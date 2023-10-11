If you need some shopping inspo this Prime Day, here’s what’s trending

It’s day two of Amazon Prime Big Deals Day, and we’re expecting another big success for Amazon. After all, each Prime Day event has broken records. July’s Prime Day sale saw the online retailer grow its worldwide sales by 6.7% to $12.9 billion during the two-day event.

And Big Deals Day isn’t even over yet. There’s still time to score deals on some of the bestselling items on Amazon, like COSRX Snail Mucin, an iRobot Roomba s9+ or an Amazon Fire TV Stick, which is over 50% off for the entire sales event.

If you need some shopping inspiration, check out this list. These are top-ranking items on Amazon and are on sale during October Prime Day.

Shop this article: LUNT Solar Systems 5-Pack Eclipse Glasses, COSRX Snail Mucin and iRobot Roomba s9+

The best deals of October Amazon Prime Day (Day 2)

Amazon’s top trending Prime Day favorites (so far)

LUNT Solar Systems 5-Pack Eclipse Glasses

There’s a “Ring of Fire” eclipse coming up this Saturday and a total solar eclipse crossing the U.S. in early 2024. To safely view either, you need eclipse glasses — and this five-pack is NASA-approved and certified to protect your eyes while you view the sun.

COSRX Snail Mucin

Snail mucin is one of the hottest trends in skincare, and for good reason — it contains numerous compounds that help hydrate and protect your skin. This particular snail mucin has tens of thousands of five-star reviews for helping brighten skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines.

iRobot Roomba s9+

One of iRobot’s most advanced Roomba robot vacuum cleaners is 50% off during Big Deal Days — a steal for a vacuum with smart mapping, corner and edge cleaning and a self-emptying bin that can store up to 60 days of dust and dirt.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon Fire TV Stick turns any TV into a smart TV. Plug it in and you can stream Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more in 4K quality. For Big Deal Days, Fire Sticks are more than 50% off.

SINGER Sewing and Quilting Machine

SINGER has long been one of the most trusted brands in sewing machines. This sewing and quilting machine comes with an accessory kit and a programmable needle, and today, you can get it for 33% off.

Apple iPad 9th Generation

Got your eye on Apple’s 9th Generation iPad? With a 10.2-inch Retina display, front and back cameras and all-day battery, this is one of the most powerful and versatile tablets you can get — and at a great price for October Prime Day.

Sky Organics Castor Oil

For generations, castor oil has been a great source of fatty acids that help nourish and moisturize hair, nails and skin. This cold-pressed, certified organic castor oil is packed with vitamins and nutrients so you can get the full benefits.

LANEIGE Lip Glow Balm

For a moisturizing glow and a subtle, lightweight color, reviewers love this LANEIGE lip balm, packed with shea butter for hydration and lightly tinted for a fun look.

More October Prime Day trending items

Check out October Prime Day deals here and be sure to bookmark this page to shop smart and stay in the loop on the best discounts of the Prime Big Deal Days sale. Visit our Prime Day sale hub for more deals.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.