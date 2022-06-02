Which Pyrex casserole dish is best?

In 1915, Corning Inc. introduced a brand-new line of clear bakeware dishes made of shock-resistant glass. This bakeware was less likely to crack or explode under extreme temperature changes. They used this to develop the well-known Pyrex bakeware. Today, Pyrex casserole dishes are made out of soda-lime glass, stoneware and metal. You can find them in both professional and amateur kitchens.

For cooks who need a durable dish that’s great for sides and smaller households, the Pyrex Easy-Grab Glass Casserole Dish With Lid is the best choice.

What to know before you buy a Pyrex casserole dish

Open stock vs. a set

If you are just starting to outfit your kitchen, it may be easier to purchase an entire set of bakeware. However, if all you need is a casserole dish, or if storage space is tight, you may not want the additional pieces that come with a set.

Size

If you choose to go with individual pieces, consider which size works best for your needs. Some Pyrex casserole recipes measure quantity in quarts, while other recipes measure in inches. Pay attention to what kind of meals you cook frequently and how much you tend to make. This will help you find the best selection for your kitchen.

Rectangle, circle or square?

Believe it or not, the best casserole dish shape depends on what you plan to make and how many people you’re serving.

Rectangle: It’s best to bake lasagna, casseroles, roasts and cakes in a rectangle dish, and it’s suited for larger households.

It’s best to bake lasagna, casseroles, roasts and cakes in a rectangle dish, and it’s suited for larger households. Circle: Circles work well for soups, stews and grain-based dishes. They can serve anywhere from two to six people and typically come in quart measurements.

Circles work well for soups, stews and grain-based dishes. They can serve anywhere from two to six people and typically come in quart measurements. Square: Use a square casserole dish to create the same delicious goodies you make in a rectangle, just on a smaller scale.

What to look for in a quality Pyrex casserole dish

Handles

Pyrex is famous for its wide, easy-grip handles. With more surface area to hold on to, you’re less likely to lose your grip.

Lids

Some Pyrex casserole dishes come with lids. This makes them more versatile for cooking, serving and storing food.

Glass: Most glass lids use high-quality, shatterproof glass and have handles molded into the lid.

Most glass lids use high-quality, shatterproof glass and have handles molded into the lid. Plastic: Plastic lids seal tightly to preserve food and odors inside the container. These are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

Plastic lids seal tightly to preserve food and odors inside the container. These are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. Combination: Some lids come in a combination of Pyrex glass and oven-safe silicone. These are great for traveling and food storage.

Microwave- and dishwasher-safe

Pyrex is safe and easy to use in the microwave. However, be careful of hot surfaces when handling it, especially on the bottom of the dish. These are easy to clean up, too, as most are dishwasher safe.

Oven- and freezer-safe

You can safely use Pyrex in the oven for up to 450 degrees. At the other end of the spectrum, you can use Pyrex to freeze casseroles for later use, too.

How much you can expect to spend on a Pyrex casserole dish

The price varies depending on the size of the dish, if it comes with a lid and if it’s part of a set. You can expect to spend $15-$85 for some high-quality Pyrex casserole dishes.

Pyrex casserole dish FAQ

Can Pyrex explode on the counter?

A. Although Pyrex resists the effects of thermal shock, a hot casserole dish can shatter if you place it directly on a cold surface after taking it right out of the oven. To stay safe in the kitchen, follow these tips:

Avoid sudden temperature changes: Newer Pyrex made of soda-lime glass is less resistant to big temperature swings.

Newer Pyrex made of soda-lime glass is less resistant to big temperature swings. Let it cool in the dishwasher: Refrain from removing a hot casserole dish from the dishwasher and placing it on the counter. To be safe, allow the glass to cool completely in the dishwasher.

Refrain from removing a hot casserole dish from the dishwasher and placing it on the counter. To be safe, allow the glass to cool completely in the dishwasher. Do not use Pyrex on the stovetop: It is not designed to stand up to direct heat.

It is not designed to stand up to direct heat. Use a wooden trivet: The wooden trivet absorbs heat without changing the temperature.

The wooden trivet absorbs heat without changing the temperature. Be careful with liquids: Do not add hot liquid to a cold dish or vice versa.

How do you remove stuck-on food?

A. Since Pyrex is dishwasher-safe, most bakeware just needs a quick trip through the dishwasher to come clean. However, if you find yourself with stubborn, stuck-on food, soak your Pyrex in warm, soapy water and use a scrub brush to remove it.

What’s the best Pyrex casserole dish to buy?

Top Pyrex casserole dish

Pyrex Easy-Grab Glass Casserole Dish With Lid

What you need to know: This durable, versatile workhorse is great for smaller households. It’s also ideal when you have limited storage space.

What you’ll love: It is a 2-quart casserole dish that is perfect for making delicious sides. The handles are wide and comfortable and is very easy use.

What you should consider: If you are feeding a lot of people, this will be too small. Additionally, the larger handles take up extra storage space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Pyrex casserole dish for the money

Pyrex Basics Clear Oblong Glass Baking Dishes

What you need to know: Start your collection of Pyrex with this durable two-piece set.

What you’ll love: You’ll get two dishes: one dish measures 13 inches by 9 inches, and the other measures 11 inches by 7 inches. They have wide handles for a firm grip and nest inside each other for easy storage. The set comes with a two-year warranty.

What you should consider: Some users felt these seemed less substantial than the older Pyrex models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pyrex Portables Glass Bakeware

What you need to know: This is the perfect set for potlucks and picnics.

What you’ll love: This 3-quart casserole set comes with a portable insulated bag and a BPA-free plastic lid. The lid fits securely to prevent spills, and the glass dish and lid both come with a two-year limited warranty.

What you should consider: This is an expensive choice, but if you travel with food frequently, it’s a solid investment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

