Which doormats are best?

There is nothing worse than tracking dirt into a clean home. With a quality doormat, dirt and other debris will stay outside and at the door where they belong. Additionally, with various designs and colors to choose from, doormats are infinitely customizable and fit each person’s style.

What to know before you buy a doormat

Doormat vs. welcome mat

Doormats and welcome mats are often confused. The primary difference between the two is a matter of design. Doormats trap debris and other particles that people carry in on the bottom of their shoes. At the same time, welcome mats focus more on style and message.

Construction

Doormats can use a variety of materials. The most common material is polyester. However, a few other popular materials include rubber and coir, made from water-resistant, dried coconut husks. There are also thickly woven cotton and nylon doormats which are particularly great for indoor locations due to being less durable than outdoor doormats.

Size

Most doormats will be sized around 18 by 30 inches. However, it is essential to note that doormats come in various sizes, as large as 24 by 36 inches. The perfect doormat will take up roughly ¾ or 80% of the doorway’s width.

What to look for in a quality doormat

Durability

A good doormat should be able to stand up to the elements, especially if you intend on keeping one outdoors on a back patio or side entrance. Durable doormats will be made from a material such as rubber or metal and can last for years. However, paying attention to the care instructions is also essential to keep them from becoming discolored or fading.

Waterproof doormats

Most waterproof and water-resistant doormats will be made of a material such as rubber so that it does not absorb water quickly and become soggy. These will be great for homes in wetter climates and offer an easy way for people to wipe their feet dry before stepping inside.

UV-resistant doormats

Like waterproof and water-resistant doormats, UV-resistant doormats can withstand harsher summer climates and places that experience lots of sunlight. These kinds of doormats will not discolor or fade from the sun and keep them looking fresh all year round.

How much you can expect to spend on a doormat

Inexpensive doormats can cost $5-$25. Many will be constructed from synthetic fibers and will not be as thick or durable as more expensive doormats. Mid-range doormats can cost $25-$50. These can use materials such as rubber or waterproof coir. The most expensive doormats will cost more than $50 and are constructed with quality metal. Many of these kinds of doormats may have intricate patterns or designs specially built upon request.

Doormat FAQ

What is the purpose of a quality doormat?

A. Doormats are perfect for trapping and containing dirt that may track into your home from the bottoms of your shoes. This helps keep your home space tidy while also offering a welcome to guests.

What is the best way to clean a doormat?

A. Depending on the construction of the doormat, you can either vacuum them or rinse them off with an outdoor hose.

What is the best doormat to buy?

Top doormat

Gorilla Grip Durable Natural Rubber Door Mat

What you need to know: This doormat by Gorilla Grip is a durable mat that comes in several sizes and colors, making it great for any entranceway.

What you’ll love: With several options to choose from, it can match several price ranges. Additionally, it is easy to clean.

What you should consider: Some users have mentioned that it comes with an unpleasant odor when initially opened.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Top doormat for the money

GrassWorx Astroturf Dirt Trapper Doormat

What you need to know: This Grassworx doormat is excellent for high-traffic areas like doorways and is built to withstand constant use.

What you’ll love: It is constructed with Astroturf, making it capable of handling dirt and water. It has plastic bristles that easily remove debris from shoes.

What you should consider: Some users reported that its plastic bristles make an unpleasant noise.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Worth checking out

GRIP MASTER Durable Tough Natural Rubber Doormats

What you need to know: This Grip Master doormat is specifically designed to withstand the elements, making it an excellent option for outdoor doormats.

What you’ll love: It is made with 100% natural rubber and comes in several colors and designs.

What you should consider: Some users have noted that it can hold water after it rains.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

M+A Matting WaterHog Fashion Commercial-Grade Entrance Mat

What you need to know: This doormat by M+A Matting is both durable and non-slip, which makes it another excellent option for outdoor doormats.

What you’ll love: Its durable rubber construction makes it great for outdoor areas with rainfall and other weather elements. It can trap dirt and debris in its waffle-hole design.

What you should consider: Users have mentioned that it can be hard to clean without using a high-powered hose.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Fasmov Front Door Mats Welcome Mats

What you need to know: This two-for-one doormat deal by Fasmov is excellent for indoor and light outdoor use.

What you’ll love: It is an excellent choice for indoor space. It also has a low price point in contrast to other options.

What you should consider: Users have mentioned that it is hard to unroll out of the packaging.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

