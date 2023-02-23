Which hanging hamper is best?

Doing the laundry is a neverending chore. Every day, the pile of dirty laundry grows. Individuals living in a small home or apartment might not have adequate space for a hamper that sits on the floor. If this is your situation, a hanging hamper may be the best option.

A hanging hamper must be durable and sized to fit your needs. The Storage Maniac Hanging Laundry Hamper, for instance, is a two-pack of large hanging hampers that can be conveniently hung inside any closet.

What to know before you buy a hanging hamper

Hamper vs. laundry basket

A hamper is a stationary unit that serves as a collection point for dirty laundry. It must be large enough to store your household’s dirty laundry between washing loads. A laundry basket, on the other hand, is a smaller, lightweight item primarily used to transport dirty laundry from the hamper to the washing machine. One benefit of a hamper is that it can double as a laundry basket, letting you carry your dirty laundry from the bedroom to the laundry room whenever it fills up.

A hanging hamper can hold more than dirty laundry

While the primary purpose of a hamper is to collect dirty laundry, it can be used to hold other items as well. Some people store bed sheets and towels in a hamper. Others use it to stash away shoes. In a child’s room, a hamper can hold toys or stuffed animals.

You can hang a hamper in different ways

A hamper is most often hung from a closet rod or over a door. However, those are not the only ways you can hang one. Some people hang a hamper from wall hooks or over a doorknob.

If you have the room, and don’t mind spending a little more, you can buy a hanging hamper that comes with its own wheeled storage rack. These are designed to hold several hampers and are best for larger households.

What to look for in a quality hanging hamper

Appropriate size

If you are the only one using a hamper, it might be best to get a smaller model. This way, you won’t be tempted to let the laundry collect until washing becomes an overwhelming task.

Durable build

It might not seem that important, but a hamper needs to have a durable build. Hangers can poke through fabric, overstuffed hampers can rip at the seams and models that frequently go in the wash can wear out in a surprisingly short time if they are not made with quality materials.

Breathable material

While you need a rugged hamper, you also want one manufactured using breathable materials. A hamper that lets air circulate through it will help decrease the chance of mildew and mold building up inside.

Wide opening

Some hanging hampers have a small opening. This can become frustrating when you are placing larger items of clothing inside.

Multiple compartments

Multiple compartments are not for everyone. However, if you want to presort lights from darks or delicates from wash-and-wear items, a hamper with two compartments will come in handy.

Zippered bottom

It can be challenging to remove your hanging hamper from its hooks every time you want to empty it. For this reason, the best models have zippered bottoms. This way, you can simply place a laundry basket under the hamper, unzip it and it will be empty in a few seconds without any hassle.

How much you can expect to spend on a hanging hamper

The average hanging hamper may cost anywhere from $10-$20. If you are looking for one that comes with a rack and features multiple compartments, however, you could spend up to $200 for a durable, quality model.

Hanging hamper FAQ

What room is best for a hanging hamper?

A. The room where you place it is up to you. If it is the only one in the house, it should be in a central location, such as the laundry room or the bathroom. However, if each family member does their own laundry, a bedroom closet or behind a bedroom door is a good option.

Do I need to wash my hanging hamper?

A. A hamper is always filled with dirty clothes. This means it is going to get dirty. The good news is, many hanging hampers are designed so they can simply be tossed into the wash with your clothing. While you don’t need to wash it every time you wash clothes, it is a good idea to wash it roughly once each week.

Can I put wet clothes in my hanging hamper?

A. No — the dark, damp conditions are ideal for growing mold and mildew. If you can’t wash wet clothes right away, it is best to hang them up to dry. Once the clothing has dried, you can place it in your hamper.

What’s the best hanging hamper to buy?

Top hanging hamper

Storage Maniac Hanging Laundry Hamper

What you need to know: This two-pack of spacious hampers fits conveniently in your closet.

What you’ll love: These large hampers hold two to three loads of laundry each. They are made of collapsible mesh fabric and polyester canvas. The stainless steel hangers have a 360-degree rotating head for convenience, and they can be removed to quickly turn the hamper into a tote for transport.

What you should consider: The stainless steel hanger can quickly wear through the fabric if you are not careful.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hanging hamper for the money

Smart Design Over-The-Door Pop-Up Hamper

What you need to know: The over-the-door design of this no-frills option makes it an excellent choice if you have a walk-in closet.

What you’ll love: An adjustable strap on this affordable model lets you hang it on any door. The VentilAir mesh material offers breathability, while the large opening and zippered bottom make the hamper easy to fill and empty.

What you should consider: As with other over-the-door products, it may keep some doors from fully opening or closing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Callmybo Hanging Laundry Hamper

What you need to know: This extra-large over-the-door hamper can hold up to a week’s worth of dirty laundry.

What you’ll love: This heavy-duty model is manufactured using high-density woven fabric for durability. It comes in a neutral gray to make it suitable for a variety of decors. The zippered bottom lets you quickly empty the clothes into a laundry basket or a washing machine, and purchase includes all hanging hardware.

What you should consider: As with other over-the-door products, the hooks may make it difficult to shut some doors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

