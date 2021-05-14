Piano & Keyboard

Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Destination New England
Hurricane Preparedness
Connecticut
Health
Politics
Crime
Live Traffic Map
Newsfeed Now
Latest News Videos
¿Qué Pasa?
Top Stories
U.S. home prices jump at fastest pace in more than 15 years
Top Stories
Supreme Court says no right to hearing for some immigrants
New London police investigating shooting at Eagle Point Apts.
Suicidal crises, mental fatigue: Kids grapple with reentry
Walmart launches low-cost, private-brand insulin for diabetes patients
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Connecticut 8 Day Forecast
Connecticut Weather Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
On-Air
Meet the Team
Television Schedule
This Week in Connecticut
Capitol Report
8 Things To Do
Connecticut Families
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Whats Right With Schools
Wednesday’s Warrior
Pet of the Week
At the Movies
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Sign-Up for Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Hartford Athletic
Japan 2020
High School
UConn Huskies
New England Patriots
NY Giants
NBA
NHL
MLB
Top Stories
UK policeman sentenced to 8 years for soccer star’s killing
Top Stories
The Latest: No. 1 Barty needs 3 sets to advance at Wimbledon
Brewers score 10 in 8th, beat Cubs 14-4 for 6th straight win
Gritty Clippers stave off elimination, beat Suns 116-102
Big 1st inning sends Vandy past MSU 8-2 in CWS finals opener
CT Style
Law Down
Health Matters
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
New outdoor bar with live music opens at Bishop’s Orchards
Video
Top Stories
LynFit Nutrition: Jump start weight loss and accelerate fat burning
Top Stories
Money Wisdom: What is a Financial Advisor’s Job?
Video
Summer Essentials 2021
Video
TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge at Mohegan Sun
Video
Get better sleep with ItSpray
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Piano & Keyboard
Best keyboard for kids
Trending Stories
Animal advocates concerned over lack of AC in Wallingford animal shelter
Video
Big Y holding hiring event at all locations; offering $50 gift card and end of summer bonus
Video
Photos: Wolcott Senior Center closed after 2 juveniles ransacked building, now ordered to detention
Video
Today’s Forecast
LIST: Cooling centers open up across Connecticut as summer heats up
Video
Don't Miss
Visit regional tourist attractions reopening for business in ‘Destination New England’
Video
News 8 gives back to Boys & Girls Club of New Haven for Nexstar ‘Founder’s Day of Caring’
Video
News 8 presents Hurricane Season 2021: Prediction and Preparedness
Video
More Don't Miss