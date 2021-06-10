Schwinn adult tricycle vs. bicycle

Whether you are riding a Schwinn adult tricycle or a Schwinn adult bicycle, you must always wear a properly fitting adult helmet for safety.

Founded by a German-born mechanical engineer named Ignaz Schwinn over 120 years ago, Schwinn creates legendary personal transportation designs, such as the Sting-Ray. However, the typical adult isn’t looking for a banana seat and ape-hanger handlebars. They need something dependable and practical.

Schwinn offers a variety of options for the adult rider. This article will focus on the difference between the company’s adult tricycles and adult bicycles. Each has its distinctive set of pros and cons. The type of adult bike that is best for you will primarily depend on your comfort with balancing and how you plan on using the vehicle.

Currently, Schwinn manufactures only one type of adult tricycle. It is called the Schwinn Meridian tricycle. A full-size, three-wheel bike designed to provide added stability for casual riding. While you may still be able to find models that have seven speeds, at present, the company is only making tricycles with a single-speed drivetrain. Because of this manufacturing decision, the Schwinn Meridian adult tricycle is best suited for the individual who will be riding on relatively flat terrain.

Because of the spacious rear basket, Schwinn’s adult tricycle is ideal for individuals who need to transport items. It has wide rear wheel placement for added stability, adjustable handlebars and an adjustable seat for maximum comfort.

The Schwinn Meridian adult tricycle retails for $530, but you can often purchase one through Amazon at a reduced price.

What you’ll love about Schwinn adult tricycles

The step-through aluminum frame means individuals of any size can straddle the bike, making it easier for anyone to get on and off.

The design of the tricycle promotes an upright riding position for reduced back discomfort.

The Meridian adult tricycle features an extra-large, elastomer saddle for added riding comfort.

The spacious folding basket allocated in the rear of the tricycle has room for groceries, a backpack or other cargo, making it ideal for errands.

A Schwinn Meridian adult tricycle allows individuals with slightly reduced mobility or balance issues to continue enjoying cycling.

What you should consider about Schwinn adult tricycles

The single-speed drivetrain on this model makes it challenging to travel uphill.

While a tricycle is much more stable than a bicycle, it is possible to tip if you turn too sharply.

Schwinn adult bicycles are much more versatile vehicles than tricycles. Depending on the model, you can use an adult bicycle for commuting, cruising, racing or off-road purposes. You can get a model that features a single-speed or one wth multiple speeds, making it easier to ride in areas that are not flat.

The challenge with choosing an adult bicycle is it requires a certain level of skill (and confidence) to ride. If you are new to bike riding or you have limited mobility or issues that may make maintaining your balance challenging, a bicycle may not be the best option for you.

The price of Schwinn’s adult bicycles can vary from $270-$5,000. However, the average adult will usually find a model they like in the $500 or less range.

What you’ll love about Schwinn adult bicycles

There is a wide range of options available when you are shopping for a Schwinn adult bicycle.

Many Schwinn adult bicycles offer the rider a selection of speeds, making it easier to pedal both uphill and downhill.

A bicycle’s design allows it to travel at faster speeds than a tricycle.

When riding a Schwinn adult bicycle, the operator is higher up, making it easier for other vehicles on the road to see them.

What you should consider about Schwinn adult bicycles

A Schwinn adult bicycle is not the best option if you run errands and need a place to put your groceries.

Balance-wise, a bicycle is much more difficult to ride than a tricycle.

Not all Schwinn adult bicycles have step-through frames, making it difficult for some individuals to get on and off.

Top Schwinn adult bicycles

Schwinn High Timber Adult Mountain Bike

If you like a little adventure, this durable mountain bike can handle street riding as well as trail riding. It features 21 speeds and all-terrain knobby tires to handle all types of terrain.

Schwinn Wayfarer Adult Retro-Styled Cruiser

This versatile bike is best for the casual adult rider. It features seven speeds, a steel frame, a small rear cargo rack and a comfortable seat.

Schwinn Stites Fixie Adult Commuter Bike

The Stites commuter bike is for the rider who needs a dependable vehicle that can get them to and from work daily. With its rugged, yet lightweight design, it is the best option for year-round urban riders.

Should you get a Schwinn adult tricycle or a Schwinn adult bicycle?

Now that we’ve run through the differences between Schwinn adult tricycles and Schwinn adult bicycles, you should have a clear indication of which type of bike is best for you. The tricycle is for riders travel on flat terrain and will appreciate the added stability of three wheels. It’s recommended for individuals who won’t be traveling great distances and will utilize the ample cargo space in the rear for various needs.

The Schwinn adult bicycle is the right choice for a seasoned rider who is comfortable operating a vehicle that only has two wheels. It is best for individuals interested in longer rides and who want a bike suited for a more particular need, such as commuting, cruising or off-road riding.

