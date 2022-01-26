Some air-fryer microwaves include locking mechanisms for protection against accidents or curious cats, but these locks typically are well-hidden features. Read your owner’s manual to see if this or other handy features are included.

Which air-fryer microwave is best?

The microwave is one of if not the most used appliance in the kitchen. With air fryers picking up steam and popularity in the kitchen-appliance landscape, it might be wise for saving space and saving money to purchase an appliance that can do both. The best air-fryer microwave is the Galanz GTWHG12BKSA10 4-in-1 ToastWave. This air-fryer microwave includes convection cooking and toaster-oven capabilities for replacing even more of your appliances.

What to know before you buy an air-fryer microwave

Air frying

Air frying is an alternate method of frying that ditches nearly all oil to make your food healthier. It does this by using several components to mimic the way superheated oil surrounds food that is being deep fried. A heating element suspended above the food ensures heat penetrates the food to warm it internally. A fan causes the superheated air to circulate around all sides of the food, while the small amount of oil used is circulated by that airflow to evenly coat your food with the minimum amount of oil required. Finally, the steam from the cooking food is converted into enough internal moisture to ensure the food doesn’t become dry.

Microwaving

Microwave cooking uses a form of radiation to heat your foods. A component called a magnetron uses electricity to generate radio waves that are sent bouncing around the interior of the microwave. When these waves travel through the food being microwaved, they cause the molecules inside to vibrate, which generates heat. Turntables ensure these radio waves more evenly travel through food to provide a more even cook.

What to look for in a quality air-fryer microwave

Additional cooking methods

Air-fryer microwaves frequently include additional cooking methods to take advantage of the components already included. Convection and toaster-oven cooking are the most frequent modes because they allow the unit to use the top heating element and fan, which enables air frying to serve as elements for these cooking methods; many air-fryer microwaves with convection cooking are even strong enough to replace a standard oven. Broiling functions are common; they allow the top heating element to provide the intense one-directional heat required for this cooking method.

How much you can expect to spend on an air-fryer microwave

Air-fryer microwaves are unfortunately not cheap, but they are still more affordable than buying an air fryer and microwave separately. Most air-fryer microwaves start around the $200 range and can easily exceed $500 when other cooking methods like convection and toaster oven style cooking are included.

Air-fryer microwave FAQ

How do you clean an air-fryer microwave?

A. Most internal components, such as turntables or air-frying accessories, are easily removed for cleaning, plus most air fryer microwaves use stainless steel for their interiors, which simply need a good wipe with a soap-and-water-soaked cloth. Some air-fryer microwaves include auto-cleaning features and odor removal modes for even easier cleaning.

Can you use metal materials in an air-fryer microwave?

A. Technically, it is safe to use metal materials such as bowls and aluminum foil in an air-fryer microwave. The big caveat is that they are only safe to use when your air-fryer microwave is set to cooking modes that don’t utilize any microwaving features (e.g., air frying, convection cooking etc.). Never use metallic materials while using the microwave features of an air-fryer microwave; if you aren’t sure if a certain mode uses microwaving, play it safe and don’t use metallic objects at all.

What’s the best air-fryer microwave to buy?

Top air-fryer microwave

Galanz GTWHG12BKSA10 4-in-1 ToastWave, 1,000W/1.2 cu. ft.

What you need to know: This Galanz microwave is the total, full-service package, with air fryer, convection oven and toaster-oven capabilities.

What you’ll love: The 1.2-cubic-foot internal space is large enough to cook a whole chicken at once, and the exterior comes in either all black or with a stainless steel stripe along the bottom.

What you should consider: This is one of the larger air-fryer microwaves at dimensions of 21.25 inches wide, 22.25 inches deep and 12.56 inches high.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Home Depot

Top air-fryer microwave for the money

Toshiba ML2-EC10SA(BS) Multifunctional Microwave Oven With Healthy Air Fry

What you need to know: A fantastic budget air-fryer microwave, it has an easy-to-use display and 10 power levels for a customizable cooking experience.

What you’ll love: The 1.0-cubic-foot internal space is more than enough for cooking meals for two people, and the ECO mode can save excess energy when not in use.

What you should consider: If you only want an air-fryer microwave, then this Toshiba is great, but you can get a machine with more cooking features for not too much more money, comparatively.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Panasonic HomeChef 4-in-1 Microwave Oven With Air Fryer

What you need to know: A full feature air-fryer microwave, it comes with an optional trim for installation in your cabinetry, saving counter space.

What you’ll love: This air-fryer microwave’s convection oven is powerful enough to replace a standard oven, and the broiler feature can replace your toaster/toaster oven, making this an all-in-one machine.

What you should consider: This is one of the most expensive air-fryer microwaves.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

