Adding tree branches to your wood birdcage gives your bird plenty of places to play and perch.

Which wood birdcage is best?

When you want the best for your feathered friends, consider a wood birdcage. These structures use natural materials in various styles to create a comfortable habitat for birds of all sizes.

If you are looking for a large, versatile structure that you can use indoors or outdoors, the Aivituvin Wooden Bird Cage is a good choice.

What to know before you buy a wood birdcage

Type of birdcage

There are many different birdcage styles, but they fall into four main types.

Classic: Classic birdcages are rectangular and range in design from wide and short to narrow and tall. These are best for small birds who don’t require much room for flying.

Dome top: This type of birdcage is similar to a classic cage but has a domed top instead of a flat roof. It provides a little extra room for birds to roam.

Aviaries: These are also referred to as flight cages. They provide lots of space for flight birds to play. If you keep one large bird or many smaller birds, this more expansive type of cage might be a good pick.

Play top: For trustworthy birds who won't fly the coop, a play top cage provides entertainment and a sense of freedom. A playground with food and water dishes sits uncovered on top of the cage.

Size

Birds kept in cages that are too small immediately show signs of distress, including feather plucking and biting. They may also pace their cage and refuse to eat.

For your bird’s mental and physical health, get the largest wood birdcage you can fit in your space. There is no such thing as a cage that is too large.

Indoor vs. outdoor

In addition to the size, there are other considerations regarding indoor vs. outdoor birdcages.

Indoor: Indoor wood birdcages are generally more lightweight and smaller. They may not be as sturdy as cages designed for outdoor use.

Indoor wood birdcages are generally more lightweight and smaller. They may not be as sturdy as cages designed for outdoor use. Outdoor: If you keep birds outside, the wood cage you select must be treated for weather or you will need to treat it. This includes a waterproof roof and wood coated with a nontoxic sealant or paint.

What to look for in a quality wood birdcage

Removable trays

Removable plastic trays, especially those covered with mesh, make regular cleaning of your bird’s cage easy and fast. Simply slide out the tray, rinse or wash and then replace.

Large doors that lock

Birds are very adept at opening doors. Choosing a wood birdcage with a door that locks keeps the birds inside and any predators out.

And the larger the door, the easier it is to reach in to refill food and water dishes. You must be careful when opening large doors outside.

Accessories

Birds love to play with toys. The more activities you can give them in their cage, the happier they are. Look for wood birdcages that include accessories, such as:

Perches

Bells

Platforms

Food, water and treat dishes

Bar spacing or mesh size

The space between bars is critical and depends on the size of the birds you keep.

Smaller birds , such as finches and lovebirds, need bars between 0.25 and 0.5 inches apart.

Medium-sized birds, including conures and cockatiels, need bars no more than 0.5 inches apart.

, including conures and cockatiels, need bars no more than 0.5 inches apart. Large birds, such as macaws and African grey parrots, should not be kept in cages with bars more than 1.5 inches apart.

The mesh size of outdoor wood birdcages is less important, as the crossing wires make it difficult for birds to escape, no matter the size. However, to keep the birds in and safe, look for wire mesh no more than 0.25 inches.

How much you can expect to spend on a wood birdcage

The price changes depending on the cage size and the accessories included. Expect to spend $100-$200.

Wood birdcage FAQ

How often should you clean your bird’s cage?

A. Clean your bird’s food and water bowls daily, and perform a deep clean once a month. This will keep it healthy and happy.

Does the shape of the birdcage matter?

A. Not really. The size of the cage is more important than the shape, so make sure to get one big enough for your bird.

What’s the best wood birdcage to buy?

Top wood birdcage

Aivituvin Wooden Bird Cage

What you need to know: This cage is suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

What you’ll love: Casters on this cage allow you to move it easily from room to room. It features a pull-out tray for easy cleaning with removable bottom wire netting above the tray. The house itself is solid, waterproof fir with heavy-duty galvanized wire mesh. It has two large doors, one small front door, a nest box, two perches and a ladder.

What you should consider: This cage weighs 57 pounds, so enlist a helper for setup.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wood birdcage for the money

Lonabr Wooden Aviary House Bird Cage

What you need to know: This durable shelter requires little maintenance.

What you’ll love: This fir aviary features a green asphalt roof and elevated floor. It is painted with nontoxic paint and enclosed in iron wire to protect birds from predators. It works well for small birds and is simple to assemble.

What you should consider: It does not move on casters and, at 31 pounds, is not very portable. Set it up where you want it to stay.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PawHut Large Wooden Hexagonal Outdoor Aviary

What you need to know: If you keep flight birds and want to give them space to stretch their wings, this is the cage for you.

What you’ll love: Measuring nearly 6 feet across, this aviary gives flight birds invaluable exercise time. It is durable for outside use with a water-resistant composite asphalt roof. It has two large doors in the front for accessing food and water. The door locks to keep predators out.

What you should consider: This cage arrives in two separate boxes that may not have coordinated shipping dates. This aviary is also not recommended for Alexandrine parakeets, ring-necked parakeets or other strong birds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

