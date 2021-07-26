What you need for fall lawn care

If you care about the environment, you can do your part simply by taking care of your lawn. Did you know that a 50 square foot lawn produces enough oxygen to support the daily needs of a family of four?

Which products are essential for fall lawn care?

After the last leaf is gone from the trees in fall, most people want to pack it in and hunker down for winter. But before you do, put in the extra steps to ensure that your lawn will return lush and vibrant when the weather becomes warm once again.

What to consider before purchasing fall lawn care products

Debris

Break out the lawn mower and leaf blower one last time to remove all the remaining leaves and debris. Pull on the gardening gloves, and do a once-over to remove any remaining weeds.

Prep for spring

Once clear, you can begin the rejuvenation process. Start by spreading fertilizer, and make sure to aerate your lawn, so the fertilizer makes it deep into the soil and gets down to the roots of the grass. Spread your grass seed, cover your plant beds and you can pack it in.

Before you dive in, you want to make sure you’re using the right seed and fertilizer for your grass type, and then turn your attention to getting the right tools for each job.

The best tools for fall lawn care

Troy-Bilt 3-in-1 Gas Walk Behind Push Lawn Mower

Maintain your lawn this fall with this walk-behind lawn mower that boasts a 160cc engine. This top-of-the-line lawn mower features an auto-choke system, ergonomically designed handle, rear bag and mulch kit. The dual-level height adjuster and the TriAction cutting system offers a clean and even cut with every push.

Where to buy: Home Depot

Stainless Steel Weed Cutter Pro

Made from the highest end stainless steel in Japan, this weed cutter was designed to handle the most unfortunate of weeds with its durable 3.25-inch blade and 6.25-inch handle. This model specializes in cutting away the stubborn weeds between tiny cracks and small spaces with its corrugated, thin and wildly sharp blade.

Where to buy: Amazon and Home Depot

Lawn Aerator Shoes

With 26 nails and three straps, these lawn aerator shoes are a great way to get some exercise while caring for your lawn this fall. Constructed from a durable plastic base and spikes that will never rust, each step you take will dig nails deep into soil to rip apart even the most rooted dirt.

Where to buy: Amazon

Poly Steel Leaf Rake

The changing leaves may be beautiful, but getting rid of them can be a chore. That’s where this durable, lightweight poly steel rake comes in, as it’s perfect for removing leaves and debris.

Where to buy: Home Depot

Xtreme Weeder

This weed cutter can replace all the others in your garage. It’s constructed with a sharpened inside blade and outside probes that quickly and efficiently remove weeds. This tool is perfect for lawns with sprinkler systems or drip irrigation because it goes below the drip lines to keep your lawn fresh and your irrigation systems intact.

Where to buy: Home Depot and Amazon

The best fertilizer and fertilizer spreaders for fall lawn care

Miracle-Gro Water-Soluble Lawn Fertilizer

Speed up the time needed to get yourself a thick, green lawn with this water-soluble lawn food fertilizer. It can instantly nourish all grass types up to 4,000 square feet. Whether it’s a full rejuvenation or a specific spot treatment after a long hot summer, this highly rated fertilizer does just that.

Where to buy: Home Depot

Scotts Turf Builder Weed and Feed Lawn Fertilizer

This high-quality fertilizer and turf builder with its Weedgrip Technology is specifically designed to manage dandelion and cover growth. It will help thicken the lawn and crowd out other weeds, while working double time to grow deep roots and remove the space for pesky weeds to grow.

Where to buy: Home Depot and Amazon

EARTHWAY Plus Commercial Capacity Fertilizer Spreader

Once you select the best type of fertilizer for your lawn, you will need to find a way to distribute it. This automatic drop spreader provides a way to easily and consistently drop your fertilizer as you walk. The rugged, powder-coated frame can hold up to 100 pounds at a time, so you don’t need to consistently refill for a larger yard.

Where to buy: Home Depot and Amazon

The best groundcover for fall lawn care

Earthgro Mulch

During the cooler fall months, applying ground cover is essential and this mulch has the ability to prepare your lawn for the winter by limiting weed growth. This mulch will assist in the conservation of water in the soil and support your lawn by creating the right temperature for its root systems.

Where to buy: Home Depot

Easy Gardener Natural Burlap

This 100% natural burlap landscape fabric is an easy ground cover to protect your lawn and the new seeds you plant this fall. It offers excellent protection from erosion, cold weather and sun, so your lawn and new seedlings can flourish when the seasons change.

Where to buy: Amazon

The best seed for fall lawn care

Scotts EZ Seed Patch and Repair Sun and Shade

Seeds alone can’t thrive without mulch and fertilizer to keep them safe and nourished. This product is a combination of all three and will support the growth. The ControlRelease Technology promotes the growth with a jump start by feeding the seeds nutrient-rich ingredients when they need them the most.

Where to buy: Home Depot and Amazon

Grotrax Quick Fix Year-Round Green Mixture

If you’re a beginner, you can use this grass mat to apply new seed to your lawn. It’s biodegradable and ensures that each seed is in its ideal placement for a thick lawn. It’s also an option for more difficult areas of your lawn that are sloped or receive more water during heavy rains. Just roll it out and watch your lawn come to life.

Where to buy: Home Depot

