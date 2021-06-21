Many golf carts feature brackets or straps to keep your bag in place while you walk from hole to hole. It’s essential to consider the durability of these straps when buying a new cart.

What are the best cheap golf push carts for 2021?

If you’re an avid golfer, a golf cart can be an indispensable piece of equipment for a day at your favorite course. Golf carts help reduce shoulder strain and allow you to tote your clubs around more comfortably.

You could always opt for an electric golf cart, but that can spoil a great walk on a sunny day. If you’re looking for an affordable way to maneuver your clubs from hole to hole, golf push carts are an excellent option.

Things to consider before buying a golf push cart

Push golf carts tend to sport three wheels, whereas pull-behind carts have two. Generally speaking, push carts are less taxing on your shoulder muscles and spine, as they don’t cause you to twist your wrist in the same way while maneuvering them.

Push carts have become quite popular, so two-wheeled options aren’t as common as they used to be. Still, choosing between a push cart and a pull-behind cart boils down to your personal preference.

Fold-down design

When shopping for a golf cart, a fold-down design is an absolute must. Foldable golf carts allow you to quickly pack up and leave after an exciting day of golf, making it easy to hop into an electric golf cart should you get tired of walking.

Many golf carts can fold down in three steps or less, with surprisingly little effort.

Durable, lightweight build

You’ll want to ensure your golf cart isn’t too heavy to lug around with you. Even the best golf cart can start to feel heavier despite its easy maneuverability as you get further into your game. Many golf carts use lightweight, sturdy aluminum that won’t fall apart or bend while in use.

Golf carts that weigh 13 to 18 pounds are ideal for most players, but models up to 20 pounds can still be comfortable to use if well constructed.

Top cheap golf push carts

Jef World Of Golf Deluxe Steel Push Cart

This simple golf cart costs less than $50 but reliably gets your clubs from hole to hole with ease. This device is lightweight and folds in half for easy storage. Some users felt this wasn’t as sturdy as some other golf carts, but unless you’re on an exceptionally rugged course, you’ll likely never notice a difference.

Sold by Amazon

Tangkula Golf Push Cart

The Tangkula Golf Cart is both durable and stylish. The fold-down design and removable wheels make it easy to put away without taking up too much space. The adjustable handle is a nice touch and helps you stay comfortable while maneuvering your clubs around the course. The scorecard area has enough room to store extra balls and a drink holder for added convenience.

Sold by Amazon

SereneLife Three-Wheel Golf Push Cart

This heavy-duty aluminum cart features a sleek design and durable brackets that hold your bag in place. The simple but effective braking system keeps your cart from rolling away while you’re playing. Assembling this golf cart is a cinch, and you’ll be amazed at how smoothly it maneuvers. This golf cart weighs 18.4 pounds, so it’s on the heavier side, but its solid frame and smooth ball-bearing wheels make it easy for most players to use.

Sold by Amazon

JANUS Golf Push Cart

The handle on this cart can adjust to various heights, making it an excellent choice if your friends or family might borrow your bag. The sturdy aluminum frame is built to last, and the additional storage bags and cup holders are a nice touch. This golf cart also features a fun selfie phone stand so you can share your golf experiences online.

Sold by Amazon

Caddymatic Golf Lite Trac 2 Wheel Folding Golf Cart

This attractive two-wheel golf cart is perfect for those that prefer to pull their golf bag behind them rather than push it. The no-frills design makes for an easy setup and fold-down process. At less than $75, you’ll be pleasantly surprised with how smoothly the Caddymatic is to maneuver.

Sold by Amazon

Caddymatic Golf Pro Lite Three-Wheel Golf Cart

This golf cart’s unique green accents make it stand out against the crowd. The inexpensive Caddymatic costs less than $125 but rolls just as smoothly as more expensive models. The quick-release wheels and quick-fold mechanisms make this golf cart easy to set up and fold down.

Sold by Amazon

TourTrek 360 3-Wheel Push Cart

This simple but sturdy device features oversized wheels that make it ideal for long days at the golf course. The durable frame folds down quickly and sports a stylish high gloss finish. It’s worth noting that some users found that their bag slid down and touched the front wheel as they were using it. Still, for the price, this lightweight cart makes a great addition to your golf arsenal.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

PEXMOR Golf Push Cart

This convenient option features multiple storage areas for all of your personal belongings and golf accessories. The added seat is a nice feature if you want to take a rest while playing, and PEXMOR’s golf cart even has an umbrella holder that is perfect for playing on mildly rainy days.

Sold by Amazon

KVV Three-Wheel Golf Push Cart

The KVV Three-Wheel Golf Cart features sturdy ball-bearing wheels with excellent traction on wet or dry terrain. Assembling this golf cart is as simple as attaching the three wheels, and folding it down is just as easy.

Sold by Amazon

BagBoy M-340 Two-Wheel Golf Pull Cart

This simplistic golf cart features reinforced side rods and a quick-fold mechanism that makes storage a breeze. The simple two-wheel design allows you to pull the cart behind you easily.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

