Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Connecticut
Health
Politics
Crime
National
Live Traffic Map
Newsfeed Now
Latest News Videos
¿Qué Pasa?
BestReviews
Domestic Violence Awareness
Positively Pink
Top Stories
The most popular Halloween costumes you can buy online now
Top Stories
Cities, police unions clash as vaccine mandates take effect
China crackdown on Apple store hits holy book apps, Audible
Crime at the center of Atlanta mayor’s race as voting begins
Multi-car crash closes Route 8 southbound in Bridgeport
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Connecticut 8 Day Forecast
Connecticut Weather Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
On-Air
Meet the Team
Television Schedule
This Week in Connecticut
Capitol Report
8 Things To Do
Connecticut Families
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Whats Right With Schools
Wednesday’s Warrior
Pet of the Week
At the Movies
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Sign-Up for Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Hartford Athletic
High School
UConn Huskies
New England Patriots
New England Nation
The Big Game
NY Giants
NBA
NHL
MLB
Top Stories
Stearns says Brewers don’t know cause of Yelich’s struggles
Top Stories
South Carolina awards Staley 7-year, $22.4 million contract
Elliott eases into Texas following NASCAR-ordered cease fire
Browns star RB Chubb out, WR Landry could return vs. Arizona
Chicago Cubs hire Carter Hawkins as general manager
CT Style
Law Down
Yale New Haven Health Check
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
Windham Chamber of Commerce: Local Restaurants in Northeast Connecticut
Video
Top Stories
Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA Provide Children with Action Packed Day at Lime Rock Park
Video
Top Stories
CT cancer survivor expecting second child with help from the Center for Advanced Reproductive Services
Video
Ask the Attorney: Motor Vehicle Accident
Video
Oak Hill’s Upcoming Hiring Event
Video
OMV/Jealous Monk: Mystic’s Only Beer Garden Celebrates Oktoberfest!
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Holiday
CT celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day alongside, instead of Columbus Day
Video
Close
You have been added to News 8 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
News 8 Breaking News Alerts
Sign Up
Trending Stories
LIVE: Biden visiting Hartford, UConn today to discuss ‘Build Back Better’ agenda
Live
Multi-car crash closes Route 8 southbound in Bridgeport
Woman dies following fire at Hamden apartment building
Video
VIDEO: Man who carjacked tractor-trailer plows through cars in traffic on I-95 in New Haven
Video
What’s Right With Schools: Milford’s St. Mary’s School celebrates major milestone
Video
Don't Miss
News 8 celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Video
Nexstar teaming up with Feeding America to help fight hunger in America
Video
More Don't Miss