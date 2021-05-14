Yoga & Pilates

Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Destination New England
Hurricane Preparedness
Connecticut
Health
Politics
Crime
Live Traffic Map
Newsfeed Now
Latest News Videos
¿Qué Pasa?
Video Game News
Top Stories
New Haven PD bike patrols connect to community daily, effort to combat rise in crime
Video
Top Stories
NASA sends squid from Hawaii into space for research
Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay
Yale doctor weighs in on unknowns of lasting COVID immunity and how Delta variant could impact fall scenario
Video
Hidden gems of Prime Day 2021
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Connecticut 8 Day Forecast
Connecticut Weather Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
On-Air
Meet the Team
Television Schedule
This Week in Connecticut
Capitol Report
8 Things To Do
Connecticut Families
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Whats Right With Schools
Wednesday’s Warrior
Pet of the Week
At the Movies
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Sign-Up for Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Hartford Athletic
Japan 2020
High School
UConn Huskies
New England Patriots
NY Giants
NBA
NHL
MLB
Top Stories
Searching for sticky stuff: MLB umps start checking pitchers
Top Stories
The Latest: Kendricks, Brazier, Claye in action at trials
Manning rejoining Giants, working with business, fan roles
Denmark beats Russia 4-1 to advance at Euro 2020
Collins’ size a key in Hawks’ matchup against Giannis, Bucks
CT Style
Law Down
Health Matters
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
OMV/Cloak and Wand: New wizarding and witchcraft store
Video
Top Stories
Summer Beauty & Wellness Tips with Grace Gold
Video
Top Stories
The Sustainable Kitchen: Reducing Food Waste
Video
Grand Opening of Wren Kitchens in Newington
Video
Kokomo’s Beachfront Dining Experience
Video
The Original Cast Iron Bar Pie!
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Yoga & Pilates
The best Pilates ring
Trending Stories
Connecticut State Trooper arrested for driving under the influence, police say
Video
CT State Police: New Haven man arrested after striking Mass. State Police Lt. with tractor-trailer
Video
Today’s Forecast
Two suspects arrested in Meriden home invasion
Video
New Haven teachers, staff demand more discipline for principal accused of using racial slur
Video
Don't Miss
News 8 gives back to Boys & Girls Club of New Haven for Nexstar ‘Founder’s Day of Caring’
Video
News 8 explores reopening tourist attractions across region in ‘Destination New England’
Gallery
News 8 presents Hurricane Season 2021: Prediction and Preparedness
Video
More Don't Miss