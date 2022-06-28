Ryobi offers sprayers that can accommodate all of your gardening and lawn-care needs.

Which Ryobi sprayer is best?

Chemical sprayers let you make quick, safe work of treating your lawn or garden with pesticides, herbicides or fertilizer. Ryobi offers a number of quality sprayers built to tackle many outdoor tasks and applications.

The One+ 1-Gallon Chemical Sprayer with Battery and Charger is an excellent choice for most buyers. Its large tank, lightweight build and adjustable nozzle make it flexible and convenient.

What to know before you buy a Ryobi sprayer

Your intended use

Think about what kind of work you will be using your sprayer for most. If you want to delicately apply herbicide to the soil around plants at ground level or in hanging baskets, one that’s lightweight and includes a long wand will get the job done without back strain. If you plan on spraying pesticide to control mosquitoes or other pests, select one that can apply chemicals to a wide area.

Sprayer configuration

Handheld sprayers are light and easy to maneuver and store. They’re held at waist level in the same way you would hold a leaf blower or weed trimmer. Their small size, however, limits their tank capacity, making them suited for small to medium jobs only.

are light and easy to maneuver and store. They’re held at waist level in the same way you would hold a leaf blower or weed trimmer. Their small size, however, limits their tank capacity, making them suited for small to medium jobs only. Compact sprayers , designed to be operated with one hand, are smaller still. Resembling handheld drills, they can be held and operated with one hand. They’re ideal for herb gardens, flower beds or other areas where you only want to apply treatment within a limited area.

, designed to be operated with one hand, are smaller still. Resembling handheld drills, they can be held and operated with one hand. They’re ideal for herb gardens, flower beds or other areas where you only want to apply treatment within a limited area. Backpack sprayers feature a large tank that can hold multiple gallons of liquid. The sprayer’s tank, battery and motor are worn using shoulder straps. Spray is directed via a handheld wand. They’re great when you need to treat a large area.

What to look for in a quality Ryobi sprayer

Portability

Choose a sprayer that lets you reach your targeted areas without difficulty. Portability and liquid capacity are often at odds, so carefully consider how you’ll use your sprayer to determine which should be prioritized.

Tank capacity

Multi-gallon tanks let you work longer without needing a refill, but they are heavy and can lead to back or arm strain. Select a tank size appropriate for the work you need to do. Avoid oversized tanks, as you may end up wasting chemicals you don’t spray.

Battery life

Choose a sprayer with a battery life long enough to prevent you from having to pause your work if you lose power. Ryobi measures its sprayers’ battery life in tanks per charge, making it easy to determine how much work you can do using a particular model.

Accessories

A sprayer that includes accessories such as multiple nozzles, extra batteries and a charger is a wise economical choice. Accessories make your sprayer more versatile and let you use it down the road for applications you may not anticipate at the time of purchase.

Spray distance

Some sprayers let you achieve streams that can reach 20 feet or more. That kind of distance is great for arcing your spray over items you don’t want to soak, or for reaching high targets such as wasp nests or spiders. However, spray under that much pressure also can be damaging or hazardous for small jobs that require a gentle touch.

Adjustable nozzle

An adjustable nozzle lets you customize your sprayer’s output to your liking. You can create a narrow stream to precisely apply herbicide to weeds in your flower garden or use a wider configuration to soak your soil with fertilizer.

How much you can expect to spend on a Ryobi sprayer

Compact Ryobi sprayers can be purchased for $80. Midrange sprayers that suit most users cost $100-$200. High-end models reach prices up to $450.

Ryobi sprayer FAQ

How do I clean my sprayer?

A. Leaving liquid in your sprayer’s tank can lead to corrosion, clogging and malfunction. Keep it clean by emptying it of chemicals and then running spray tank cleaner through it. Finish up by running clean water through it to flush out any residue. Let your tank and sprayer dry before storing them.

Can I water with my sprayer?

A. Yes. Sprayers make it easy to water plants in hanging baskets or other hard-to-reach areas. Be sure no herbicide or other chemical residue is in your sprayer before using it to water.

Are sprayers dangerous?

A. Sprayers can be dangerous if used improperly. Always wear eye protection to prevent injury from splashes or debris that may become airborne while being sprayed. Caustic chemicals also necessitate using a respirator to prevent lung and throat irritation.

What’s the best Ryobi sprayer to buy?

Top Ryobi sprayer

One+ 1-Gallon Chemical Sprayer with Battery and Charger

What you need to know: This sprayer’s large tank and adjustable nozzle make it a flexible, all-purpose choice for most lawn care needs.

What you’ll love: It includes a battery, charger and an onboard mixing cup for easy filling. It can spray up to 30 tanks on a single charge and includes an adjustable nozzle.

What you should consider: Some users find that it clogs easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Top Ryobi sprayer for the money

One+ Half-Liter Compact Chemical Sprayer

What you need to know: This compact handheld sprayer is light and easy to use, but still powerful enough to tackle larger jobs when needed.

What you’ll love: With a stream that can reach up to 20 feet, it packs a lot of power into a small package. It lasts up to 200 tanks per charge and is compatible with larger tanks if the included half-liter one is too small for your needs.

What you should consider: This is the same price as some larger models and does not include a battery.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

One+ 4-Gallon Backpack and 1-Gallon Handheld Chemical Sprayers with Battery and Charger

What you need to know: Those with lawn-care businesses or a lot of property to maintain will find great value in this economical bundle that includes two large sprayers, two batteries and two chargers.

What you’ll love: This package includes a 1-gallon handheld sprayer and a 4-gallon backpack. Both sprayers have adjustable nozzles and everything you need for almost any spraying job.

What you should consider: The strap on the backpack sprayer has failed for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

