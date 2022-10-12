NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, the FDA approved the COVID-19 bivalent booster shots for children ages 5 and up and a new survey finds many were not following COVID-19 public health guidelines during the pandemic or misrepresenting that they were.

Plus, the U.S. Preventive Service Task Force is advising that most children be screened for mental health issues.

Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, associate professor and chief of the section of administration in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Yale University, discusses these headlines with News 8’s Lisa Carberg.

