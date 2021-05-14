Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Destination New England
Hurricane Preparedness
Connecticut
Health
Politics
Crime
Live Traffic Map
Newsfeed Now
Latest News Videos
¿Qué Pasa?
Top Stories
Hole in the Wall Gang Camp welcomes families back for summer 2021 after devastating fire
Video
Top Stories
Spider-Man meets Pope Francis at the Vatican
Video
Yale doctors eyeing COVID Delta variant as it mutates
Video
Britney Spears asks judge to free her from conservatorship: ‘I deserve to have a life’
Video
Brazil’s environment minister resigns amid criticism, probes
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Connecticut 8 Day Forecast
Connecticut Weather Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
On-Air
Meet the Team
Television Schedule
This Week in Connecticut
Capitol Report
8 Things To Do
Connecticut Families
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Whats Right With Schools
Wednesday’s Warrior
Pet of the Week
At the Movies
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Sign-Up for Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Hartford Athletic
Japan 2020
High School
UConn Huskies
New England Patriots
NY Giants
NBA
NHL
MLB
Top Stories
NFL players who voluntarily opt out get no stipend this year
Top Stories
Clippers traveling a rutted playoff road, again
Spoelstra to help coach USA Basketball select team in Vegas
Coming to grips: Sticky stuff ban provokes managers, players
USA Gymnastics trying to move past Nassar as Trials begin
CT Style
Law Down
Health Matters
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
Get better sleep with ItSpray
Video
Top Stories
The Towers opening apartments for middle income seniors
Video
Top Stories
Liberty Bank focuses on commercial banking
Video
OMV/Cloak and Wand: New wizarding and witchcraft store
Video
Summer Beauty & Wellness Tips with Grace Gold
Video
The Sustainable Kitchen: Reducing Food Waste
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Lighting
Best patio string lights
Trending Stories
CT police taking steps to keep impaired drivers off the roads now that pot is legal in the state
Video
Victim identified, man charged with murder in fatal shooting on Bedford St.; Hartford PD investigating as city’s 20th homicide of 2021
Video
Mystic’s new café provides products for a sustainable lifestyle
Video
CT becomes 19th state in nation to legalize recreational use, sale of marijuana for adults
Video
Britney Spears asks judge to free her from conservatorship: ‘I deserve to have a life’
Video
Don't Miss
News 8 explores reopening tourist attractions across region in ‘Destination New England’
Gallery
News 8 gives back to Boys & Girls Club of New Haven for Nexstar ‘Founder’s Day of Caring’
Video
News 8 presents Hurricane Season 2021: Prediction and Preparedness
Video
More Don't Miss