperatures and stepless dimming. Its wide rectangular head and flexible gooseneck help light up more of the page.

Milliard Reading Pillow with Shredded Memory Foam

Read in comfort thanks to the shredded memory foam filling in this soft reading pillow. Its removable velour cover can be machine-washed and the amount of foam filling can be adjusted to your preferences.

