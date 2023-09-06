It’s a dog crate that transforms into a playpen on-the-go

Earlier this year, Diggs — the brand known for its innovative travel gear for pets — came out with an inflatable dog crate, and now, its latest pet product has also captured the attention of pet owners. The Evolv Dog Crate from Diggs is perhaps the brand’s coolest invention yet since it doubles as both a crate and a playpen.

The first-ever two-in-one dog crate playpen

The Evolv Dog Crate looks like a standard pet crate at first glance, but remove its ceiling hatch, reposition the dual-lock doors and it transforms into a playpen. It comes with two removable doors that help configure the crate into an open playpen, but it can support up to four total (though you will have to buy the additional two doors separately). The Play Pen Mode Frame is also sold separately. Each piece is made from a high-strength steel frame and paw-friendly mesh that’s as durable as it is comfortable for your dog.

Best Diggs pet products

Evolv Dog Crate

Remove the detachable ceiling, then twist the dual-lock side doors to transform the crate into playpen mode. In playpen mode, each of the doors remains open, so pets can come and go as they please. Available in four sizes — small, medium, intermediate and large — it’s also compatible with most other Diggs products, including the Bolstr Crate Bed, Crate Bowl and more.

Revol Dog Crate

The original Diggs crate, this one is collapsible and transportable. It features a carrying handle and wheels for easy portability. It comes with an easy-to-use puppy divider and is available in small, medium, intermediate or large. Additionally, it’s compatible with the Snooz Crate Pad and the Pillo Dog Bed.

Pillo Dog Bed

This dog bed comes with a water-repellent outer cover that is also machine-washable. It’s plush to the touch as it is filled with a shredded foam blend that speaks to dogs’ natural nesting and burrowing instincts.

Enventur Travel Kennel

An inflatable dog crate that is designed for travel, it quickly inflates, deflates and collapses for convenient storage when not in use. It’s made of waterproof material and features angled, air-cushioned walls that provide maximum ventilation. It is free from phthalates, heavy metals and other harmful chemicals — plus, it’s designed to maintain its structure even when punctured or leaking. It comes in small, medium and large.

Passenger Travel Carrier

For smaller pets up to 18 pounds, this on-the-go carrier meets most airlines’ requirements for carry-on pet travel. It fits under most airplane seats, but offers a comfortable space for your pet. It comes in navy, slate, blush and charcoal and also comes with a detachable cross-body strap and a collar tether clip.

Bolster Dog Bed

Compatible with the Diggs Evolv Dog Crate, this water-repellent bed has an anti-skid bottom, so you don’t have to worry about it slipping. It’s made with supportive CertiPUR-US memory foam — which means it’s made without ozone depleters formaldehyde or flame retardants. The covers are also removable.

Snooz Revol Pad

This sleeping pad can be used as a dog bed, but really, it’s meant to work in tandem with the Revol. It’s tear-resistant with a removable and washable cover that zips open and closed. It is available in small, medium, intermediate and large sizes.

Groov Training Aid

Available in six colors — including sage, lilac and turquoise — this lickable enrichment tool is made of high-quality, food-grade, bisphenol A-free rubber and attaches to most dog crates, including the Revol. It’s designed to encourage dogs to go into (and stay inside) their crates. To use, add your pet’s favorite edible spread — like peanut butter or pumpkin puree — and then, from the outside, place the aid into the crate panel and turn it 90 degrees to attach it. You can also use the included freezer shell to freeze the training aid, which will keep your dog busier for longer.

Harness Walk Set

With three colors to choose from — including lavender, navy and slate — this bundle has everything owners need to walk their dogs as comfortably and as conveniently as possible. It includes a Diggs Classic Harness, a leash, poop bags and a poop bag dispenser, all matching in the color of your choice (although you can also mix and match hues).

