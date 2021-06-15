How much is a ukulele?

Though you can use a pick with a ukulele, similar to how you would with a guitar, these instruments are traditionally played using your fingers and fingernails.

Best ukuleles for every budget

Ukuleles are the perfect instrument for amateur musicians, casual performers and professional artists. With their simple four-string setup and small size, especially when compared to a guitar, bass or banjo, ukuleles can be enjoyed by all age groups.

However, not all ukuleles are built the same. As with most instruments, there are differences in style, design, tone, and cost you’ll want to consider before purchasing. We’ll give you a quick rundown of the necessary information and provide some of our top picks for ukuleles in each price range. No matter your budget, you can find a ukulele to fit your needs and preferences.

Ukulele features

Types

Ukuleles are available in four distinct sizes: soprano, concert, tenor and baritone. Each of these styles has a different tone due to its size, soprano being the smallest and highest-pitched option, and baritone being the largest and deepest option, similar to a small guitar. Soprano, concert and tenor ukuleles often utilize the same tuning, while baritone ukulele tuning can differ. Out of the four main styles, the soprano ukulele is undoubtedly the most popular and widely used.

Acoustic vs. acoustic-electric

Ukuleles overwhelmingly tend to be entirely acoustic instruments, with their volume output dependent on their size and wood type. Suppose you are looking to use your ukulele with an amplifier or perform for larger audiences without using an additional microphone. In that case, an acoustic-electric ukulele can plug into an amp, significantly increasing its volume and overall effects it can achieve. However, these models do tend to be more expensive.

Ukulele price ranges

Ukuleles for under $50

Most ukuleles in this price range will be beginner soprano ukuleles, though many still offer impressive sound quality for intermediate and advanced players.

Hola! Music HM-21NT Soprano Ukulele

This ukulele comes with a strap, picks and tote bag for easy transportation. You can choose a bold option that stands out or stick with a classic natural wood look, available in several different colors.

Sold by Amazon

Diamond Head DU-100 Rainbow Soprano Ukulele

With plenty of color options and a matching carrying case, this ukulele is excellent for kids and those learning how to play. For increased longevity, the body of this instrument is finished with a durable coating, so you can expect it to last.

Sold by Amazon

HUAWIND 21 Inch Soprano Ukulele

Constructed with a maple neck and basswood body, this model has a bright and crisp Hawaiin sound that you’d expect from a quality ukulele. As with the other options, there are various colors to choose from and an included gig bag for travel.

Sold by Amazon

Kmise Soprano Ukulele

The soprano version sits right at the $50 threshold, though there are concert, tenor, and baritone models available for slightly more. This set is ideal for beginners, considering it comes with a tuner, protective case, strap and even free online lessons.

Sold by Amazon

Ukuleles for under $100

You’ll find plenty of decent mid-range and beginner ukuleles within this price range, as well as some basic acoustic-electric options.

Hricane Concert Ukulele

For those hoping to achieve a smooth and warm tone from their ukulele, this concert-style model from Hricane is the way to go. An excellent value for the price, the frets have increased spacing for larger hands, while the tuning pegs are designed to hold their tune for longer durations.

Sold by Amazon

Donner Ukulele Starter Bundle

Whether you opt for the soprano, concert or tenor model, this starter bundle will give you everything you need to start playing. Unlike some less expensive kits, this ukulele comes with a padded gig bag for extra protection, which also features a zip pocket and backpack straps. An electro-acoustic option is also available.

Sold by Amazon

Lohanu Ukulele Bundle

With only minor pricing differences between the different sizes, you can choose the model that fits your playing style without having to pay extra. The arched back design helps to create a fuller, more robust sound compared to flat back options.

Sold by Amazon

Kala Learn to Play Ukulele Soprano Starter Kit

Kala brand ukuleles are a favorite among professional recording artists but also offer high-quality beginner starting kits. You can read through the starter booklet, jump on the Kala app or check out the free lessons available online to begin practicing your chords on day one.

Sold by Amazon

Lanikai Soprano Ukulele

For just under $100, you can get this dependable mahogany ukulele that is great for all skill levels, from novice to expert. It also features a wider neck, so those with larger hands or fingers will have no problem fitting within the frets.

Sold by Amazon

Ukuleles for under $200

These ukuleles are designed for more avid players and usually feature a noticeable upgrade in craftsmanship and design.

Enya Concert Ukulele

This concert-sized ukulele’s quality construction and pleasant tone make for a great intermediate or top-notch beginner option. The starter bundle includes everything you’d expect and even throws in a capo and hand shaker so you can get creative with your music.

Sold by Amazon

Cordoba 20TM Tenor Ukulele

The rosewood fingerboard allows for rich tones and stands up to everyday use. Slightly larger than soprano and concert sizes, this tenor model is best for casual, mid-level and advanced ukulele players.

Sold by Amazon

Fender Seaside Soprano Ukulele Pack

Sporting a no-tie bridge for easy string changes and a headstock unique to the Fender brand, this ukulele is a comfortable and fun-to-play instrument that can travel with you anywhere. You’ll also receive a 3-month subscription to Fender Play, where you can learn new chords, techniques and play along with popular songs.

Sold by Amazon

Ukuleles for more than $20

For this price point, you can find professional-grade acoustic and acoustic-electric options.

Enya EUC-M6 Cutaway Concert Ukulele

Crafted from solid mahogany and finished with a beautiful fretboard design, this Enya ukulele is bound to stand out from the crowd. Suitable for all skill levels, you’ll enjoy displaying this instrument just as much as you’ll enjoy playing it.

Sold by Amazon

Fender Grace VanderWaal Signature Ukulele

Plug it in or play it acoustically. Either way, you’ll get superior sound quality from this Fender ukulele. The built-in preamp gives you plenty of control over volume and tone and even features a convenient tuner.

Sold by Amazon

Luna High Tide Koa Acoustic/Electric Soprano Ukulele

The details on this Luna ukulele are stunning. From the abalone fret inlays and soundhole ring to the appearance of the koa wood body, you’ll have a hard time taking your eyes off it. Better yet, you can simply plug into an amp for live performances or times when you just want to play a little louder.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Matthew Young writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.