If you’ve been toying with the idea of becoming a plant parent, there’s never been a better time to get started. With an overwhelming array of easy-to-grow plants and online help, first-time plant owners have more chances of success than ever before. Whether you want to plant a flower garden out back or have some hanging pots around your house, growing and taking care of plants is a relaxing hobby that not only soothes stress but boosts your creativity.

For newbie gardeners who want to be proud plant owners, read on to choose the easiest flowers to grow at home.

Choosing the right flowers to grow

You don’t need a wraparound porch or even a large yard to grow flower beds. In fact, because you can control most of the conditions indoors, it’s safe to have your flowers bloom within your space. If you’re just starting out, you may want to start growing flower seeds indoors and then move them outdoors once they start sprouting. By starting indoors, you’ll ensure they have strong roots, giving them more of a chance to survive once outside.

While growing a flower garden may seem daunting, there are a number of flowers that are easy to grow and require a low amount of maintenance.

Yard considerations

Lighting: Decide where your garden or pot will be located, as different flowers require different amounts of light.

Annual vs. perennial

Annual: Annual flowers grow for one season, then die. These need to be replanted each year to bloom. Examples of annual flowers are sunflowers and zinnias, which are easy flowers to grow for beginners, due to the fact that they don’t need much water or fertilizer to thrive.

Perennial: Once planted, perennial flowers will come back year after year, each spring. Perennials are great to get your garden blooming each year, especially if you’re on a budget, as you only have to buy them once. Because they come back, they require the least amount of maintenance. Some examples of perennials are black-eyed susans and peonies.

Which flowers are easy to grow?

While there are a multitude of flowers to choose from, it’s often hard to pick. Whether you start with one or give it a shot and try to grow a bunch, flowers are sure to brighten up any backyard or indoor space. Best of all, they’re easy to grow and maintain.

Burpee Sunny Bunch Sunflower Seeds

With more than 50 varieties to choose from, sunflowers are an excellent choice for newbie gardeners, since you can plant directly in the soil. Sunflowers take 70 days to bloom and are great at attracting birds, bees and butterflies. Plus, they grow well in most soil and conditions as long as they get a lot of sunlight. Just make sure you don’t overwater and keep in mind that some can grow as tall as 8-10 inches.

Seed Needs Sweet Peas

Sweet peas have a beautiful scent and a wide range of colors. They’re annual flowers that you can plant directly outside if it’s springtime. Plant them at least 2 inches deep. If you live in a colder climate, you can start them inside and then move them later when the soil softens. They need direct sunlight, some support to keep them upright and a lot of regular watering.

Endless Summer Hydrangea

There are only two things you need to remember when keeping your hydrangeas alive: make sure the soil is moist and don’t plant them in direct sunlight. These flowers do better in part shade and need to be watered twice weekly. Hydrangeas come back annually and are very low maintenance.

Burpee French Happy Days Mix Marigolds

Marigolds bring the sunshine right to your doorstep. These are the gold standard and go-to for beginner green thumbs. They grow well in dry soil with a good amount of sunlight and fertilizer. Plus, they bloom quickly and help scare away mosquitoes and flies. They’re annual flowers and you can start them inside or plant them outside. Once they start growing, pinch off some of the leaves to help them grow thicker and bloom more. Marigolds can also be purchased in pots.

Burpee Giant Flowered Mixed Colors Zinnia Seeds

Add even more pops of color to your space with zinnias. These flowers are some of the easiest to grow in your garden — all you need to do is put them directly in sunlight and water them daily. Plus, thanks to their pollen, if you keep your zinnias outside they tend to attract butterflies and hummingbirds.

Garden State Bulb Sorbet Mixed Peonies

Peonies are not only pretty flowers, they also live for long periods of time and are easy to care for. Peonies come back year after year but need at least 6 hours of sunlight a day. Make sure you plant them away from other flowers and plants, as their roots need lots of room to grow.

