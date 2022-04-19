Which ramekins with lids are best?

When you want to impress your dinner guests (or simply treat an everyday meal like an occasion), individually crafted goodies can make that happen. From elegant crème brûlée to pillowy cheese soufflé, ramekins are the perfect vessel for your special creations.

Ramekins with lids go one step further, making serving and storing in the same container a breeze. Hatrigo Porcelain Ramekins with Silicone Storage Lids go easily from table to storage, and their stacking capabilities make them a great option when space is at a premium.

What to know before you buy ramekins with lids

Size

Ramekins are a kitchen essential that expands your cooking repertoire. You’ll need to consider the size before you buy. They are measured in ounces, and what you’ll be serving influences the size you select.

Material

Ramekins come in a wide variety of materials.

Ceramic is favored for its durability, easy care and even heat distribution. The major downside is their inability to handle rapid changes in temperatures. For example, removing a ramekin from a hot oven and placing it on a cold countertop can be a shattering experience. Cast iron: Cast iron is another great choice. When seasoned properly, they are nonstick and highly durable. They can handle high heat and retain it throughout cooking and serving. However, they are expensive and require special care.

Lid materials also vary. In general, you can select from silicone lids that snap tightly closed or a lid made from the same material as the ramekin. These are less convenient to store, as they usually have a knob on top for easy removal. However, they are oven-safe and can be used during baking — something that silicone lids may not be able to handle.

Shape and color

Classically styled vessels are round and white. If you are anything but classic, you have plenty of shapes and colors to choose from. Look for everything from rounds to ovals to rectangles and even stars and hearts.

Personalize them further by choosing bright, fun colors. Even enameled cast iron ramekins come in a wide variety of colors.

What to look for in quality ramekins with lids

Safe at all temperatures

The best ramekins with lids are safe at a wide range of temperatures, from the freezer to the oven and beyond. If you plan on baking soufflés, make sure they can handle the heat.

Well-fitted lids

Whether you choose silicone lids or a lid that is the same material as the ramekin itself, both should be well-fitted. This means silicone lids seal shut and other materials don’t jiggle or rattle when you move the vessel.

Handles

Although most classic round vessels won’t have this feature, some cooks prefer a ramekin with handles. These allow you to remove them easily from the oven.

How much you can expect to spend on ramekins with lids

The price varies widely, depending on the size of the ramekin, the number in the set and the material used. Expect to spend $23-$40 for a set of four.

Ramekins with lids FAQ

How do you know which ramekin size you need?

A. It can be challenging to visualize exactly how large of a ramekin you’ll need. It can be helpful to convert ramekin measurements in ounces to cups or fractions of cups. For example, a 4-ounce ramekin holds half a cup.

Keep in mind, though, that this measurement is filled to the brim. In practice, you’ll need to leave space at the top to prevent spills. Subtract a couple of ounces from the measurement to get the actual capacity. So, if you need something that holds half a cup, your best option is a 6-ounce ramekin. This allows for movement without sloshing.

What can you use ramekins with lids for?

A. These work great from anything you want to serve or store individually, including:

Distinctive desserts

Single-serve entrees and soups

Snacks for one

Treats in the freezer

Individual servings of homemade ice cream

Ramekins with lids are also a great solution for crafts and storing toiletries, such as cotton balls.

What are the best ramekins with lids to buy?

Top ramekins with lids

Hatrigo Porcelain Ramekins with Silicone Storage Lids

What you need to know: This is a larger option for storage and baking.

What you’ll love: These come in two different sizes. The glazed ceramic porcelain is oven-safe up to 2,000 degrees (and safe well below freezing too). The lid is silicone and safe in the dishwasher and microwave. They stack for easy storage.

What you should consider: Some users found the lids did not fit correctly. They were either too tight or too loose.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ramekins with lids for the money

Dowan Porcelain Ramekins with Lid

What you need to know: This set of four has a classic shape and elegant lid.

What you’ll love: The 8-ounce size means this works for more than just fancy desserts. The ramekins and lids are both porcelain. The ramekins and lids are dishwasher-, microwave-, oven- and freezer-safe up to 500 degrees. The ramekins without lids are stackable.

What you should consider: The porcelain lids make for difficult storage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lovecasa Ramekins with Lids

What you need to know: These add color and interesting shapes to your table.

What you’ll love: This sturdy set of four features lids with a knob and handles on the sides. They hold 10 ounces and are safe for the freezer, microwave, oven and dishwasher. Enameled stoneware releases food more easily too.

What you should consider: If you prefer a more classic shape and color, these are not for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

