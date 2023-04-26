Compost is an ideal choice for those seeking a healthy lawn or garden. It can be wet and form clumps, though, making it more challenging to spread than traditional fertilizer — but a compost spreader can make the task easier.

In this article: Landzie Compost and Peat Moss Spreader, Vivlly Peat Moss Spreader and Scotts Turf Builder EdgeGuard Mini Broadcast Spreader.

What is a compost spreader?

Spreaders are designed to distribute your compost evenly across your yard or garden. They help sift out unwanted materials and clumps, ensuring your yard gets the nutrients and organic matter it needs to thrive. Most are push-behind models that let you cover a large area relatively quickly.

Spreaders also prevent the waste associated with spreading your compost by hand or with a shovel. Many give you more control over how much material you distribute at a time.

Can you use a broadcast spreader for compost?

Broadcast spreaders are designed for fine, dry fertilizers and seeds. They usually become clogged if used with compost. If you want to use a broadcast spreader, it’s best to run the compost through a sifter first to remove clumps. You can buy compost pellets from the store, too, but these can be expensive and hard to find.

Compost spreader size and price

When buying a spreader, it’s essential to consider the size of your lawn or garden. Large compost spreaders, up to 60 inches wide, may cost around $1,000. You can buy a 24-inch spreader for about $200 to $300, but it’ll take longer to cover your lawn.

Tow-behind broadcast spreaders are ideal for large lawns, but you’ll want to sift your compost before using them. Sifting can take a while, but you’ll likely save time in the long run if you have an exceptionally large lawn.

Compost spreader FAQ

Q. Are compost spreaders easy to use?

A. They are much more manageable than spreading compost by hand, but pushing a spreader around your lawn can be challenging. Larger models are harder to move around but reduce the time it takes to spread the material.

Q. Can you use homemade compost with a compost spreader?

A. Yes, spreaders designed for compost do an excellent job of filtering out clumps and handling wet materials. These are ideal for homemade compost since you won’t have to worry about them jamming.

Q. Are compost spreaders safe?

A. They’re generally safe, as they don’t have blades and won’t spin automatically. Still, it’s a good idea to wear protective gloves and eyewear when spreading compost so you don’t cut your hands or get debris in your eyes. If it’s exceptionally windy, spread your compost another day. And read the spreader’s instruction manual in case there are any safety considerations specific to the model you purchased.

Best compost spreaders

Landzie Compost and Peat Moss Spreader

This comes in various sizes, including 24-inch, 44-inch and 60-inch. Diamond-shaped openings ensure an even compost distribution. Many reviewers said it was easy to put together and use.

Sold by Amazon

Walensee Compost Spreader

This is made from a durable steel material with a powder-coat finish. It lays down an even layer of fertilizer while filtering out unwanted materials and makes it easy to load and refill your compost.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Vivlly Peat Moss Spreader

This affordable model is easy to use and load. It holds around five buckets of compost. The included instructions aren’t great, but many consumers were able to use online videos to learn how to use it.

Sold by Amazon

Scotts Turf Builder EdgeGuard Mini Broadcast Spreader

This is an ideal choice for spreading compost pellets or fine, pre-sifted compost. It’s affordable and holds enough compost to cover around 5,000 square feet. The edge-guard feature keeps your compost from getting on walkways.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Seymour Compost Spreader

This is made from durable materials and is built to last. The holes make it easy to distribute compost evenly. The assembly process is straightforward.

Sold by Amazon

Agri-Fab Push Broadcast Spreader

You can push this spreader with ease, and it rarely jams. It holds enough compost to cover around 25,000 square feet. The flow-control mechanism is easy to use.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Chapin Tow-Behind Broadcast Spreader

The tow-behind design is great for those looking to avoid challenging labor. It holds around 150 pounds of pre-sifted compost or fertilizer. It stops spreading when it’s not in motion.

Sold by Home Depot

Other composting accessories worth checking out

Achla Designs Compost Sifter

This affordable sifter is a great choice for those planning to use a broadcast spreader. It has two handles to make it easier to sift out lumps and unwanted materials. Many said it works well and is easy to use.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Raw Rutes Cedar Garden Sifter

This has a stylish wooden design and a stainless-steel grate. It’s large enough to sift around two shovel loads of compost simultaneously.

Sold by Amazon

Biomaster Compost-It Compost Accelerator

This contains top-notch active ingredients and helps control your compost’s smell. It’s made with natural ingredients and packed with over 60 microbe strains.

Sold by Amazon

VivoSun Outdoor Tumbling Composter

The legs are made with sturdy alloy steel. It has two chambers, letting you add fresh compost materials on one side while finishing on the other. The air vents allow enough ventilation for a healthy compost mix.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.