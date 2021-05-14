Scales & Thermometers

Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Destination New England
Hurricane Preparedness
Connecticut
Health
Politics
Crime
Live Traffic Map
Newsfeed Now
Latest News Videos
¿Qué Pasa?
Top Stories
Postal pirates: You could be at risk of mail theft from inside or outside postal service
Gallery
Top Stories
Mystic’s new café provides products for a sustainable lifestyle
Video
Connecticut reaches COVID vaccine-hesitant people with mobile vaccination clinic
Video
Fed’s Powell says high inflation temporary, will ‘wane’
Criminal Justice Commission reappoints Chief State’s Attorney
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Connecticut 8 Day Forecast
Connecticut Weather Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
On-Air
Meet the Team
Television Schedule
This Week in Connecticut
Capitol Report
8 Things To Do
Connecticut Families
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Whats Right With Schools
Wednesday’s Warrior
Pet of the Week
At the Movies
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Sign-Up for Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Hartford Athletic
Japan 2020
High School
UConn Huskies
New England Patriots
NY Giants
NBA
NHL
MLB
Top Stories
Springer finally healthy and joins Blue Jays’ potent lineup
Top Stories
NCAA could seek once-radical solutions after high court loss
College Football Playoff presidents OK expansion evaluation
Eat, drink and be merry: Food pairs well with Olympic spot
Top-heavy field for Olympic golf still missing some stars
CT Style
Law Down
Health Matters
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
The Towers opening apartments for middle income seniors
Video
Top Stories
Liberty Bank focuses on commercial banking
Video
Top Stories
OMV/Cloak and Wand: New wizarding and witchcraft store
Video
Summer Beauty & Wellness Tips with Grace Gold
Video
The Sustainable Kitchen: Reducing Food Waste
Video
Grand Opening of Wren Kitchens in Newington
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Scales & Thermometers
Digital kitchen scale vs. mechanical kitchen scale
Trending Stories
News 8 Newscasts
Philip Morris International moving U.S. headquarters to Connecticut
Video
Gov. Lamont signs recreational marijuana bill into law Tuesday
Video
Postal pirates: You could be at risk of mail theft from inside or outside postal service
Gallery
Connecticut lawmaker resigns state Senate, citing divorce
Don't Miss
News 8 explores reopening tourist attractions across region in ‘Destination New England’
Gallery
News 8 gives back to Boys & Girls Club of New Haven for Nexstar ‘Founder’s Day of Caring’
Video
News 8 presents Hurricane Season 2021: Prediction and Preparedness
Video
More Don't Miss