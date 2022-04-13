NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) Another big name in golf committed to play in the 2022 Travelers Championship.

Brooks Koepka is a four-time major winner and ranked 16th in the world. He won two U.S. Opens and two PGA Championships as part of his eight wins on the PGA Tour.

“This commitment by Brooks gives us another top player coming here in June,” Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube said. “His involvement helps position the Travelers Championship as a can’t-miss event. I’m really excited for our fans, who will get a chance to watch him take on a field that’s loaded with competition.”

Koepka tied for fifth at last year’s Travelers Championship.

Koepka joins Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Bubba Watson in the field for this year’s tournament at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

The tournament kicks off June 20. For more information, click here.