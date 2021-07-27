Best cheese knife set

Approximately 20 million metric tons of cheese is produced worldwide per year, which is greater than the combined production of coffee, tea, cocoa beans and tobacco.

Which cheese knife set is best?

Building beautiful cheese boards and charcuterie trays continue to be the most popular trend for serving appetizers at dinner parties. To showcase your selection of cheeses, the right set of knives to slice and serve your soft and hard cheeses is a necessary accessory.

From stainless steel to bamboo, there are a number of gorgeous and functional cheese knife sets on the market. Icosa Living Lunar Premium 6-Piece Cheese Knife Set is an excellent choice for its stylish design and reasonable price.

What to know before buying a cheese knife set

Size and design

The cheese knife set you select should be made of durable materials, like stainless steel and wood. A good set will include at least four pieces, of which ideally 3 are knives and one-piece is an accessory like a cheese fork or spreader. It should suit your personal style and be easy to clean. When purchasing your cheese knife set, consider what you’ll be using it for. Do you want a cheese knife set that includes a lot of extras like a cheese board, or do you already have a cheese board and you simply need new knives?

The size of the knives in your cheese knife set is also a factor to consider because a set with larger knives will be more cumbersome to store and smaller cheese knives will be harder to hold or use properly. A smaller, daintier set may not be as useful to you as a heavy-duty set in cutting your cheeses with ease.

Types of cheese knives

There are knives which have a specific purpose, however, many knives are multipurpose and can be suitable for a number of cheeses. If you want to go by the book, here are some guidelines.

Parm knife: A parm knife has a drop-shaped blade and is designed for chipping off parmesan cheese or grana into pieces.

A parm knife has a drop-shaped blade and is designed for chipping off parmesan cheese or grana into pieces. Chisel knife: A chisel knife works by holding the blade vertically using a downward motion to cut crumbly cheese like gorgonzola.

A chisel knife works by holding the blade vertically using a downward motion to cut crumbly cheese like gorgonzola. Spreader: A cheese spreader is great for spreading cheeses like goat cheese or even brie on baguette or crackers.

A cheese spreader is great for spreading cheeses like goat cheese or even brie on baguette or crackers. Cheese cleaver: A cheese cleaver is meant for cubing cheese like pepper jack.

A cheese cleaver is meant for cubing cheese like pepper jack. Cheese plane: A cheese plane works well for cheeses like havarti.

A cheese plane works well for cheeses like havarti. Soft cheese knife: Soft cheese knives are ideal for slicing soft cheeses like Camembert.

Selecting your knives

The first consideration is the material they’re made from. Stainless steel knives are a great option because they don’t rust, they withstand heavy use and typically wash easily in the dishwasher. If you choose a combination knife that has a stainless blade but has a wooden handle, always wash by hand. Many cheese knife sets are entirely stainless, which are visually appealing, while wooden handled sets may be more comfortable to grip.

When choosing your set, look for at least the following basics:

Chisel knife

Cheese fork

Parm knife (or heart knife)

Soft cheese knife — these knives are recognizable due to their cutouts, which are designed for ease of slicing soft cheese

Charcuterie trays and cheese boards

If you’re looking for a combination set, there are charcuterie boards, which include a small set of cheese knives. Some of these sets have storage underneath the board for safely storing your cheese knives, while others do not. For a visually appealing and popular choice, the slate board and cheese knife set is a striking option to consider.

How much you can expect to spend on a cheese knife set

If you want the basics, such as four knives and no extras, expect to spend around $25 for a durable set. If you’re looking for a larger set that includes additional knives and a cheese board or knife holder, you can spend anywhere from $25-$100, depending on design.

Cheese knife set FAQ

What foods should accompany cheese on a charcuterie tray?

A. The only limit here is your creativity. The best aspect of preparing cheese boards and charcuterie trays for entertaining guests is finding new and unexpected pairings for your cheese. Popular choices for meat or fish include prosciutto, salami and pepperoni, smoked salmon and capers. Different flavors, textures and colors of crackers look great together. Fruit, berries, vegetables and nuts add dimension to a cheeseboard. Jams and jellies, honey and mustard work well for dipping or spreading. Pickles and pickled vegetables provide a different taste for your palate and complete a board quite well.

Which wines pair best with which cheeses?

A. A great rule of thumb when pairing wine and cheese is to consider the intensity of the wine. A deeper and more intense wine needs a stronger cheese so the flavor doesn’t get washed out. A more delicate cheese pairs nicely with a lighter wine. Bold red wines go very well with aged cheese. Sweeter wines work best with blue-veined cheeses. Sparkling wines match perfectly with soft, spreadable cheese.

What’s the best cheese knife set to buy?

Top cheese knife set

ICOSA Living Lunar Premium 6-Piece Cheese Knife Set

Our take: This stainless steel cheese knife set is rust-proof, wear-proof and includes six pieces at a great price.

What we like: This brushed stainless steel set is ergonomically designed and has a very clean, polished look. Complete with cheese spreader and cheese fork, it has everything you need in one package. This set makes a great gift and displays very well.

What we dislike: No other accessories come with this set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cheese knife set for the money

Freehawk 4-Piece Cheese Knife Set

Our take: This simple and sturdy bamboo cheese knife set contains only the essentials without skimping on style.

What we like: This cheese knife set is easy to store and use with four separate pieces that are very well-made. The blades of this set are sharp and the bamboo handles give it a warmer feel than fully stainless counterparts.

What we dislike: Bamboo requires additional care and is best washed by hand in lukewarm water to prevent splitting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cuisine Wonders Large Slate Cheese Board and Knife Set

Our take: This set is aesthetically pleasing with the accompanying slate board and stainless handles for transport. It includes three cheese knives and a cheese fork for serving.

What we like: This set is on-trend and begs to be photographed for friends and family to see. Included are two soapstone chalk pieces for labeling your cheeses, and the cheese knives are made of high-quality stainless steel. The handles on the cheese board can be removed for easier cleanup and the knives are dishwasher-safe.

What we dislike: The slate board needs to be sealed with food-safe oil prior to use and the slate edges are rough. Washing the slate requires some caution. More expensive than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ashley Britten writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.