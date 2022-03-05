Which analog clocks are best?

While digital clocks have become increasingly common in the 21st century, analog clocks will always be a classic pick — which is why they’re still so popular for many decor settings. Today, you can find several different analog clocks, varying in size, appearance and display options, so it’s important to think about what you need in one before making your purchase.

Out of a wide range of options, this beautiful jomparis Analog Clock in Cerulean cuts through the noise offering a simple, easy-to-read display with a stylish look for any space.

What to know before you buy an analog clock

Where you plan to put your analog clock

Perhaps the most important thing to consider when looking at analog clocks is how you plan to use them and where you plan to put them. For example, while many of the best wall clocks offer a timeless analog look and simple, lightweight mounting options, those wanting a desktop clock will be disappointed with a clock that doesn’t stand on its own.

Clock powering options

Depending also on where you plan to put your analog clock is what kind of power source you need for your clock. Fortunately, analog clocks use a very small amount of power to run, so most use AA or AAA batteries to run, without needing the user to change them out frequently. Still, other users may prefer analog clocks that plug into a wall outlet, which could influence your purchase.

Size

Another important factor to consider is what size analog clock you need. Analog clocks also come in a wide range of different sizes and shapes, so it’s worth taking the time you need to pick out a model you think fits best — figuratively or literally — within the space you plan to put it.

What to look for in a quality analog clock

Clear numbers

While those that can read an analog clock may not need the specific numbers to have an idea of what time it is, there’s also nothing more inconvenient than having to turn your glance at the clock into a stare while the mental gears turn. As a result, most buyers prefer analog clocks that feature clear, large fonts for numbers that are easy to read.

Silent, non-ticking clocks

Some buyers may not find it a necessity, but others have noticed that most of today’s best analog clocks feature silent, non-ticking hands. These can be particularly useful for those who plan to put their clocks in the bedroom or for those who simply don’t want to be acutely aware of each ticking second throughout the day.

Style

Analog clocks come in an extremely wide variety of styles, colors, sizes and overall designs, so you can rest assured that there’s a style out there for you. In fact, many buyers report that the style of a given clock model’s overall style was what sold them on that particular model — no matter what they were planning on using the clock for.

How much you can expect to spend on an analog clock

Like many products, analog clocks will have quite a wide range of prices, depending on what size, style and specific features you may be looking for. While you can find cheap analog clocks for as low as $8, others will typically cost between $10-$25, with some even costing as much as $40 and beyond.

Analog clock FAQ

Do analog clocks make noise?

A. While many traditional analog clocks do make noise, a number also feature silent, non-ticking clock hands that don’t make any noise at all on their own.

Are analog clocks better than digital clocks?

A. Analog clocks aren’t necessarily better or worse than digital clocks, and a clock’s configuration is entirely subjective and based on the given buyer. While many do prefer the aesthetic of analog clocks, there are also a wide range of digital clocks in varying styles available, so it really is left up to individual preference.

What’s the best analog clock to buy?

Top analog clock

jomparis 12-Inch Silent Non-ticking Quartz Analog Clock

What you need to know: This beautiful quartz analog clock from jomparis is a great non-ticking unit, featuring a simple and easy-to-read display along with straightforward wall-mounting.

What you’ll love: Along with offering silent, non-ticking functionality, the design for this analog clock is beautiful and affordable, making it a great pick on just about any budget. This model can also be purchased in nine different color designs, all of which are beautiful and worth considering.

What you should consider: Batteries are not included with the purchase of this model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top analog clock for the money

Bernhard Products Silent Non-ticking Black Analog Clock

What you need to know: For those on a serious budget, this Bernhard Products analog clock has everything users need in an analog quartz clock, as well as size options ranging from 10 to 16 inches.

What you’ll love: This round analog clock is simple and has everything users need in an analog wall clock. The numbers are easy-to-read, and the silent, non-ticking makeup is perfect for atmospheres where noise isn’t ideal. It can also be purchased in 10-, 12-, 13- and 16-inch models.

What you should consider: This model isn’t as good-looking as many of the models just above this price point.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Foxtop Analog Clock

What you need to know: Those needing either an analog clock with an alarm or just a simple desktop analog clock will find what they need in this model from Foxtop, which is both affordable and beautiful in design.

What you’ll love: This cheap analog clock is just a straightforward alarm clock with a simple, modern display. This model also comes in four different colors and designs, including black, blue, pink and white, the former of which have ball stands and the latter which feature a flat surface stand.

What you should consider: Some buyers found this analog clock a little bit too small for their needs, despite the included alarm clock.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

