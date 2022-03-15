Which dog clippers are best?

Taking your dog to the groomer for a trim can take time out of your busy schedule and get pretty pricey, too. Fortunately, with a set of dog clippers at home, you can keep your pup looking neat and feeling comfortable year-round.

Dog clippers help make quick work of a dog’s thick fur or hair. And they won’t get as hot as the clippers you might use for your own hair, either. You don’t have to worry about irritating your pet’s sensitive skin with a high-quality trimmer like the Wahl Mini Arco Pet Trimmer. If you’re looking for a versatile set of clippers that comes with plenty of accessories, this is the premium option.

What to know before you buy dog clippers

Corded vs. cordless

Dog clippers are available in both corded and cordless models. Corded clippers require an outlet for operation, while cordless models have a rechargeable battery.

Corded dog clippers typically offer more power, and will never run out of power in the middle of a trim. But you have to be nearby an outlet, which limits where you can use them. The cord can also get in the way, especially when you’re trimming delicate areas like your dog’s paws or ears.

With cordless dog clippers, you can give your dog a trim almost anywhere. That makes them excellent for travel. The cordless design is easier to maneuver too, so you can get even the most hard-to-reach spots. Unfortunately, cordless dog clippers aren’t as powerful, and if you’re not careful about recharging the battery, you can run out of power in the middle of grooming your dog.

Speed options

Many dog clippers operate at only a single speed, which can be a good option if you’re just learning to groom your dog. They also have a lightweight design that makes them easier to handle, especially if you have a larger dog that takes a while to groom.

Other clippers have multiple speeds, so you can choose from two or more speeds. Models with various speed options provide more versatility because they can easily cut through fine or thick coats. If you have more than one dog to groom, clippers with variable speeds allow you to use the ideal speed for each coat type.

What to look for in quality dog clippers

Blade material

Most dog clippers have stainless steel or ceramic blades, though some models have blades with a combination of stainless steel and ceramic. Ceramic blades usually hold their edge longer than stainless steel options, but both materials are rust-proof and long-lasting.

Some high-end clippers have silver blades which offer antibacterial and antifungal properties. You may want to spend a bit more for clippers with silver blades if your dog has with skin issues or irritates easily.

Blade type

Dog clippers have different types of blades, depending on the grooming tasks they’re suited for.

Finish cut blades work best for quick trims and touching-up your dog between grooming sessions. You can use them after you’ve bathed your dog and are perfect for breeds with fast-growing hair.

work best for quick trims and touching-up your dog between grooming sessions. You can use them after you’ve bathed your dog and are perfect for breeds with fast-growing hair. Wide T-blades are ideal for complete shaving and perfect when trimming a large dog or a breed with double coats.

are ideal for complete shaving and perfect when trimming a large dog or a breed with double coats. Skip-tooth blades work best for precise tasks like trimming and shaping, but they should only be used before you bathe your pup.

Combs

Many dog clippers include combs that snap over the blade head. The combs typically come in different lengths to help you trim your dog’s hair just right and keep the blade away from your pet’s sensitive skin. These snap-on combs make it easier to trim your dog’s hair, especially if you’re new to the process or have a nervous pup.

Grip design

Your hand can get tired from holding the clippers when you groom your dog, so it helps to choose a pair with an ergonomic handle and grip. They’re more comfortable to hold and won’t put as much pressure on your hand.

Noise

Dog clippers can be pretty loud, especially if it’s a powerful set. And many dogs get nervous when they hear the buzzing noise, making it more difficult for them to cooperate when you’re grooming them. If you have an anxious pup, opt for a pair of clippers that run at 60 decibels or less to avoid upsetting them.

How much you can expect to spend on dog clippers

Dog clippers usually cost between $10-$300. Cordless clippers that run at a single speed typically range from $10-$40, but more powerful models with variable speeds generally go for $40-$90. Professional clippers with premium features cost between $100-$300.

Dog clippers FAQ

How often should I trim my dog’s hair?

A. It depends on the length and texture of your dog’s coat. Dogs with short hair usually only need to be groomed a few times a year, while dogs with longer hair and double coats will need grooming at least once a season. And when the weather is warm, you may need to trim their coat more often to keep them cool.

How do I care for my dog clippers?

A. Always clean your clippers before and after you groom your dog. Check the owner’s manual for the correct cleaning method to avoid damaging the blades. It’s also important to oil the blades every few minutes to keep them working properly.

What are the best dog clippers to buy?

Top dog clippers

Wahl Mini Arco Pet Trimmer

What you need to know: This comprehensive set of dog clippers is a perfect match for anxious pups and includes everything you need for picture-perfect grooming.

What you’ll love: It offers an extremely quiet operation, and the cordless design runs up to 45 minutes per charge. You can also operate it with a cord. The clippers come with interchangeable trimmer blades, a brush for cleaning and blade oil for lubrication.

What you should consider: It doesn’t include a replacement battery.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog clippers for the money

Pet Union Pet Grooming Kit

What you need to know: With its impressive range of tools, this set of dog clippers is an excellent home grooming kit for beginners and experts alike.

What you’ll love: It offers an extremely budget-friendly price tag, especially considering the value. The clippers are cordless and include a rechargeable battery. It also includes scissors, nail clippers, comb guards and other tools. The clippers don’t make much noise either.

What you should consider: The clippers don’t work as well for thick, coarse or curly fur because the blades tend to lose their edge quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Enjoy Pet Store Professional Grooming Clips

What you need to know: These quiet, efficient clippers offer plenty of user-friendly features that can make grooming much easier for you and your pup.

What you’ll love: It cuts five different lengths of fur and gets through matted hair easily. The motor operates at between 50-60 decibels for quieter operation. It includes four guard combs for safe trimming. The battery runs for up to seven hours on a single charge.

What you should consider: The blades sometimes get jammed with fur.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

